Honoring Womanhood: The Trump Administration’s Mother’s Day Vision

As Mother’s Day arrives, with millions of American women I celebrate President Trump’s administration for revering us as the nation’s heart and affirming our biological identity as vital to America’s renewal. In our land of the free, women are blessed to choose their destiny. We can become moms, educate ourselves, work in successful careers, and live the American dream.

However, even with countless choices and opportunities, you'd need to be utterly oblivious to miss that womanhood remains under threat. Most recently, at a DOGE committee meeting, National Women's Law Center President and CEO Fatima Goss Graves refused to define “woman” when asked to do so by Nancy Mace. This contrasts with the fact that most Americans confidently affirm women’s biological truth, a celebration Mother’s Day embodies. Thankfully, the Trump administration realizes that motherhood needs political empowerment.

By championing life, the Trump administration has restored motherhood’s sacred charge. In stark contrast to Democrats like Senators Raphael Warnock and Michael Bennet, who refuse to acknowledge what it means to be a woman, Trump’s White House defines womanhood as biologically female at conception, rejecting claims like Planned Parenthood’s that men can get pregnant.

Trump’s executive order reinforcing the Hyde Amendment ensures taxpayer dollars don’t fund abortions—an estimated 1,038,100 were performed in 2024—preserving the mother-child bond against Biden’s efforts to weaken Hyde’s protections. Trump’s appointed justices, who overturned Roe v. Wade in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, enabled 14 states to enact pro-life laws, from heartbeat bills to adoption incentives.

These targeted actions foster a culture that honors mothers’ irreplaceable role in humanity, empowering them to bring life into the world. What a dramatic contrast to the Biden administration’s policies that far too often convinced expectant moms to end their pregnancies and to see motherhood as burdensome, inconvenient, unaffordable, and career ending.

President Trump’s 2025 executive action reformed Title IX, restoring women’s rights over gender identity. In 2024, the United Nations reported 900 female athletes lost medal opportunities to biological males in global sports. By reversing Biden’s 2023 revisions that expanded gender identity protections, Trump ensured safe locker rooms and fair playing fields.

Who can forget the East Room photo of Trump signing the ‘Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports’ executive order, surrounded by girls he vowed to shield from the progressive culture war? The Trump administration restored a system upholding women’s dignity, reinforcing mothers’ roles as protectors of the next generation. By celebrating women and defending our daughters’ dreams, Trump proved his dedication to protecting women’s sports and educational spaces from progressive policies.

The Trump administration’s relentless efforts to protect women and children are evidenced by its strong dedication to securing the border and deporting illegal aliens, many of whom have committed heinous crimes such as rape, murder, and trafficking. According to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, ICE has arrested over 150,000 aliens—including more than 600 members of the vicious Tren de Aragua gang since Trump took office.

Unlike the previous administration, Trump gained mothers’ trust as he honored Laken Riley, the Georgia nursing student murdered by an illegal alien, by saying her name and signing the Laken Riley Act. Because of Biden’s policies, mothers lived in fear that the open border posed clear and present dangers to women and children.

The greatest harm to any woman is losing a child, and in furthering the administration’s commitment and compassion, President Trump welcomed Angel Moms like Patty Morin, Tammy Nobles, and Allyson Phillips to D.C., amplifying their stories of loss and emphasizing the importance of a secure border. As of this May, daily border encounters are down 93 percent, reflecting restored security and Trump’s dedication to a strong and safe America that mothers want for their families.

Trump further empowers mothers by defending mama bears and their influence in education. In 2024, his administration expanded grants for school choice programs, enabling mothers to select schools that reflect their values. These initiatives counter progressive curricula prioritizing ideological agendas over maternal input, as seen in debates over critical race theory. Eighteen states, inspired by Trump’s policies, have adopted parental rights laws, ensuring mothers shape their children’s moral development.

Trump’s 2024 speech to the National Religious Broadcasters Association pledged to protect religious liberty, including school prayer and attendance at Christian schools, ensuring mothers can freely teach their children biblical principles without fear of censorship. These efforts resonate with the fact that most Americans who identify as Christians say that their mother's faith played a major part in their religious development, as moms often serve as the managers of faith formation. While fathers share concerns about their children’s education, mothers, often the primary caregivers, find their authority as educators restored, aligning with America’s tradition of family autonomy.

Trump’s 2025 staff and cabinet appointments empower mothers in the workplace, proving their ability to lead while raising families. By appointing a record number of women, including Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Press Secretary Caroline Leavitt, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, and Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Trump refutes claims he avoids strong, intelligent women. One-third of Trump’s cabinet is female, surpassing the percentage of women CEOs in corporate America. These merit-based selections inspire mothers to pursue leadership without sacrificing family and reinforce their vital role in governance and culture. Men also benefit from this meritocratic approach.

Mother’s Day will feel different this year in America. Trump’s policies are rekindling motherhood’s radiant flame, reversing years of cultural drift. His administration stands as a bulwark against those who would erode womanhood’s truth, ensuring mothers are celebrated, not sidelined. While others dodge defining “woman,” Trump boldly protects our identity and our children’s future. No force is fiercer than a mother’s love, and no administration has fought harder to unleash it.

Colleen Ruggieri is a Professor Emerita from Ohio University. For over three decades, she has fearlessly challenged progressive orthodoxy in academia, championing intellectual freedom and traditional values.