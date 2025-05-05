Hillary May Have Unlocked Our Government’s Digital Door

Here’s something most people don’t realize: We didn’t have the type of system-wide, ultra-high-level, utterly catastrophic breaches of the federal government’s network security before a certain server going up in a certain Secretary of State’s bathroom in early 2009. It’s been astonishing to me over the years how nobody seems to have noted this or the timing. Well, it’s about time we did. We’ll do it here. We’ll have a look at how bad it’s been, but first, let’s recall what started it all.

Secretary Hillary Clinton’s server, which former FBI Director James Comey described as having “less security than Gmail,” resulted in a serious and protracted “scandal [which] revolve[d] around questions about classified information, the preservation of government records and the security of her email communication.”

Any one of those issues, whether the utter recklessness with top-level classified information, the outright theft of our public record, or the insanely dangerous vulnerability of it all to our enemies, would have been enough to banish any normal person to the back of beyond. However, being a (D), especially one named Clinton, has its privileges, as we all know all too well.

Image created using Grok.

Let’s remember a fact too few do: Hillary declined a “.gov” email when she took the job at State. She made an affirmative choice not to have a government email at all.

It’s not simply that she had a .gov email and neglected to forward her State-related personal email to honor her obligations (which is allowed, with specific limitations). Oh no. She made a clear choice to simply not have one.

That’s an order of magnitude worse than simply being derelict. It shows consciousness of intent—frankly, criminal intent—to steal, or allow others to steal, our records. Our records. Her job belonged to us, not her.

So, when James Comey, in that infamous July 2016 press conference said there was “no” criminal intent, he was flat-out lying, and he damned well knew it. And anyone with even a passing familiarity with the above knew it and knows it to this day.

So now that we recall how grievous Hillary’s crimes were, what of hacks of important federal systems? Well, according to a May 2015 CNN story, which opens with a big picture of Mrs. Clinton and mentions her server in the first paragraph, the 2014-2015 State Department hack was the “worst ever.” When even CNN makes the connection between the two, that’s pretty bad.

[T]he hack of the State email system is the “worst ever” cyberattack intrusion against a federal agency. The attackers who breached State are also believed to be behind hacks on the White House’s email system, and against several other federal agencies, the officials say.

The White House’s email system was hacked then, too? Well, how about that?

Take yourself back to January 2009. BlackBerries were still omnipresent, with iPhones just starting their revolution. (The first iPhone had been introduced only 18 months before, in June 2007.) If you recall, a very big deal was made of newly elected Obama keeping his BlackBerry. Everyone in the legacy media just thought it was cute that this hip, cool POTUS was so attached to his device and shooed any security concerns away.

Do you think that Mrs. Clinton ever emailed Barack Obama BlackBerry-to-BlackBerry? Of course she did. We know she did.

Also, thanks to former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino, who protected Mrs. Clinton when she was First Lady and President Obama, we know that any incoming on POTUS’ Blackberry had to be “whitelisted,” meaning that random emails were not allowed in. You had to be on a pre-approved list of email addresses to get an email to POTUS.

It beggars belief, does it not, that in the four years that Mrs. Clinton was Obama’s Secretary of State (2009-2013), he never once noticed that her email didn’t have a .gov suffix on it? We know whoever did the whitelisting knew.

It strains credulity to believe Obama didn’t know or ever notice, over the course of four years, that Mrs. Clinton was communicating via a rogue email. Amazingly, remarkably, in all these years, I can’t find evidence that a single solitary human has ever once asked him about this. Imagine that. The WHCA (White House Correspondents’ Association) covers itself in glory yet again.

But the New York Times, to show its sophistication, did alert readers in August 2009 to the fact that unguarded computers, including in the government, were vulnerable:

It’s still out there… The program, known as Conficker, uses flaws in Windows software to co-opt machines and link them into a virtual computer that can be commanded remotely by its authors. With more than five million of these zombies now under its control — government, business and home computers in more than 200 countries — this shadowy computer has power that dwarfs that of the world’s largest data centers.

If you have a virus out there which can forward whatever it grabs back to a criminal data center that “dwarfs” even the “world’s largest” legitimate data centers, you’d think Mrs. Clinton might’ve been more careful about setting up her server, but nooooo. Conflicker hit the scene in November 2008 and, by 2009, had infiltrated many “government-level top-security computer networks.”

Oh wait… didn’t something else big happen in November 2008? Right! The hippest, coolest, most tech-savvy presidential candidate ever won the White House! And shortly thereafter, Mrs. Clinton was nominated to State.

Surely just a fantastic coincidence.

In May 2011, we find this headline: “Exclusive Report: Is Department of Defense (DoD), Pentagon, NASA, NSA is Secure?” A hacker gained access to the Pentagon’s computers and much, much more.

In October 2014, a breach into the White House was described as “among the most sophisticated attacks ever launched against U.S. government systems.”

In June 2015, the OPM was hacked. The Office of Personnel Management had over 20 million records breached, “including social security numbers, dates of birth, addresses, fingerprints, and security clearance-related information.”

Before Mrs. Clinton’s server went up, there were only two notable attacks on our federal systems in the digital age: one, in June 2001, into the Defense Information Systems Agency computer system, and another, in 2007, into an “unclassified” area of the Pentagon.

Nearly all the other headline, large-scale breaches before January 2009 were on non-U.S. Government systems, like Marriott, Yahoo, Uber, etc. The scale, rate, and seriousness of attacks on our federal systems increased significantly after January 2009.

Now, this may simply be a feature of the technology available becoming more and more sophisticated. That’s a fair assessment. We could choose to believe it’s just a coincidence.

I choose to think not.