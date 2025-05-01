From Imperialism to Defeatism

From Wikimedia Commons: The Last Stand of the 44th Regiment at Gundamuck, 1842 (William Barnes Wollen, 1898)

It has happened before that empires looking ever so powerful and indestructible have collapsed in a short time — the unforeseen consequence of internal decline or external aggression.

In a matter of decades, mainstream politicians and opinion leaders in the news media, leaving aside die-hard revolutionaries on the margins, have broken down the British self-image. The empire has long since been dismantled. What remained, however, was a civilized nation with proud traditions, a rich culture, and exemplary institutions. That has all changed.

Nowadays, pride in cultural heritage is condemned as “bigotry”. Moreover, institutions previously representing civilization at its best (e.g. legislature, judiciary, police) have become corrupt. We have before us a country, a pitiful shadow of itself, where unimaginable numbers of aliens are gradually displacing the natives from their hometowns. It is a country invaded by an alien ideology with hostile intentions. Intolerant and supremacist, it continues to spread, increasing its power over legislators in London and civil servants throughout the state apparatus.

Religiously legitimized molestation (i.e. “sexual-slavery jihad”) of British children, a tragedy involving tens of thousands of rape victims across the country, is a monument to the collapse of both civil society and government. A historical watershed. The perpetrators, Muslim men, set up a secret network for the purpose, but were long spared detection and arrest for political reasons. Meanwhile, inquiries into the political-administrative responsibility have been sabotaged. When public institutions designed to maintain law and order degenerate and cease to function, civilization is nearing its end. Remarkably, the British, otherwise coolheaded, have allowed themselves to be enslaved with their eyes wide open, descending into anarchy.

Both members of the so-called “progressive elite” and the Muslim faith rejoice that London, the English capital since the twelfth century, is now an “international city”. Put another way: London belongs no longer to the British. Tellingly, the mayor is another Muslim.

It is frowned upon to wave national flags in public. British girls are warned against tempting Muslim men by dressing like “whores”. Implicitly, if they ignore well-intentioned advice and behave frivolously, they are responsible for the consequences themselves. Likewise, British men are discouraged from wearing military uniforms in public inasmuch as they challenge Muslim men by dressing like “crusaders”. Accordingly, they have only themselves to blame for vile attacks.

The British have become alienated. Despised by the political establishment and frustrated by everyday surroundings rapidly changing beyond recognition, they no longer feel at home in Britain. Their country has been taken from them by (a) a narcissistic-spoiled, nationally detached “aristocracy”, whose aspirations are limited to high-profile careers in bureaucratic organizations, and (b) a Muslim diaspora, growing by the day, that is colonizing their isles and reducing them to “dhimmis” (e.g. sex slaves).

Without any display of honorable resistance, accepting unreason at face value, disregarding justice, and tolerating the intolerable, the British nation is renouncing the basics of liberty. Its division looks like the unexpected fortune of its conquerors. It is evidently willing to deny what it once stood for and submit to its new masters. This modern tragedy in the heart of Western civilization follows the pattern from other Christian countries conquered by Muslims since the Middle Ages.

As the British become a minority in their own country, divided along ethnic lines into “communities”, a spoil for warring tribes and clans, the “high-trust society” is dying out. The transformation of an orderly, prosperous society with unifying values ​​into a dystopian gangland, prompted by “demographic shifts”, is referred to as “Lebanonization”. Home turns into a battleground for those willing to fight for total dominance, whatever their geographical origin.

The very same Britain that resisted the “macabre temptations” of the French Revolution and prevented “systematized sadism” from devouring the whole of Europe under Nazism has collapsed morally. It shows no will to survive. Seduced by masochistic tales of “victims” and “oppressors”, embracing idiocy, it is prepared to surrender to Islamism without a fight.

The battle for ideological dominance is taking place on several fronts. Since the interwar years, British architects, identifying as a “revolutionary avant-garde”, have done everything in their power to eradicate traces of a thousand-year-old Christian tradition with roots in antiquity. And what have they given to the present as compensation? Nothing. On ideological grounds, they have waged war against the architectural-aesthetic heritage, exposed as a symbol of Western civilization, and left a wasteland without shelter for those with a craving for homeliness, beauty, and grandeur.

There was once a distinct British idiom in architecture. This applied to the vernacular as well as the monumental. Today, by contrast, cities appear aesthetically impoverished. Vandalism by modern architects against the building stock is comparable to war damage carried out with the specific purpose of demoralizing and oppressing the victims. Sharing the same cynicism as Russians, who have recently bombed Ukrainian cities, indiscriminately destroying residential buildings and churches, Germans unleashed the Blitz during WWII. What followed next was the uncompromising campaign of architectural schools, ideologically inflamed, against visible remnants from a time when “functionality” and “beauty” were equivalent (integrated) standards in architecture.

In the past, you always knew that you were somewhere in Britain, “at home”, wherever you stopped and looked around. From all sides, styles and materials spoke to you in a familiar way. Today, it is different. The familiar is gone. Instead, you are surrounded by something so poor in aesthetics that it could be anywhere in the world. The “built environment”, deprived of recognizable characteristics, has become genderless. Aesthetics are dead. And together with beauty the feeling of belonging somewhere in the world and of being worth something as a human being.

The brave voices that go against the tide and try to call out the national spirit are publicly mocked and prosecuted. Established news outlets (e.g. the BBC) collaborate with panels of favored opinion leaders to discredit (and “cancel”) those who warn of growing ethno-social division — and the prospect of civil war. A favorite stigma is the accusation of being “right-wing”. Anybody unfortunate enough to be stigmatized in this way is considered an outlaw deserving special attention from the authorities.

The same law enforcement and the same courts that deny justice to children abused by “rape gangs”, turning a blind eye to jihadist conspiracies in general, are busy cracking down on citizens who express their anti-jihad opinions on social media.

Both police officers and judges behave like cowards. However, Britain was once a model of sensible regulation, fair trials, and civilized (and unarmed) policing. How did it get to this point? Not long ago, Britain outshone its neighbors on the continent, the epitome of political stability (conservatism), civility, and the rule of law.

Neither the courts nor the police fulfill their social duties anymore (e.g. handling cases of criminal enrichment). The general impression of ethnic division, moral decline, and national defeat undermines trust. Institutional corruption, partly owing to infiltration by persons with divided loyalties, affects everybody from top to bottom — posing a personal dilemma. It is as if those, who should stand guard over law and order, have lost faith in society and acquiesced, convincing themselves that they cannot resist the course of history: governance based on Sharia. Accordingly, they feel compelled to adopt an opportunistic approach and avoid confrontations with their future rulers.

In public spaces, some rules apply to Jews and Christians, limiting their freedom to “hang around” and display symbols deemed “provocative” (e.g. the kippah), others — enforced as “friendly guidance” — to Muslims. This social phenomenon, which sadly captures the current decline of Britain, goes by the name “two-tier policing”. It is well suited to revealing a morally compromised society on the brink of civil war.

It is equally surprising and disturbing that so few scholars in higher education have stood up against the ongoing decline of culture. The attack on reason and morality under the “nihilistic psychosis of wokeism and identity politics” should have sparked an uproar. The truth is, however, that professors and students have been among the first to be subdued by targeted campaigns of the Marxist-Islamist alliance.

The United Kingdom, spearhead of Western civilization, has lost faith in itself and resigned itself to suicide.