For the Left, Power Isn’t a Tool, It’s the Goal

When I was about nine years old, my Irish Setter loved to chase the UPS delivery truck. We could never figure out why he wanted to chase it. And we joked about what he would do if he caught it. Then it happened. He caught the truck. Or maybe the truck caught him. Either way, the result wasn’t pretty, and we were left with a major mess to clean up.

For years, that old question had me baffled as I watched the Democrat party lurch farther and farther left. “What are they trying to achieve?” “What do they want to do with this power?” Then I stumbled across a meme that swept all the mystery away. “Power isn’t the means to an end. Power IS the end.”

Let’s say that again. The Left worships power, and it never considers what it would do with the power it covets. Before you get all worked up in a lather over my lack of mental faculties, please consider what mental faculties the core Left demonstrates. Congressman Shri Thanedar announced articles of impeachment against President Trump, claiming that, “His unlawful actions have subverted the justice system, violated the separation of powers, and placed personal power and self-interest above public service.”

Image created using AI.

Say again? While there are legal arguments that various of Trump’s actions may be contrary to the law, those haven’t yet been adjudicated. So far, through all of his first term and his first 100 days, there is no legal determination that he has acted contrary to the rulings of any court, including that of James Boasberg, who continues to issue orders after the Supreme Court stripped him of any claim to jurisdiction.

“Violated separation of powers?” The massive number of nationwide injunctions from left-leaning courts has attempted to micromanage the Executive, an area over which the courts have no proper authority.

“Placed personal power and self-interest above public service?” This is a place where we must suggest that the Congressman submit to an EEG to prove he’s not brain-dead. Trump serves without pay, and in his first term, he lost billions in personal wealth. He willingly suffered a host of bogus prosecutions to return to the Oval Office and works tirelessly (not fights, works) to pare the Swamp down to unleash freedom in America.

By way of contrast, numerous CongressCritters entered office as relative paupers and are now multimillionaires. How you do that in a high-rent district like DC, where your salary is only upper middle class, is beyond the understanding of mere mortals educated in mathematics. AOC has somehow used her position to accumulate a net worth in the neighborhood of $2 million. Longer tenured residents of the Capitol have become far wealthier.

One of the somewhat obvious methods that these people use is insider trading. Yes, they write the statutes so they don’t run afoul of the law, but in fact, the favors that lead to much of their profit certainly cross the line of what the law is supposedly intended to prohibit. Others fund travel through various government programs to NGOs that are run by family members.

But this enrichment doesn’t seem to be the ultimate goal. Many, perhaps best exemplified by Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer, are well off and approaching the moment when they will assume room temperature. While the Turtle has announced he will not run again, Chucky is hell-bent-for-leather that he will remain in his position of power until we pry his cold, dead fingers off the Democrat caucus gavel.

Consider Airhead-Cortez. She sees weakness at the top of the DemonRats in the Senate and is almost certainly planning a primary challenge to steal control of Schumer’s seat. Broadening our view, we see that a large volume of the political class exists for the sole purpose of advancing up the ladder without regard for the “general welfare” of America.

The repetitive query of “What has XXXX done for you in Congress?” with particular emphasis on the Democrat party, shows this in spades. Very few CongressCritters seem to actually work for us. MTG, Jim Jordan, and Ron Johnson are conspicuous exceptions. The Democrats march in lockstep, and I can’t name a single one who actually works to improve America.

The obvious question must be, “Now that they’ve caught the delivery truck, what do they want to do with it?” And that takes us to the manifold actions of the deep state, empowered by the Creature from the Dark Lagoon that is Congress. There are three salient actions they have taken.

First, they have created numerous ways to enrich themselves and their friends with money stolen from hard-working Americans.

Second, some of this money “walks around” to various Democrat election officials to create phony voters (see here and here) that can be “voted” to keep Democrats in power. In 2020, New York City had 254,713 “voters” participate who didn’t show up in state-level records.

I suppose this shouldn’t be a surprise in a state that has over 2 million phony names on the voting rolls. Is it any surprise that a Republican elected official in New York is an anomaly? What about Illinois, Arizona, and California? Alexander Pacquette has identified this same sort of fraud in every state. Since it universally favors Democrats (they’re the ones who “vote” the fraudulent ballots), if the rolls were truly cleaned up, we’d have Republican supermajorities everywhere.

Third, we must look at the border. I used to cringe when I heard conservative radio hosts talk about Democrats importing voters. Now that we see locales flaunting non-citizen voting, one aspect becomes clear: Dems were importing Dem voters.

But the bigger fraud is the census. Dems were able to prevent Trump from excluding non-citizens from the census. This clearly added Dem seats in the House from California, New York, and the like, stealing them from Texas and Florida.

Virtually every action I see from the Left is aimed at preserving power. But they seem to be utterly oblivious to the secondary effects of their actions. The flood of illegal aliens that arrived under Biden created massive costs for sanctuary polities. But that’s OK. Just print more money and shovel it out from the Treasury to pay for them.

When illegals commit new crimes while out of jail awaiting trial, it’s no big deal. “They aren’t doing it in my gated community.”

If we ban guns in the hands of law-abiding citizens, defenseless citizens will die. But those bitter clingers wouldn’t vote Democrat anyway. And with the government the only armed party, control is ours.

As I considered the examples for this missive, I found them too numerous to count. It’s more than clear that the Left worships power but is utterly unconcerned with the effects of that power on us. As long as they are somewhere near the center of power, they will be protected, and we will pay the price. But, of course, we don’t accept their worldview, so we are evil and must be destroyed.

It’s time for us to clean up the mess.

Ted Noel is a retired physician who posts on social media as Doctor Ted. His Doctor Ted’s Prescription podcast is available on multiple podcast channels.