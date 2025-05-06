Fighting the War on Western Man

For ten years, Justin Trudeau purposefully ran Canada into the ground via mass immigration and various other malfeasance. So what do Canadians do when he leaves?

They re-elect the Liberals. You just can’t make it up. Our new PM’s far more polished, but he’s also a blatant globalist and I fear a sinister side will emerge quickly.

America, on the other hand, re-elected Trump for the second time -- some would say third -- and I took great comfort in that victory. I firmly believe Trump’s talk of annexing Canada was purely to troll our weak and effeminate former PM, and I loved it.

But can Americans rest easy? No way. Not with clowns like AOC lining up for 2028. Who comes after Trump? It’s a huge concern in a world where globalists and commies circle Western countries like vultures.

They don’t have our best interests at heart. They don’t care about the American Dream or the nuclear family. They don’t give two hoots about patriotism or the pursuit of happiness. In fact, these are bad things -- obstacles to be crushed.

We all feel the threat, but what can we do? How can we fight the madness?

Some fight it head on. No subterfuge. No pseudonyms. No fear. Despite various levels of tyranny, these brave souls act up and speak out. They make it their mission. They risk job loss, ostracization, persecution, imprisonment, even death. God bless them. They’re modern-day heroes.

Myself, I don’t have that kind of courage. I confine my dissidence to writing novels, and I’ve been at it over ten years, documenting the war on First World nations. As I’ve worked my way through the Anglosphere, I’ve had my eye on the crown jewel for some time -- Britain herself. But when all I see is modern-day Brits being defiled, humiliated, and reduced to second-class citizens, what story is there to tell? I can’t serve up a black pill, but crafting a plausible near-future happy ending seemed near impossible. ’Twas a thorny dilemma.

Meanwhile on social media, I’d been noticing the popularity of nostalgic imagery of yesterday’s Britain. People found joy and comfort in the content.

Presto!

The idea for Time Travel arrived with a flourish. With this plot device, I could take readers on grand adventures exploring the beauty and grace of not-so-long-ago Britain. All sorts of possibilities emerged. How was the present shaped? How can the future be shaped? Time Travel allowed a book about England that was palatable, enjoyable, and even offered a modicum of hope.

The idea was so fraught with possibility, I realized an entire series was needed to properly tell the tale. There’s just so much to celebrate in the Anglosphere. We’ve been demonized so unfairly and for so long that we forget the near-otherworldly accomplishments of our ancestors. European men -- particularly the British -- invented the modern world. They built the finest nations on the planet from scratch, and they did it everywhere they went.

The high-trust communities they created transcended nature. The early inhabitants of these derivative nations took the peace and prosperity for granted. They assumed it was the natural order. Of course, it was anything but. It was a unique and singular product of Western Man.

Where other tribes through history tended to annihilate indigenous populations, Englishmen showed an extraordinary capacity to transcend tribalism and seek a spirit of cooperation. No doubt, there were exceptions. They used force when threatened and they imposed laws to protect their people. But they genuinely sought to lift and enlighten others, to an almost pathological degree. They struggled to grasp that other races were not like them and may never be.

Over time, resentments formed, and those resentments were relentlessly stoked by the media and Hollywood. The programming eventually evolved into a non-stop anti-white pogrom. An endless parade of vicious blood libels. In modern pop culture, only white men are allowed to be villains. Only whites are portrayed as uniquely evil. And in modern-day reality, only whites are undeserving of a homeland.

The powers that be have acted in unison to simultaneously attack – through demographic warfare -- almost all formerly white countries. This open ethnic cleansing -- historically dismissed as conspiracy theory -- is no longer a secret. There’s no more denial or debate. The mask is off. Whites are being replaced in their homelands, and it’s a good thing.

And so, through fiction, I offer a much-needed dose of optimism for a people whose spirit has been badly damaged, and in many cases, destroyed. The Brits and their cousins around the world must re-remember the greatness from which they’ve come. And in doing so, recognize that greatness is still within them.

Critics may claim Britain on the Brink describes an idealized version of the past. A romanticized version. I reject the criticism. Certainly, parts of yesteryear’s England were ugly and industrial and rundown, even gloomy. Certainly, there was a measure of injustice and poverty. But the English mind and soul was there. The land was English. The government wasn’t authoritarian.

The war on Western Man is the biggest story of our age, and we’re not supposed to notice. I say screw that. We must all do what we can, and for me that’s writing books that take the side of indigenous Europeans. I support the preposterous position that we have a right not to be destroyed.

How can anyone argue otherwise?

K.M. Breakey is the author of Britain on the Brink, and seven other novels. He can be reached at ‘km @ kmbreakey.com.

Image: AI