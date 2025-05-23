FBI’s Disgraced Comey Peddles Ludicrous ‘8647’ Explanation

Disgraced former FBI Director, James Comey, mysteriously found seashells on his beach walk listing the numbers, “8647,” which to any half-aware person means, “Assassinate President Trump.” Comey posted on Instagram, “Cool shell formation on my beach walk…” and then after push back, he removed it and posted an imbecilic excuse stating, “I didn’t realize some folks associate those numbers with violence. It never occurred to me, but I oppose violence of any kind, so I took the post down.”

What a deranged idiot!

It’s time to wear the Trump hats again stating, “Trump was right about everything,” concerning firing Comey during President Trump’s first term. Trump calls Comey, “a bad cop.”

“Bad cop?” President Trump nails another nickname. Comey’s the one who decided not to prosecute Hillary Clinton, who while serving as secretary of state, used an easily hacked private email server at home while communicating top secret information. After over 30,000 emails were subpoenaed by a grand jury, Hillary illegally and unethically deleted them, but Comey’s conclusion was, “Our judgment is that no reasonable prosecutor would bring such a case [against Clinton.]”

“Bad cop?” Comey was involved with “Crossfire Hurricane” pushing numerous illegal and unethical attacks to derail President Trump’s first term, including the now defunct “Russiagate.”

“Bad cop?” Comey unethically broke protocol, sending agents to derail General Flynn from serving as National Security Advisor while Trump’s first term was getting started. This forced Flynn to sell his home to pay legal fees in a case the DOJ dropped years later. Concerning Flynn, Comey stated the protocol he followed was not standard and he “probably wouldn’t have done or maybe gotten away with in a more… organized organization.” “Gotten away with?” (Illegal?) “Bad cop?” Yes! And how about, “Deranged political hack!”

Now information is emerging showing Comey buried FBI documents, with Flynn expressing to Comey, “These people are busted… You’re going to jail.”

So, using seashells, who did Comey activate intentionally, or unintentionally, with his “8647” post?

Talking to “hundreds of top Democratic donors,” July 8, 2024, Biden stated, “We’re done talking about the debate, it’s time to put Trump in a bullseye.” Five days later a “lone wolf” assassin shot Trump in the ear, killed a father, and injured others. September 10, 2024, among 21 other false claims, Kamala stated if Trump were president, President Vladimir Putin “would be sitting in Kyiv with his eyes on the rest of Europe.” Five days later another “lone wolf” assassin with serious and strange ties to Ukraine was caught preparing to kill Trump.

Comey’s post is not funny, nor was it his wife’s fault.

Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, says, Comey should be “put behind bars” for “issuing a call to assassinate [President Donald Trump.]”

Is Comey just expressing his First Amendment rights?

What about the Wichita, Kansas man who in May 2024 sent a Facebook message to a Wichita television station stating that he was going to kill then-President Joe Biden? Obviously, the man needed mental help, but he got 21 months in jail.

What about the Pennsylvania man who in May of 2024 posted a video online threatening to kill then-President Biden and his cabinet? This man was charged with three felony counts and one count of interstate threats and is now facing 20 years in prison.

What about the California man who was sentenced to two years in prison in June of 2024 for threatening to kill President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris?

What about the Florida man who in July of 2024 was found posting threats on X that he wanted to kill then-President Biden? The Secret Service arrested the man, finding him to be “a danger to the community.”

What about the York County, Pennsylvania man who in May of 2025 was sentenced to 24 months in jail for posting threats on the internet against President Biden?

All these were arrested and are either serving time in prison or are in jail awaiting trial. These men were not leaders of a law organization, had no following, nor had loyal agents serving them. None had taken an oath before God to serve their country, including their president, but Comey had it all. Yet, Comey threatened President Trump. To whom much is given, much is required, Mr. Comey.

Perhaps these other men, like Comey, should have stated they didn’t know saying, “assassinate the president,” could be considered a bad thing.

Gabbard stated Comey and his people,

[N]eed to be held to account according to the law… The rule of law says people like him who issue direct threats against the POTUS, essentially issuing a call to assassinate him, must be held accountable under the law. [snip] I’m very concerned for the president’s life; we’ve already seen assassination attempts. [snip] James Comey, in my view, should be held accountable and put behind bars for this.

Gabbard also said that Comey has a lot of influence and there are “people who take [him] very seriously.”

White House Cabinet Secretary, Taylor Budowich, “While President Trump is currently on an international trip to the Middle East, the former FBI Director puts out what can clearly be interpreted as ‘a hit’ on the sitting President of the United States — a message etched in the sand. This is deeply concerning to all of us and is being taken seriously.”

Jason Chaffetz, host on Hannity, said, “I was the chairman of the oversight committee when James Comey came before us and lectured us on the idea of ‘intent.’ He was so arrogant about his approach on ‘intent’.”

Fox News Legal Analyst Gregg Jarrett stated,

The legal standard is did he know that his public message could be understood as a threat of harm to the president, particularly in the context of two assassination attempts. In other words, did he mean it as a true threat? If so, ‘yes’ he could be prosecuted, because the courts have said that ‘a true threat is not protected as political speech under the First Amendment’. Look, Comey knew exactly what he was doing. [snip] When he was finally forced to testify in the House, …he said, ‘I don’t know’, or ‘I don’t recall’ 226 times. So, his standard backup defense, is always when he gets caught, a sudden case of amnesia or terminal stupidity. He is not stupid. He’s conniving. He’s scheming. He’s unscrupulous. He’s vain-glorious. He’s a truly despicable person. He’s lying about what he did in this case.

Notably, according to Fox News, “For years, Comey’s whole social media feed has been: ‘Here I am at the beach, thinking about Trump, here I am in the forest, thinking about Trump, now I am by the lake, and I am thinking about Trump.’” Is Comey “a danger to the community?”

Coincidentally, on Monday May 19, Comey was in New York signing his new book, just being released. Obviously, Comey needed publicity for his book. Comey has put the life of the president of the United States at risk, peddling a ludicrous excuse for what appears to be a crime, for his own personal gain, and “No,” I won’t be buying his book.

Image from X.