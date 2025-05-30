Electric Vehicles and the China Connection

With the Trump administration back in the White House, America has an opportunity to restore commonsense energy and manufacturing policies after years of radical environmental overreach. One of the most glaring examples of this overreach is the electric vehicle (EV) push -- a movement championed by progressive elites that, under the guise of sustainability, threatens to undermine national security, weaken domestic industry, and entangle our economy further with the Chinese Communist Party.

The EV revolution is not a grassroots innovation born out of market demand. It is a politically engineered shift, heavily subsidized by taxpayer dollars and driven by mandates from the EPA and individual states like California. The Biden-era Inflation Reduction Act funneled billions into EV subsidies, distorting the free market and compelling automakers to invest in a technology that many consumers neither asked for nor trust.

But the deeper issue with this green agenda isn't just economic -- it's geopolitical. The vast majority of materials required for EV batteries -- lithium, cobalt, nickel, and graphite -- are either mined or processed in China or in countries where China holds a controlling stake. According to a 2022 report from the International Energy Agency (IEA), China controls more than 70% of the global production capacity for battery-grade materials and dominates nearly 80% of global battery cell manufacturing.

So, while the Left claims EVs will free us from "Big Oil," they are in fact pushing us headlong into a new dependency: one tethered not to democratic allies or the domestic energy sector, but to the whims of an authoritarian regime in Beijing.

China's dominance in EV supply chains is no accident. It is the result of deliberate long-term planning by the CCP, which has poured state funds into mining operations, battery plants, and strategic partnerships in Africa, South America, and Asia. American EV policy, shaped by green lobbyists and globalist think tanks, has played directly into Beijing’s hands.

Under President Trump, the Department of Energy is once again emphasizing American energy independence -- not just from oil but from critical mineral imports as well. By revitalizing domestic mining, reducing regulatory red tape, and incentivizing local battery production, the administration is charting a smarter, freer path forward -- one where Americans aren’t forced to choose between economic decline and environmental compliance.

As Trump stated in his inaugural address: “We will drill, baby, drill.” This declaration underscores a return to pro-energy, pro-growth policies that prioritize American jobs and sovereignty over globalist climate dogma.

The issue also intersects with national defense. A country that cannot control its energy infrastructure is vulnerable to coercion and sabotage. Imagine a scenario where tensions escalate in the Taiwan Strait, and China decides to curtail exports of rare earth minerals or lithium carbonate. EV manufacturing would grind to a halt overnight. So too would many other sectors reliant on electric mobility, including transportation, logistics, and even emergency services.

Even if we overlook the geopolitical hazards, the green agenda’s domestic consequences are severe. Forcing consumers into EVs -- many of which remain prohibitively expensive even with subsidies -- ignores the practical needs of rural Americans, truck drivers, and working-class families who cannot afford to spend $50,000+ on a new vehicle, let alone install a home charging system.

Moreover, EVs are not the emissions-free miracles their advocates pretend they are. Unless the grid is powered by nuclear or fossil fuels, "clean" charging is mostly a myth. As long as coal and natural gas remain part of the U.S. energy mix, charging EVs simply shifts emissions from the tailpipe to the smokestack.

There’s also a legal and public safety angle to this story. As more Americans adopt unfamiliar vehicle technologies, the likelihood of road incidents increases. Drivers unaccustomed to EV torque, regenerative braking systems, and fast-charging station etiquette face new risks. Unlike traditional cars, EVs often accelerate much faster from a complete stop due to instantaneous torque delivery, catching some drivers -- and pedestrians -- off guard. Their near-silent operation also poses unique hazards in parking lots and residential areas, particularly for children and the visually impaired.

Veteran car accident lawyer Chris Pollard underscores the legal complexities arising from this technological transition:



"With new technology come new responsibilities. Electric vehicles don't just change how we drive -- they change the legal landscape around liability, negligence, and safety standards. We're seeing accidents where fault isn't clear-cut because drivers simply don't yet understand how these vehicles behave in emergency situations. Add to that the risks posed by improper battery handling, charging station malfunctions, or software errors, and you have a legal minefield that existing traffic laws aren’t fully prepared to handle."

The Trump administration’s America First energy policy isn’t anti-technology -- it’s about focusing on innovation over regulation. It advocates for balanced growth rooted in national security, economic pragmatism, and respect for consumer choice. This means embracing a range of vehicle options, from hybrids to clean-diesel engines, and not bowing to international environmental accords that tie American hands while empowering our adversaries.

What’s needed now is not blind adherence to a globalist green agenda, but critical scrutiny of who benefits from it. Spoiler: it’s not the American worker, the rural family, or the independent small-business owner. It's the Chinese Communist Party, multinational conglomerates, and ESG investors seeking returns at the expense of U.S. sovereignty.

The electric vehicle agenda, as currently structured, is not about saving the planet. It’s about control -- of the market, of the consumer, and ultimately, of America’s future. But with a renewed focus on energy independence, supply chain resilience, and commonsense regulation, the Trump administration is rightly putting the brakes on this misguided crusade.

The road ahead shouldn’t be paved by Beijing. It should be charted by free Americans, driving vehicles of their own choosing, powered by industries they can trust.

