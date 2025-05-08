Donald Trump’s Lost Honeymoon

As the West was seemingly spinning off its axis of common sense, it was the relief of a lifetime when Donald Trump prevailed in 2024. Suddenly, the world that had been turned on its head was going to be set right again. We were going to have an actual border again. Men weren’t going to be allowed to play in women’s sports. Freedom of speech was going to be a thing again. DEI was going to be fading in the rear-view mirror rather than a roadblock to merit and success.

On most things, the President has been rock solid. But, sadly, there are troubling circumstances nonetheless.

One is highlighted by Democrat Jamie Raskin’s warning to countries that work with the Trump administration:

If and when we come back to power, and we will, we are not going to look kindly upon people who facilitated, to use the word of the day, who facilitated authoritarianism in our country. That’s an assault on our Constitution and our people.

Raskin is explicitly threatening consequences for those countries that work with the Trump administration when Democrats return to power.

That promise showcases one of the fundamental problems with the Trump 47 administration: Executive Orders. The problem with EOs is that they are not laws and, therefore, are susceptible to reversal by the next guy who sits in the Oval Office. (One that should have been but never was reversed is JFK’s Executive Order 10988 , which allowed federal employees to unionize.)

Image by Vince Coyner.

Trump has issued Executive Orders addressing issues from immigration to energy to education to keeping men out of women’s sports and more. They’re great, but unfortunately, Congress is not turning those EOs into laws...which means that the next time Democrats steal the White House, all of those can be immediately repealed. That’s exactly what happened with Trump 45’s EOs . Has he learned nothing? And have congressional Republicans learned nothing?

Another area of concern has to do with rogue judges. Trump has faced an unprecedented number of nationwide injunctions and insane court orders. These have included everything from immigration to federal waste and fraud to transgender surgeries to men in women’s sports.

Trump is allowing himself and his agenda to be hamstrung by Obama and Biden activists . Axios even wrote a piece titled “ Lower courts’ growing power over the president .”

President Trump just passed his first 100 days, which is commonly called the “Honeymoon” for a president, where he has the momentum and usually the greatest chance of getting legislation passed. But this administration is not doing that, in large part because the GOP party is full of RINOs, and lawmakers are too busy grandstanding or sucking up to donors by introducing over 5,000 mostly pointless bills and resolutions , 95% of which will end in the shredder .

Given that the GOP House is led by a guy with a pathetic 75% Liberty Score , the filibuster gives Democrats a veto over pretty much anything, and a swamp dweller leads the Supreme Court, Trump has few good options. But few doesn’t mean none. This is probably a bad quote to showcase given the circumstances, but it fits. After a Supreme Court ruling that went against him in 1832, President Andrew Jackson may or may not have said about the Chief Justice, “John Marshall has made his decision, now let him enforce it.”

In that same vein, Trump should simply ignore the lower courts’ injunctions that go beyond the specific participants in any case. Judges have no constitutional power to make nationwide injunctions, and Trump should act accordingly. Force Congress to come up with a solution.

And for those who cry that Trump would be doing something unprecedentedly unconstitutional...not so much. Jefferson made the Louisiana Purchase even though he believed he had no constitutional power to do so . Lincoln suspended habeas corpus, FDR forced internment of over 100,000 Japanese American citizens, Obama weaponized the IRS to target his opponents and invented DACA, while Biden bragged about defying the Supreme Court after they rejected his cancellation of student loans. And there are still other examples .

The reality is, the judiciary is running a coup d’état, and if Trump doesn’t end it soon, his legacy will be failure and the collapse of the Republic.

While the judiciary is the most critical issue, there are still others that must be addressed.

Trump must charge and make examples out of the people behind the persecution of the J6ers and the members of his team who were targeted, people like Mike Flynn. Trump has taken more abuse from more sides than any president in American history. They’ve indicted him, they’ve charged him, they’ve sued him, and they’ve literally tried to kill him twice...that we know of. And they did all of that once he was out of office and had spent his entire term in office struggling against the swamp, both across the aisle and in his party. These people targeted not only Trump, but the Constitution and the Republic. If not addressed, it will happen again.

Then there are two more issues: The Epstein list and election fraud.

We were promised throughout the campaign that the Epstein list was a top priority. It’s clearly not, as we’ve just been told that the White House doesn’t know when it will be released . That’s after we were told there was an issue with national security .

There should be nothing involving a blackmailer pimp selling access to children that should impact national security. It doesn’t matter if that list includes politicians, generals, justices, or anyone else. If someone is on tape doing anything worthy of blackmail with children, they should be exposed, tried, and convicted.

If the list never sees the light of day, particularly after Epstein and his primary accuser committed “suicide”, then the public will know for sure that the rich and powerful—including politicians—are not held accountable, regardless of their transgressions. That is not a message a nation struggling to bring back law and order needs.

Then there is the Democrats using every dirty trick in the book to create circumstances where they can steal elections, and that includes ActBlue, the money laundering scheme specifically designed to illegally funnel untraceable money to Democrats. If Trump doesn’t fix the integrity of American elections, the country will quickly become California, a single-party nation utterly unmoored from reality, common sense, and quickly devolving into a dystopian nightmare, which will beget a civil war.

Donald Trump was elected to fix America. He can’t do that so long as the people who broke it are still free and in positions to keep him from doing so. No one is talking about rounding up anyone simply because they’re Democrats. No, but those who used their positions to illegally thwart Trump from executing his Constitutional duties, used their offices to illegally destroy the lives of opponents, and those who stole the election in 2020 must be held to account. It must be done publicly, transparently, and constitutionally. But most of all, it must be done.

If Americans see that the Constitution no longer constrains the government and that we’ve devolved from a nation of laws to a nation of men, then their willingness to be governed by said Constitution will evaporate. Anarchy and tyranny are the antithesis of a Republic, but that is ahead if Trump doesn’t demonstrate that no one is above the law, even government officials. He’s already missed the Honeymoon, but it’s not too late...