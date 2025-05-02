Diluting Hitler: How the Left is Creating a Pale Ghost of the Real Adolf Hitler … and Turning Off Voters

I once heard a comic say, “Hitler – a man widely known for liking large dogs and small children – wasn’t really evil. He just had a bad day. Sure, it lasted twelve years and caused twenty million deaths, but it was basically just a bad day.”

Which is, of course, pure crap, and even if it was funny (I didn’t laugh), everybody knew Adolf Hitler was a monster with a Charlie Chaplin moustache.

Unfortunately, today, the Dem Progressives (pronounced “Damn Progressives,” but you already knew that), with nothing both real and bad to say about President Trump, have just decided to call him 'Hitler.'

Are they idiots?

Frankly, I think so. Here’s why:

Even prominent Jews in America – like Larry David, who did a great deal to mainstream Jewish culture with shows about non-religious Jews ('Seinfeld' and 'Curb Your Enthusiasm') has stooped to accusing Jewish comedian Bill Maher of having dinner with 'Hitler,' after Maher journeyed to Mar-a-Lago for a dinner with the president.

Responding to David during an interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Maher said, “First of all, it’s kind of insulting to six million dead Jews. It’s an argument you kind of lost just to start it. Look, maybe it’s not completely logically fair, but Hitler has really kind of got to stay in his own place. He’s the GOAT of evil.”

On his own program, Real Time, Maher later doubled down. “The minute you play the ‘Hitler’ card, you’ve lost the argument.” ‘Hitler,’ and ‘Nazi,’ he told his HBO audience, are hard words to use with nuance.

And rightly so.

Hitler, Stalin and Mao – the three most murderous tyrants in all human history – were steeped in evil, as their body counts show. Between them, they killed more than a hundred million people – mostly their own citizens. There is no dictator living today with the potential to become a Hitler, though North Korea’s Kim Jong Un seems to want to try. However, North Korea doesn’t have enough atom bombs to reach that total, even if Kim targeted nearby China’s largest population centers.

Which brings us back to those Dem Progressives who every day try to tar Trump with the Hitler brush – but not with his brush moustache. Compared to Hitler, anybody who did nothing worse than deport a hundred fifty thousand violent illegals would be a saint by comparison with the monster who was Hitler.

When called out on this, the Dem Progressives say it’s an analogy, or a metaphor – they can’t ever be sure which is which.

If so, it’s a lousy analogy. Or metaphor. Trump hasn’t killed anybody. His idea of a concentration camp is Gitmo, which both Democrat and Republican presidents have used since the aftermath of 9/11. Then there’s El Salvador’s terrorist prison. Despite several months of intense media scrutiny, nobody’s reporting on any systemic executions.

The press has regular access to those camps, finding no evidence of executions, starvation, or torture that were a daily event at Hitler’s death camps between 1939 and 1945.

Hitler’s camps kept the gas chambers burning day and night right until the Allied armies of liberation – the Soviets to the East and the Americans, Brits and French to the west – rolled up to their gates and freed the camps.

The Allies – even the Soviets – then began truly heroic efforts to save the emaciated human skeletons who had not yet succumb to starvation or disease.

Nobody at Gitmo has missed many meals, and at El Salvador's CECOT prison, the prisoners look fit and well-fed.

Trump has done nothing to match Hitler’s attempted extermination of the untermenschen (sub-humans) within his grasp: Jews, Gypsies (Roma), Slavs (Russians, Belarusians, Ukrainians, Poles, Czechs and Serbs) and other non-Aryans.

Also among Hitler’s targeted untermenschen were the physically and mentally disabled – killing off even afflicted Aryan Germans – as well as homosexuals – people you’d think the Dem Progressives among us would want to really castigate Hitler for.







A Nazi propaganda brochure "Der Untermensch" ("The Subhuman"), 1942. This SS booklet depicted the natives of Eastern Europe as "subhumans." "Booklet" is on display at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum – archived from the original, on June 30, 2016. Source: Wikimedia Commons, via Picryl // public domain





Relevant to Dem Progressives calling Trump a 'Hitler,' I’m currently reading a great book by Richard Overy, one of the most remarkable military historians writing in the English language today.

Titled The Dictators: Hitler's Germany, Stalin’s Russia, it compares Hitler and the Nazi Party with Stalin and the Communist Party.

The parallels are remarkable.

There are two main differences between the men and their dictatorships. Desperate for allies, in 1941, Roosevelt and Churchill chose to whitewash Stalin, embracing him as “Uncle Joe.”

They either didn’t know or didn’t care that Stalin was even more brutal, and responsible for far more deaths, than Hitler ever dreamed possible.

Our side needed an ally whose massive army would tie down millions of German soldiers, without which D-Day would have been impossible.

And, of course, Stalin survived the war.

Overy’s eye-opening book lays to rest any doubt that Trump – or any Western leader – is in the same league as Adolf Hitler.

However, excluding the Holocaust, Hitler transformed his society beyond recognition. He intended to do so from the beginning. The word “Nazi” was an abbreviation the name for Hitler’s party: (Nationalsozialistische Deutsche Arbeiterpartei or NSDAP).



That name translates into English as the National Socialist German Worker’s Party – and it lived up to its name.

It was a national party – after Hitler took over Germany in 1933, he outlawed all other political parties. It was also a socialistic government, doing away with capitalism, beginning by nationalizing largest cartels and manufacturers. The tycoons who’d owned those companies were allowed to keep running them, but only as long as they did exactly what the party told them to do. And it was a worker’s party, but only in the sense that all unions were banned by Hitler. In their place, Nazi party chiefs “negotiated” with the cartels on behalf of the workers – a rather one-sided negotiation. However, unlike unions as we know them, the Nazis kept workers in their place. Every dollar (or Reichsmark) saved was one more that the Nazis could use to build up its air force (Luftwaffe), navy (Kriegsmarine) and army (Heer), the unified armed forces of Nazi Germany.

What Dem Progressives are doing, as Maher suggested, is diluting the evil that was Hitler. The undiluted Hitler did nothing even remotely similar to what Donald J. Trump did; not in his first term, not in this term.

By the time the Dem Progressives are through, Hitler will be thought of as little worse than a power-hungry Boy Scout leader. This won’t hurt Trump – it certainly hasn’t yet – but it will hurt the Democrats in future elections.

Why? Because every Trump voter will logically think, “if they see Trump as Hitler, they must see me as a Nazi Storm Trooper. Why would I ever want to vote for someone who so clearly and deeply hates me?”

Trump’s in his final term as president, but his voters will be around for generations. Will they ever be able to forgive the Dem Progressives? I don’t think so. Do you?

Ned Barnett is an historian and author, as well as a ghostwriter and book marketing, promotion and sales expert. Focusing on 20th Century military technology, Ned was the on-camera historian on nine History Channel programs, back when they cared about history. In 2011-13, he published on Kindle a series of ten historical novels about the air war in 1941-42 in the Pacific, which became perennial best-sellers – these are now being rewritten and edited for print and ebook publication starting later this year.



Ned works with a variety of clients who want to be successfully published. He can be reached at 702-561-1167 or nedbarnett51@gmail.com.

