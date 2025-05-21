Democrats’ Confederacy of Dunces

Three hundred years ago, the remarkable satirist Jonathan Swift wrote, “When a true Genius appears in the World, you may know him by this infallible Sign; that the Dunces are all in Confederacy against him.”

Now, you might not be President Trump’s biggest fan. Perhaps you are glad that he has returned to the White House but look forward to one of his capable lieutenants succeeding him in four years. But I would argue that never has a larger collection of absolute idiots assembled to oppose an American leader, and for that reason alone, Donald J. Trump is probably a genius. (And a very stable one at that!)

Right now, Democrats are waging a public relations campaign in support of criminal illegal aliens. They are trying to make military-aged males with gang tattoos look sympathetic. Sure, many of them have been accused of engaging in human-trafficking, drug-smuggling, identity theft, and fraud, but Democrats say these “new” Americans are just like us. Sure, foreign nationals are regularly accused of rape and murder across the United States, but Democrats are quick to point out that “old” Americans commit heinous crimes, too. Sure, illegal aliens are a huge financial burden to the prison system, welfare programs, health care, public schools, and local communities, but Democrats insist that it’s “racist” to tell the truth out loud.

While President Trump is rounding up violent criminals who have no right to be in the United States, Democrats are crying in front of cameras and promising to bring them back to a neighborhood near you. In four months, they’ve shown more love for foreigners who broke into our country than they’ve ever shown for American victims of transnational cartels!

While moneyed “elites” are quietly engineering a 2028 White House run for Governor Hair Gel — er, I mean Gavin Newsom — polling among Democrats indicates that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is the real “leader” of the party. What she lacks in brains, she makes up for in fakeness! She grew up in a tony New York suburb but pretends to be a hardscrabble Bronx native. She has an economics degree but knows nothing about economics. She’s engaged to a redheaded white guy but finds “white supremacy” icky. She claims to have needed mental health therapy after the “trauma” of the January 6, 2021 Capitol protests but insists that she is strong enough to face down America’s nuclear-armed enemies without cowering under a desk. She also cries a lot near parking lot fences — presumably because she believes that illegal immigrants will never find a good parking space. At the same time, she believes that America’s “patriarchy” fears her because she is such a strong woman. Maybe the scary “patriarchy” — much like her economics education — is a figment of her imagination.

Queen Alexandria has never been the brightest bulb, but she does shine when standing next to the even dimmer bulbs constituting her poorly lit “Squad.” Ilhan Omar (didn’t she commit immigration fraud by marrying her brother?), Ayanna Pressley, and Rashida Tlaib make “Alex from the Block” look like a Mensa member by comparison. Emeritus members Jamaal Bowman (the moron who claimed to believe that a fire alarm would open an emergency exit) and Cori Bush dragged the “Squad’s” average I.Q. so far down that nobody seemed to really mind when they lost their cushy jobs in Congress.

Relatively new congresscritters (they don’t believe in biological sex, right?) Gregorio Casar, Summer Lee, and Delia Catalina Ramirez (uh-oh, look out, AOC, here comes DCR!) were apparently also eager to join the Bronx Belle’s “Squad.” That’s a bit like jumping into a sinking lifeboat, isn’t it? Interestingly, Ramirez is the daughter of illegal aliens from Guatemala (her pregnant mom crossed the Rio Grande and gave birth to her in Chicago) and is married to one of Obama’s DACA recipients. So, in the Democrats’ quixotic war against “white supremacy,” DCR makes AOC look like a piker! If she is to have any chance with Democrats’ much-needed illegal alien vote, the pretend Puerto Rican might very well need to dump her red-headed fiancé and find someone from central casting with a little more “undocumented” flare!

If “Squad” hopefuls turn out to be a bust, there’s always solo artist Jasmine Felicia Crockett (that’s right: her middle name really is “Felicia”!). Even though AOC knows nothing of economics, I really thought she had cornered the market on saying dumb, racist things, until Congresswoman (but what’s a woman?) Crockett became the corporate news media’s poster girl (but what’s a girl?) for Democrats’ insurrection against the Trump administration.

The Democrat party is the most racist American political party that has ever existed. It should have been disbanded after the Civil War and certainly should have been destroyed after a half-century of Jim Crow. Instead, it managed to ply its intrinsic racism into Japanese internment, new forms of racial laws, skin color–based admissions and hiring, and today’s D-I-E discrimination that is classic segregation in all but name. As Democrats continue their centuries-long quest to divide Americans by racial heritage, President Trump has earned higher support from non-white Americans than any Republican since Eisenhower. Worried about Trump’s expanding appeal to voters of all colors and glimpsing their future irrelevancy, Democrats have been beating the “Trump is racist” drum for nearly ten years!

That’s where Crockett comes in. Her chief contributions to public debate consist of (1) calling Trump and his voters “racist,” (2) comparing them to “Nazis,” and (3) explaining to like-minded TV hosts why non-white voters must get back on the Democrat plantation posthaste. She does this in almost every interview. An impartial observer might conclude that the congresswoman from Texas can remember only three talking points. That’s probably good enough for CNN and MSNBC, but I’m not sure she can hate white people all the way to the White House. As Ice Cube might say, “Bye, Felicia.”

It’s kind of hilarious that both Ocasio-Cortez and Crockett think Elon Musk is dumb. Crockett says he’s an “idiot” who just “knows how to hire smart people.” OC says, “This dude is probably one of the most unintelligent billionaires I have ever met or seen or witnessed.” Yes, the richest man on Earth, the world’s pre-eminent tech innovator, and the twenty-first century’s real-life rocket-man who has singlehandedly resurrected space exploration is an absolute imbecile. Felicia and “Alex from the Block” are the real geniuses!

It’s no secret that the Democrat party detests white men. Democrats’ whole D-I-E shtick is literally a call to admit, hire, and promote everyone but heterosexual white guys. So Crockett must be furious that Democrat donors are planning to support, in her words, “the safest white boy” in 2028. You don’t think she’s talking about Eric Swalwell, do you? You know, the guy who got a little too close to Chinese communist spy Fang Fang and suffers from flatulence when speaking on live TV? Because Swalwell is not only one of the dumbest members of Congress, but also one of the dumbest Americans not to have a lucrative career in cable news. He makes Crockett and Cortez (politicians or future stars of a bumbling buddy-cop show on TNT? — you decide) look like savants.

Maybe I’m giving Democrats too much credit when I assume that they’re looking for leaders with brains. In 2020 and 2024, after all, they chose Dementia Joe Biden and Drunk Kamala as their nominees. The “president’s” brain was so mushy that “journalists” had to hide him from the public each day, and the veep seemed so sauced for four years that her speeches consisted of the kind of slurring more common in a late-night cocktail lounge.

The Democrats’ confederacy of dunces all hate President Trump, though. Surely that means something.

