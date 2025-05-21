Democrats and Their Young White Guy Dilemma

They’ll be no coming of age among Democrats. As of 2025, the adolescents are openly in charge and that’s that. No more skulking behind that husk of a man, Joe Biden. Quite an accomplishment. Nearly 60 years after the fabled counterculture exploded on the scene, adolescents are pulling the levers and pushing the buttons of the nation’s oldest political party (let that irony sink in). Adolescence defined here has nothing to do with physical maturation. Instead, everything to do with mental and emotional stuntedness.

John Loftus at the Daily Caller writes that Democrats have a two-pronged strategy for wrestling the presidency away from whoever Republicans nominate to succeed Donald Trump in 2028, most probably the very adult J.D. Vance.

Penned Loftus, May 12:

[Rep. Jasmine] Crockett revealed the first strategic prong on a podcast. “It is, it is this fear that the people within the party, within the primary system, will have about voting for a woman because every time we voted for a woman, we’ve lost,” Crockett said, adding, “I think that that’s a natural fear because we just want to win. So there’s a lot of people that are like, you know what? Like, let’s go find the safest white boy we can find.”

Imagine if a white Republican pol said, “Let’s find the safest black boy we can find.” Imagine the firestorm for demeaning a black man.

An adolescent’s world is ordered by appearances. Impulse control is about as underdeveloped as their brains. Crockett, who flaunts her adolescence when it suits her ambitions, cheerleads for DEI. DEI is that wonderful social cancer that pushes the unqualified and incompetent into jobs they don’t merit. Never mind that a DEI doctor or pilot might cost lives -- well, will costs lives. Striking blows for gender and race are all that counts -- except when it comes to acquiring power. Then, very high-minded Democrats will gladly grab at straws.

What constitutes a “safe, white boy” is a quandary for Democrats. Of-color and socially inbred, privileged, progressive Martha’s Vineyard whites -- the right sort of white -- have made it gospel to trash “toxic” masculinity. Their type of white guy knows his place, and it’s decidedly down the pecking order from often obese, of-color, self-identified females -- and often obese, white, female self-identifiers who take a knee (if able) and talk the talk.

White males with cojones -- as in testosterone-charged alphas, like Trump – are branded as dangerous because they’re 1) males, 2) white, and 3) not pansies. For some unfathomable reason, self-proclaimed liberated, strong females are intimidated by strong men, hence, the need to redefine manhood as pansyhood. Contemporary popular culture’s shapers bombard us with their ideal of the feminized male. Just look at commercials. Guys with narrow shoulders, lispy, and a penchant for dressing like 12-year-olds dominate advertising and entertainment.

But outside progressive bubbles, younger guys -- those who leaned into Trump in 2024 -- aren’t having any of that. And millions of young women – who haven’t swallowed radicalized feminist hemlock -- are still attracted to guys who have some machismo, to use a dated term. Despite progressives’ pustulating conceit, masculinity isn’t mere social construct. It’s wired in, like femininity is wired into females. Here, we refer to the Bell Curve. The mass occupying the middle are generally masculine or feminine according to sex.

Trans guys -- whatever color -- are subject to pagan worship among insular progressives. But a trans white boy as presidential timber? What constitutes a trans white boy is murky. Are we talking about a male by birth who, through the wonders of cosmetic surgery, estrogen infusions, and stylish female garb, appears female? Or are we talking about someone born Samantha who’s now Sam? The confusion is apt to turn off the very voters Democrats seek.

Losing the 2028 presidential contest, thereby preventing Democrats from bellying up to Uncle Sam’s pig trough, necessitates elevating a safe white boy. Some precedent was set in 2020, when Democrats nominated a safe, old, white guy. Albeit, he was batty, but Democrat string-pullers were okay with that.

In fact, they regarded Joe Biden’s addled brain as a bonus. Joe could be medicated enough to read a teleprompter with middling success. Meanwhile, a cabal did the real work of “transforming” America at the White House. The flow of millions of illegals into the country across the then deconstructed U.S.-Mexican border is testament. But Joe’s frequent brain farts and stumbling -- and the not incidental destructive policies the cabal loosed -- caught up with Democrats last summer. The transformation has been interrupted by Trump’s triumph.

Don’t believe Jake Tapper’s new book claiming that corporate media was clueless about Biden’s decline (we had glimpses starting with the 2020 election). They willingly spread the narrative that Joe might have senior moments, but, otherwise, was sharp as a tack.

Loftus identified the second prong of the Democrat strategy to lure younger, white guys back into the fold. David Hogg, the Democrats’ resident expert on masculinity, said it.

Per Loftus’ Daily Caller article:

“What I think happened last election is younger men -- they would rather vote for somebody who they don’t completely agree with, they don’t feel judged by, than somebody who they do agree with, that they feel like they have to walk on eggshells around constantly,” Hogg told the panel.

True that. Real guys are sick and tired of nanny-staters, Karens, and bitter campus feminists nitpicking and harping at them. Now comes Hogg’s kicker:

“Young people should be able to focus on what young people should be focused on, which is how to get laid and how to go and have fun,” he added.

Loftus summarizes Hogg’s approach:

Honest and punchy, this messaging would win over even the most die-hard MAGA supporter. Vote for us, and we’ll help you have a ball. You’ll own nothing, but get laid.

All Democrats need do is resurrect Animal House and subsidize it in exchange for votes. Hogg is actually returning to an ancient Democrat formula, one that the party’s vilified founder, Andrew Jackson, would easily recognize: extending a spoils system. “Hey, white guys, we’re the party (literally) of booze and broads -- come on in!”

So, to whom do Democrats turn? The safest white boy at this juncture seems to be Gavin Newsom. Tim Walz is preferrable, but young bucks are turned off by his Pillsbury Doughboy feminism. He’s soft and gushy and giggles.

In Democrat world, what are Newsom’s bona fides? Any middle-aged, white guy who can level a Chinese kid on a basketball court surely comes across as Clint Eastwood in his prime to college-attending, tech school, and twenty-something guys. Guys who derided Kamala Harris for declaring her pronouns just love seeing a man waylay a kid.

But would the Democrats’ versions of the Wizard of Oz’s dour Almira Gulch blow a gasket if Newsom turned up at a UFC bout, where testosterone-pumped barbarians beat on one another? What happens if Gavin tried to guy-hug Joe Rogan? Wouldn’t Hillary Clinton’s head explode while the Washington Post’s op-ed writers screech? Or would all concerned have such an overriding lust for power that they’d refrain from clacking nasty screeds on their keyboards? Would Jasmine Crockett muzzle herself?

The Democrats are impaled on the horns of a dilemma. How do they appeal to manly males -- young or older and white or otherwise -- without alienating their shriveled core of feminist loons and larger cohort of unmarried, government-clinging females? Animal Housing the Democrat pitch in 2028 is littered with landmines. Please, take a walk through that field, Democrats -- or as Clint Eastwood famously said, “Go ahead, make my day.”

J. Robert Smith can be found at X. His handle is @JRobertSmith1. At Gab, @JRobertSmith. He blogs occasionally at Flyover .

Image: AT via Magic Studio