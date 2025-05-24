Democrat Party Lawlessness and Violence, And The Women Who Drive It

Two Israeli Diplomats were executed coming out of a Jewish museum in Washington the other day. Tragic on its own terms, it was also tragic because it is wholly unremarkable when you realize this is just one more small step up the permission scale and was entirely foreseeable. If you want to assign blame, you have to focus your gaze on today’s Democrat party, which has conflated speech with violence, allowing violence as a response to speech, said that illegal aliens have the full due process rights of people in the criminal justice system, and egged on violent, totalitarian protest from those on the left.

Killing their perceived enemies is the final step up the scale of escalation. It does not matter that the Dems did not directly order the killings and mayhem; through their false rhetoric, they are culpable.

A friend wrote to me, “There’s no difference between today’s Democrats and 1960s radicals.”

Ah! but there is. Women have been more radicalized than they were in the 1960s. During the 1960s, while women participated, including in the most extreme groups, most were milder than their male peers. That’s no longer true. There’s been a fundamental change in women’s societal roles from traditional to anti-traditional. Some believe they have unlimited permission to change the rest of us through force.

What separates 1960s radicals from today’s strident protesters leaps out at you. First, many are female, and second, their focus moves periodically, almost predictably, every few years from one cause to another. Why? Because the cause is not the objective; weakening our society is.

The activists’ current focus is on Israel and illegal immigration. Look back, and you’ll find a litany of subjects that commanded protesters’/radicals’ attention over the years, all enjoying the over-the-top emotional commitment and fatalistic predictions for whatever it is they are protesting:

Race dominated the ’50s and ’60s, culminating in the George Floyd riots in 2020, which flowed from 2013’s creation of the Black Lives Matter Movement.

The anti-war movement raged on from the ’60s until 1975 and then again protesting the war in Iraq in 2003.

Women’s Rights took center stage in 2017 with #MeToo, and have morphed into a strange coalition of gay and gender rights.

The economic and labor movement took root with the Occupy Wall Street crowd in 2011 and most recently was revitalized by the creation of DOGE.

Environmental and climate change advocates have been floating in the background, brought out whenever the latest cause de jour gets old.

The massacre of Jews on October 7, 2023, birthed the newest and perhaps shrillest group of protesters since the Weathermen plagued us from 1969 through 1977.

The anti-democratic movement commenced with Trump’s first term and introduced us to Trump Derangement Syndrome.

In every case, women have taken the forefront, having jumped on perceived injustices and can be counted on to join each newly discovered wrong. Women are the heart and soul of the Democrat party, with women more likely to vote for Democrats than men, and women constituting the largest single bloc in the party itself.

The significant change we’ve seen is evident in the stridency and number of women who participate in protests and associated actions, including criminal acts including arson, destruction of private or public property, assault, and even murder, something women rarely participated in the past and now commonly do.

Example: A New Jersey congresswoman was arrested for breaking into an ICE facility. LaMonica McIver assaulted federal officers. The same logic that McIver used to attack lawful authorities (she believed she had permission to do what she wanted by virtue of her beliefs) is in play at virtually every other protest, utilizing confrontation, publicity stunts, and general disruption to impede our daily activities. They excuse their actions through declarations of virtuous superiority:

1. Virtue—I’m in the right.

2. Facts Don’t Matter When The System Is Broken—Working through the system does not work. Bringing down the system will.

3. Mindset—I’m untouchable

4. Visibility & Awareness—Protests create power.

5. Collective Action—Demonstrations infer widespread support.

6. Disruption as Leverage—Protesters pressure institutions to respond by disrupting daily life.

7. Moral Framing—Activists frame their cause in ethical or justice-based terms.

8. Symbolic Resistance—Protesters often use symbols, slogans, and historical references to steal validation.

All of this, of course, is made possible through the penetration of our education system by radical leftists who transitioned from violence to whispering (brainwashing) into the ears of our young all across the land. It’s worth noting in this regard that this indoctrination is made via a K-12 public school system in which, per a Grok analysis, 77% of the teachers are women.

The one essential ingredient missing: explaining why now, at this cross-section of time, so many of our young people (especially women) are so attracted to the outright eradication of our country. Perhaps in the case of women, it’s because they approach information differently. Refuting a cleverly concocted and curated storyline requires intelligence, curiosity, a level of cynicism, and analytical abilities enabling us to question what we are told. Together, these qualities form a robust defense against manipulation and false narratives.

Women, more than men, are susceptible to certain narratives and manipulation. From an early age, women are often socialized in ways that emphasize emotional expression, relational connectivity, and communal values. Women score higher on measures of emotional intelligence and empathy. These are hugely important qualities for raising children, honed over tens of thousands of years. The result is that narratives that evoke empathy and solidarity or reflect social issues disproportionately impact women.

And what about the men? Well, again beginning in K-12, they’ve been targets of a determined assault on masculinity that takes the form of feminizing them. Many are a barely recognizable vestige of what young men used to act like, blurring the lines between the sexes as intended. They’ve been trained to abandon men’s hard edges in favor of women’s emotionalism.

It is not an accident that any of these outcomes came to be. They are the result of the left’s effort to destroy Judeo-Christian principles, intact families, and the essential process of learning by trying and failing that leads us to become independent and self-aware adults, all now replaced with a permanent culture of kidults who no longer possess compos mentis.

In 1992, John Gray published his wildly successful Men Are From Mars, Women Are From Venus. The book explores the idea that men and women have fundamentally different psychological and emotional needs. Feminists hated the book, claiming that it reinforced gender stereotypes, presenting men and women as fundamentally different in ways that feminists argue are overly simplistic. Go to just about any liberal college or university today, and the messaging is likely the polar opposite of Mr. Gray’s tome.

We have ceded the field to the nuts, Marxists, and the “wish it were so” crowd that so richly deserve to have their hand slapped.

We must be on our “A” game to win this war. Permissive youth who know no bounds and have not learned the world does not contain safe spaces are fundamentally dangerous.

