Damage Claims and Clawback are Needed to Stop the Climate Modeling Fraud

The Trump administration is starting to deal with the climate/net zero fraud by cancelling government contracts and rolling back government regulations.

However, it has not yet addressed the root cause of the climate scam. This is the use of fraudulent climate models to create the illusion of CO2 induced global warming, now rebranded as climate change/extreme weather.

Until this underlying fraud is eliminated, there is always the risk that a future administration will resurrect the climate cabal. The climate modelers need to be held responsible for their actions. This includes penalties for damages caused to U.S. agriculture, energy infrastructure, etc. and the clawback of funds obtained using false claims about global warming.

The climate modeling fraud was established by five papers published between 1967 and 1981. Three came from physicist Syukuro Manabe’s group at the U.S. Weather Bureau, now part of National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), and the other two came from climatologist James Hansen’s group at NASA.

These papers provided the foundation for the pseudoscience of radiative forcing, feedbacks and climate sensitivity still used by the climate models today.

All of these models are characterized by a benchmark equilibrium climate sensitivity (ECS). This is the calculated increase in equilibrium surface temperature produced by a doubling of the atmospheric CO2 concentration, usually from 280 to 560 parts per million (ppm). The first ECS of 2.9 °C was created as a mathematical artifact using the simplistic one dimensional climate model described by Manabe and Wetherald in 1967. The ECS has remained between 1.8 and 5.3 °C for the climate models used in all six of the Climate Assessment Reports published by the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) from 1990 to 2021.

The correct value should be ‘too small to measure.’

This provides a simple test that can be used to show that the results from a climate model are fraudulent. There is no need to look any deeper into the model configuration or software code.

Melodramatic claims of CO2-induced global warming based on these early climate model artifacts became such a lucrative source of funding that there was no turning back. The climate modelers trapped themselves in a web of lies of their own making.

The 1967 model errors were incorporated into the first global circulation model (GCM) described by Manabe and Richard T. Wetherald in 1975. This started the transition of climate science from small scale academic studies to ‘big science’ that required large and expensive computer facilities.

Eisenhower’s warning about public policy becoming the captive of a scientific technological elite has come true.

NASA and the Department of Energy (DOE), including the National Laboratories, captured climate pseudoscience and its large scale GCMs as an alternative source of funding after space exploration and nuclear programs were cut back. These technical elites in turn were captured by environmental and political groups that exploited the imaginary global warming disaster to promote their own interests and ideology.

The scientific dogma of an equilibrium climate that can be perturbed by the addition of greenhouse gases has been transformed into the Imperial Cult of the Global Warming Apocalypse.

The climate modelers are not scientists. They have become the prophets of the Imperial Cult. The anthropogenic warming artifacts created by the models are then used to claim an increase in extreme weather events. This in turn is used to justify the net zero energy policy.

The 2.9 °C ECS created by Manabe and Wetherald in 1967 provided the foundation for the dynasties of climate modeling fraud that still continue today at NOAA, NASA, and DOE. The fraud has also spread like a cancer through our universities.

Turnkey versions of the climate models are available that can be used to create fraudulent climate warming and attribution results with minimal understanding of the underlying climate physics or model code.

A good example of this is the Community Earth System Model (CSEM) available from the National Center for Climate Research (NCAR). There has been a complete failure within the climate community to perform any independent climate model validation. Universities have become bloated bastions of climate corruption. A thorough investigation of climate fraud at the National Science Foundation is required.

The first issue is the obvious one of fraudulent grant proposals. Our universities have been willing participants in the climate scam. Provided that the climate modelers bring in the funds and the university gets its share, the integrity of the results is rarely questioned. In addition, university law departments such as UCLA have been active in climate lawfare.

There is also a complex network of NGOs that funnel money from billionaires and well-endowed foundations to support climate fraud and climate lawfare. Universities are willing participants. For example, Covering Climate Now at Columbia University is a major source of climate alarm stories provided to journalists around the world.

University researchers have also played a major role in the preparation of these flawed climate assessment reports for the IPCC. Two notable examples are V. Ramanathan at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, at U.C. San Diego, and the late Stephen Schneider at Stanford University.

Both started their climate modeling careers at NASA in the 1970s and became early Prophets of the Climate Apocalypse.

Some universities have also played a major role in the DOE climate fraud as administrators of National Laboratories.

Most of these labs are not part of the U.S. government. Instead, they are private companies that provide contracting services to DOE. As such they are subject to Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR). For example, both Lawrence Livermore and Los Alamos were managed by the University of California (UC) until 2007. They are now managed by consortia that still include the University of California. These additional layers of administration have failed to stop the climate modeling fraud.

Cancelling contracts and reducing government regulation is only a first step. It is time to address the legal liability of government agencies, our universities and the NGOs for the climate modeling fraud and start the clawback process to recover the taxpayer funds that have been stolen.



For more work by Roy Clark on the climate modeling fraud see: A Nobel Prize for Climate Modeling Errors; https://climatechangedispatch.com/understanding-the-seven-major-errors-in-climate-models/ and https://youtu.be/PsM4aOmCb_U.

