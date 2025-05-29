Crying Over George Floyd

Well, it’s been five years since the Saint George Floyd incident, and what have we learned? What has been done?

I won’t bother to rehash who and what Saint George was -- that is readily available to anyone who cares to look. Suffice to say, the narrative isn’t remotely accurate. But with the Left the narrative is seldom accurate, as that isn’t its goal. It’s the emotional -- and manipulative -- storyline that’s important, not reality.

I’ve been a management consultant for decades and in the course of my work I’ve been to some of the toughest neighborhoods in the country. Very few white folks have seen and been where I have.

We would of course visit these neighborhoods early in the morning, before the animals who stalk these areas get up.

And if that last sentence offends you, you have no idea what you are talking about. Everyone who services these areas -- or lives there -- knows this is true.

If you want to be offended, be offended by the 95+% of the decent people who are forced to live in these conditions because they are poor. Be offended by the poor moms who fear for their child’s safety and future on an hourly basis. Be offended by poor women who live under the very real threat of rape and murder every time they leave their homes. Be offended by the overflowing cemeteries of innocent people who were killed by the animals.

Yet they are forced to live under criminality that in many cases exceeds that of war-torn countries. All for the crime of being poor.

Since we’d visit these areas fairly early in the morning, I’d often see little kids out playing. They’d be normal little kids, but as their age went up, they'd get a harder and harder look in their eyes. Until at just nine years or so they had a very hard look in their eyes. They had probably put up with more crap than any child in America should have to. It is an obscenity that the richest country the world has ever seen allows this.

Many of these kids are literally screwed from the womb. And their one chance, in many cases their only chance, is the shot at a decent education. Yet the schools they are forced to attend are a national disgrace.

These kids’ lives are destroyed before they even have a chance. I wonder what the schools George Floyd attended were like.

In many of these schools not a single student is proficient in any of a wide range of subjects. Tell me, what future awaits a 14-year-old who can’t read, write, or speak proper English, doesn’t know arithmetic, much less math, has no understanding of science, etc.? And far, far too many of these kids have black and brown skin.

And it’s not spending. The vast majority of these schools rank at the top for per pupil spending -- in some places topping $30,000 per year per student. One can get a pretty damn good private education anywhere in the country for that amount of money. Instead, they are forced to attend government schools that do far more damage to their students than their proper goal of education and character development.

Go to Chicago or any major city and look at those young men who are out shooting each other every weekend. Do you think a single one has a decent education?

So call me calloused if you must, but if you don’t -- and didn’t -- raise your voice to demand poor children be given a chance at a great education then hold your peace.

I don’t want to hear about the police. I don’t want to hear about Saint George. I don’t want to hear how whitey is keeping you down.

We have politicians who have been in power for decades who cry over the Saint Georges of the world yet remain silent over the multi-generational carnage these public schools impose on unfortunate kids whose only crime is that they were born poor.

Unless you raise your voice and demand immediate educational freedom from these public schools that are a pipeline to prison or the cemetery, I don’t want to hear it.

And if you’ve been in politics for years, where have you been? This is not new. This has been going on for decades, yet show me where you have fought it. Show me where you demanded action, ever. Show me that you’ve been fighting this battle for years or go away and shut up.

John Conlin is an expert in organizational design and change. He also holds a BS in Earth Sciences and an MBA and is the founder and President of E.I.C. Enterprises. He has been published in American Greatness, The Federalist, The Daily Caller, American Thinker, Houston Chronicle, Denver Post, and Public Square Magazine among others.

Image: Library of Congress