Biden’s Prostate Cancer –- Things Don’t Add Up

Days after the release of Special Counsel Robert Hur’s interview with former President Joe Biden, a new story has predictably emerged, aimed at distracting from the previous one. (This is big media’s art form: narrative control, not reporting. They shape the news to best benefit the Democrats and the administrative state.)

The second and distracting story is that former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an "aggressive" form of prostate cancer, “with metastasis to the bone."

The timing is intriguing, but the outlook for Biden is bleak.

YouTube screengrab

This is metastatic or Stage IV cancer. The five-year survival rate for metastatic prostate cancer is 30%, with a median survival time of 2 to 3 years.

This is tragic news for Joe Biden and his family.

However, to borrow a phrase from the Nixon era, the question is: what did they know and when did they know it?

According to Harvard Medical School, prostate cancer is diagnosed in approximately 238,000 American men each year. Despite ongoing debates over “what is a woman?”, transgender women (men) are included in this statistic and are at risk for prostate cancer, regardless of whether they identify as women or wear a dress.

Why are we only hearing about Biden’s advanced cancer now?

Mayo Clinic notes that, “Prostate cancer is usually found early, and it often grows slowly. Most people with prostate cancer are cured.”

However, bone metastases represent late-stage cancer, not early, and are unlikely to be cured.

According to MedicineNet, “It can take up to eight years to spread from the prostate to other parts of the body (metastasis), typically the bones.” Biden may have had cancer before he became president. It’s possible that neither Biden nor his physicians were aware of it at that time. It’s also possible they were aware and chose to conceal it, even as he campaigned for president.

As others have suggested, perhaps the plan was to get Biden and Harris reelected in 2024, and then shortly after the inauguration, announce Biden’s cancer. He would resign, making Vice President Harris the president, a position she would likely not win on her own.

The president undergoes an annual physical exam and is cared for by a White House physician, who has an office in the White House, alongside a White House Medical Unit that includes five military physicians, five physician assistants, five nurses, and three paramedics. One of the physicians is always present with the president, whether in Washington, D.C., or abroad.

This staff is not only for the president but also for his immediate family and White House staff; the focus is on the commander-in-chief.

Biden’s last reported physical exam in February 2024 revealed no signs of trouble, according to his doctor. There was no mention of prostate cancer or his declining cognitive state.

His physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, claimed that he “identified no new concerns.”

This Clintonesque language (“it depends on what the meaning of is is”) may technically be correct if the prostate cancer was not “new” in 2024, but how does that imply “no signs of trouble”?

And how does this assertion from Dr. O’Conner hold?

"He continues to be fit for duty and fully executes all of his responsibilities without any exemptions or accommodations."

Is Biden’s physician trustworthy? That’s a good question. The New York Post reported, “Joe Biden’s WH doctor was a longtime family friend who once worked with his shady brother.”

Perhaps this doctor is implicated in both the cognitive issues and the cancer cover-up. Who else could be involved? Another doctor named Dr. Jill?

Although I am younger than Biden, my annual physical includes a digital rectal exam to check for prostate nodules or enlargement, as well as a PSA test, which suggests prostate cancer if elevated. I assume Biden’s physical included the same.

Or maybe not. A Biden spokesperson claimed, “Former U.S. President Joe Biden had not received a test for prostate cancer, known as a PSA, for more than a decade.” PSA testing is not mandatory and depends on age and risk factors, but for the most important medical patient in the country, it seems such testing would be a no-brainer.

Yet this year, a small nodule was discovered in the prostate during a routine physical exam, which necessitated further evaluation.

In a slow-growing cancer that has now advanced, how could a nodule or prostate enlargement have gone unnoticed earlier, or was Biden’s PSA not elevated?

Was this cancer missed by the team of medical professionals responsible for maintaining the president's health? Once again, what did they know, and when did they know it?

Or was it known and kept hidden? Like Biden’s cognitive state, which only now, after he is out of office, are White House staffers and the media finally acknowledging?

Remember how many weekends Biden spent at his Rehoboth beach house?

Was the reason, as claimed by NPR, that he chose to be almost anywhere but the White House, where he said it's “hard to get comfortable"?

Or was Biden undergoing treatment for his cancer at home, away from the prying eyes of Washington, D.C.?

Everyone in Biden’s orbit, including his staff, family, and media who observed him daily, said nothing about his mental decline, which was clear to even casual observers. Did his handlers also conceal his cancer diagnosis?

Biden’s brother Frank made an interesting comment last year: “Selfishly I will have him back to enjoy whatever time we have left.”

What did they know, and when did they know it?

This raises questions about Biden’s fitness and ability to serve in office under the 25th Amendment. Was he undergoing chemotherapy during his presidency? If so, for how long?

Chemotherapy side effects include fatigue, low energy, and memory and concentration difficulties, among other medical issues. These symptoms are similar to those of dementia. However, it was significantly covered up.

“Chemo brain” is a real phenomenon. The Mayo Clinic describes it as, “Trouble with thinking and memory that can happen during and after cancer treatment.”

We are learning that Biden was, as Newsweek reported, “a leader whose public image of control and clarity masked private struggles with memory, stamina, and recognition.”

It may not only have been dementia but also cancer treatment, or some combination of both. Regardless of the cause, cognitive dysfunction in the U.S. president is concerning. Transparency regarding presidential health and fitness is crucial and was clearly lacking during the last administration.

Here’s another consideration. If Biden’s cancer truly appeared out of nowhere, could it be a “turbo cancer”? These aggressive cancers, whether new or re-emerging from previous remission, may be associated with COVID vaccines and boosters.

The medical establishment downplays turbo cancers, calling them a “myth.” Then again, questioning the mantra of safe and effective vaccines, mask and distancing efficacy, and so on was labeled a “conspiracy theory.”

Biden received five vaccine doses, raising the possibility of such an aggressive cancer presentation. However, there are certain medical topics we can’t discuss, such as the 100-fold increase in autism over two generations.

The bigger question is: who ran the country, made crucial decisions, signed bills into law, issued executive orders, and granted presidential pardons? Who operated the infamous “autopen”?

Was Biden aware of what was happening in his name?

President Trump doesn’t think so, saying, “It was the people that knew he was cognitively impaired, and that took over the Autopen.”

Moreover, “Staffers operating President Biden’s autopen were allegedly taking payoffs in exchange for pardons,” according to Rep. Tim Burchett.

If his doctors overlooked both his cancer and dementia, that constitutes medical malpractice. If the doctors, along with his staff and family, concealed it, allowing a rogue group of individuals to govern the country, that’s even worse.

Which is it, and will we ever know the truth?

Brit Hume summed it up well, “There’s a whole generation of Democratic politicians who have to answer for this.”

Don’t hold your breath, though, as no one in Washington, D.C., is ever held accountable for anything.

Brian C Joondeph, MD, is a physician and writer. Follow me on Twitter @retinaldoctor, Substack Dr. Brian’s Substack, Truth Social @BrianJoondeph, LinkedIn @Brian Joondeph, and email brianjoondeph@gmail.com.