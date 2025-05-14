Before We Make a Deal with Iran

As negotiations between the United States and Iran over Iran’s nuclear program continue, it is essential that the U.S. ensure that red lines are not crossed. Iran — ever adept at violating nuclear agreements, as it did with the JCPOA — must now prove to President Trump and to the world that it is genuinely willing to abandon its nuclear weapons ambitions or face the consequences. This is the moment of truth to see if Iran chooses peace.

President Trump has consistently stated that, one way or the other, Iran must never acquire nuclear weapons. He recognizes that for the security of the world, it is imperative that this does not happen. He has also offered the Iranian regime a choice: Either peacefully dismantle your nuclear weapons capacity, or it will be dismantled with overwhelming force by the United States. This stark choice personifies President Trump’s approach of “peace through strength.”

The fourth round of nuclear negotiations between the United States and Iran took place in Muscat, Oman on May 11. The ball is in Iran’s court: Will the Iranians accept a good nuclear deal or insist on a catastrophically flawed JCPOA 2.0? The former could secure peace, whereas the latter would pave the way to an Iranian nuclear arsenal.

Any nuclear deal even resembling the JCPOA must be a non-starter for President Trump and the U.S. The world’s most dangerous regime — which regularly chants “Death to America” and “Death to Israel” — must have no path to a nuclear weapon. The choice for Iran is stark: a good deal that peacefully assures nuclear dismantlement or a forceful response that forever disconnects the genocidal Iranian regime from such a capacity.

Iran must choose peace — and the U.S. must demand a good and enforceable deal.

Vice President J.D. Vance, at the Munich Security Conference in Washington, D.C. on May 7, laid out some of the fatal flaws of the JCPOA. Ostensibly, if Iran is able to satisfy the United States that it will accept a new deal without those flaws, Vance said that “they can have a civil nuclear program.” However, as he noted, there is no country in the world that has both nuclear enrichment capacity and civil nuclear power that does not have a nuclear weapon. Vance called the enforcement and the inspections regime “incredibly weak” and said the JCPOA left Iran on a glide path to the bomb. He said the U.S. seeks a deal that blocks that path. Vance said that Iran getting a nuclear weapon is “completely off the table, no ifs, ands, or buts.”

The Trump administration’s red lines, as laid out by Vance, are good starting points. Any Iran nuclear deal must set multiple non-negotiable red lines. Iran must accept all of these terms to realize a bright and peaceful future. Barring that, if force is the only pathway to preventing Iran from becoming nuclear, that is what Iran imminently faces.

What An Iran Nuclear Deal Must Include

1) Dismantle and Export All Centrifuges

Iran must ensure that it does not retain any enrichment capacity — whether in its publicly declared sites or in its undeclared sites. Iran must dismantle and export all centrifuges, regardless of model.

2) Export All Enriched Uranium

All enriched uranium, including low-enriched uranium (LEU), must be removed from Iran to the U.S. or a reliable third party. This will ensure that Iran cannot make use of any enriched uranium in the future.

3) Block Plutonium Pathway

Iran must allow the U.S. to dismantle the Arak heavy water reactor and must not engage in plutonium production or reprocessing. If there are any undeclared plutonium production sites, Iran must declare and safely and permanently dismantle them.

4) Iran Commits Not to Work with Third-Party Nations to Enrich Uranium

Iran will not work with any other nation or party to enrich uranium on its behalf. This is essential to ensure that Iran will not have the capacity to attain nuclear weapons.

5) Anytime and Anywhere Inspections

Iran must admit a large force of U.S. and foreign nuclear inspectors. The inspectors must be permitted immediate and totally unobstructed access to all known or suspected nuclear sites, including unfettered access to all military sites.

6) Full Disclosure of All Undeclared Nuclear Sites and Past and Present Weaponization or Nuclear Work

Iran must come clean on all undeclared nuclear sites as well as past and present weaponization and nuclear work. This includes all R&D on nuclear weapons and delivery systems. All nuclear research and documents must be handed to the U.S. and the IAEA.

7) No Domestic Uranium Mining or Milling

Iran must permanently cease all domestic uranium mining or milling. This would make it more difficult for Iran to secretly enrich this uranium.

8) Iran Must Not Import Uranium or Plutonium

Iran must not import uranium or plutonium from any other nation or party.

9) Permanent and Binding Ban on Weapons Development

Iran must commit to a permanent and binding ban on nuclear weapons development. Given Iran’s history of deception, there must be unlimited oversight enforceable by the U.S. and the IAEA.

10) Permanent Cessation of Nuclear-Capable Ballistic Missile Development and Production

Iran must permanently cease development and production of all nuclear-capable ballistic missiles. Any nuclear-capable missiles already manufactured must be dismantled.

11) No Sunset Clauses

The JCPOA allowed numerous sunset clauses that allowed Iran — after a stipulated period of time — to enrich uranium and produce nuclear weapons without limit. This meant that Iran would continue to receive the vast benefits of sanctions-free trade — potentially worth hundreds of billions of dollars annually, while legally producing a nuclear arsenal. Sunset clauses are off the table.

12) No Research or Development on Nuclear Technology

Iran will not engage in research or development of nuclear technology. This applies whether done in Iran or outside of Iran.

13) No Work with Third Parties on Nuclear Capability

Iran must be barred from collaborating with any foreign entity on anything associated with nuclear weapons. There must be an oversight mechanism that allows the U.S. and the IAEA to determine whether Iran engages in any nuclear-related work with any party.

14) Mandatory Sanctions or Military Action if Iran Violates Deal

If Iran violates any aspect of the agreement, it would mean that Iran would immediately be subject to mandatory sanctions that would cripple its economy. If these violations cannot be fully and quickly resolved, the U.S. would resolve to ensure Iran’s compliance through force.

Conclusion: A Good Deal or No Deal at All

Iran must understand that it cannot deceive President Trump to gain a path to nuclear weapons. If it commits to a good deal that is verifiable, it chooses peace and prosperity over nuclear weapons. Otherwise, it will face poverty and war. The U.S. must accept only a good deal. When President Trump says “peace through strength,” Iran must believe him.

