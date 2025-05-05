Autism -– An Ignored Medical Crisis

The dramatic rise in autism prevalence over the past few decades is nothing short of alarming.

What exactly is autism? I ask this because when I was a child, it was so rare that none of us had ever heard of or known anyone with it.

The Autism Speaks website defines autism thusly:

Autism, or autism spectrum disorder (ASD), refers to a broad range of conditions characterized by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech and nonverbal communication.

A few decades ago, autism was rare, but then it rose meteorically. “Reported rates of autism in the United States increased from < 3 per 10,000 children in the 1970s to > 30 per 10,000 children in the 1990s, a 10-fold increase.”

Since the 1990s, we have seen another tenfold increase. According to the Centers for Disease Control, autism affects an estimated 1 in 31 children and 1 in 45 adults in the United States today.

In just two generations, the prevalence of autism has risen 100-fold. Was there a similar explosion for any other medical or public health condition?

Can this 1,000 percent increase be explained by genetics, as some doctors suggest?

A 100-fold increase in two generations—roughly 40 years—defies the principles of genetic evolution, which operates on timescales spanning centuries, not decades. This unprecedented rise points to environmental factors, including food additives, medicines, vaccines, and other toxins, as the primary drivers of the autism epidemic.

Genetics likely plays some role in autism. Twin studies suggest that autism's heritability ranges from 60% to 90%, indicating a strong genetic component.

However, genetic changes do not occur quickly enough to explain a 100-fold increase in prevalence within two generations, only two reproductive cycles.

Evolution through genetic mutation and natural selection is a gradual process that often requires thousands of years to produce significant changes at the population level.

No one would attribute the increase in obesity, diabetes, and other chronic diseases over the past few decades to genetics instead of environmental factors like diet and exercise. Autism is exhibiting a similar trend.

The idea that autism rates have skyrocketed due to genetic factors alone is implausible.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. has stated, “Genes do not cause epidemics. They can provide a vulnerability, but you need an environmental toxin.”

Similar to cancer, there may have been a common genetic predisposition in the population for millennia that, when triggered by a now more prevalent environmental factor, leads to autism.

But genes do not change significantly from one generation to the next; rather, it is environmental triggers that change.

This also challenges the medical establishment’s narrative, attributing the rise to better diagnostics and increased awareness. While improved screening has likely contributed to higher reported rates, it does not explain most of this surge.

Historical data, such as a 1987 study from North Dakota showing autism prevalence at 330 per million children compared to 27,777 per million today, indicating a 100-fold increase, suggests that something far more pervasive than genetics or new diagnostic criteria is at play.

If genetics cannot change significantly in two generations, what can? The rapid increase in autism prevalence coincides with substantial shifts in our environment over the past few decades. Since the 1980s, there has been a surge of synthetic chemicals in our food, water, air, and medicines.

Pesticides, widely used in agriculture, have been linked to autism, as have synthetic food colorings. Heavy metal exposure (cadmium, lead, arsenic, mercury) is also associated with autism. These metals can be found in drinking water and some vaccines. Air pollution, primarily from traffic sources, is another association.

Remember that association does not imply causation. While mainstream science has not definitively linked these factors to autism, the correlation is significant and warrants further investigation, not dismissal.

Vaccines, in particular, have been a focal point of Kennedy’s advocacy. Although the medical establishment has repeatedly cited studies like the Danish analysis of 537,303 children, which found no correlation between the MMR vaccine and autism, there are criticisms regarding the paper’s methodology and the authors’ refusal to release the raw data for further analysis.

Kennedy highlights the significant increase in the number of vaccines that children receive today compared to decades past, which often contain additives such as aluminum. These additives may interact with vulnerable genetic profiles to trigger autism.

According to Grok, a child born in the 1960s received 11 to 12 vaccine doses by age 6. Now, the number is significantly higher.

I asked Grok to analyze the current CDC childhood vaccine schedule, as their tables are confusing.

First 6 Months of Life: The CDC recommends 19 doses of vaccines, including HepB, RV, DTaP, Hib, PCV, IPV, Influenza, and COVID-19.

By Age 18: The CDC recommends 68 doses, including all standard vaccines (HepB, RV, DTaP, Hib, PCV, IPV, MMR, Varicella, HepA, Tdap, HPV, MenACWY, MenB), as well as annual influenza and COVID-19 vaccines for individuals from 6 months to 18 years.

Kennedy argues that the medical establishment's dismissal of these concerns reflects a broader reluctance to confront powerful industries profiting from these environmental exposures.

In other words, the medical smart set doesn’t know what causes autism, but they are pretty certain about what does NOT cause it. We see such hubris in the myriad medical maladies, turbo cancers, and sudden deaths over the past few years, all of unknown cause, but definitely not COVID vaccine-related, they say.

Why isn’t the medical community more curious? What has happened to scientific inquiry?

RFK wants parents to take a more active role in their children’s health. “I would say that we live in a democracy, and part of the responsibility of being a parent is to do your own research,” Kennedy said. “You research the baby stroller, you research the foods that they’re getting, and you need to research the medicines that they’re taking as well.”

In April 2025, Kennedy announced a series of studies aimed at identifying the environmental toxins responsible for the autism epidemic. These studies, to be led by the National Institutes of Health under Director Jayanta Bhattacharya, will examine a wide range of potential culprits, including mold, food additives, pesticides, water contaminants, medicines, ultrasounds, and even parental factors such as obesity and diabetes.

Kennedy has promised “some answers” by September 2025, a timeline that, while ambitious, highlights the urgency of the crisis. These studies could uncover critical insights, such as the specific pesticides or food additives most strongly correlated with autism risk, and whether the cumulative effect of multiple exposures, like air pollution combined with vaccine adjuvants, creates a tipping point for neurodevelopmental harm.

By shifting the focus from genetic research, which Kennedy describes as a “dead end,” to environmental factors, these studies could ultimately provide the evidence necessary to hold industries accountable and protect future generations.

The rise in autism prevalence has profound societal implications, impacting individuals across the spectrum, from those with mild symptoms to those facing severe, lifelong challenges. For individuals with mild autism, challenges often include difficulties in social communication and sensory sensitivities. Many can lead independent lives, pursue higher education, and contribute to the workforce, often excelling in technology and engineering due to their unique cognitive strengths.

However, they may still encounter stigma, suffer from social isolation, and deal with mental health challenges such as anxiety and depression, which can hinder their quality of life.

Severe autism, on the other hand, poses significantly greater challenges. Children with profound autism may be nonverbal, require constant supervision, and struggle with basic self-care tasks like feeding and toileting.

The emotional toll on parents is immense, often resulting in strained relationships, financial hardship, and burnout. Siblings may feel neglected as parental resources are redirected to the child with autism, creating ripple effects within families.

The economic impact of autism is staggering. In the short term, families face significant costs for early intervention therapies, such as applied behavior analysis or specialized schools, which can reach tens of thousands of dollars annually.

Many children with autism require specialized education, occupational therapy, and medical care, which places an additional strain on household budgets. For society, the costs are even greater. A 2021 report from Children’s Health Defense estimates that the societal cost to care for an aging autism population will reach $5.54 trillion by 2060, driven by the need for lifelong support services, residential care, and lost productivity.

In the long term, the economic burden will intensify as the current generation of autistic children reaches adulthood. Those with mild autism may struggle to find employment due to social barriers, while individuals with severe autism might require state-funded care for decades.

Addressing the autism epidemic demands a multifaceted approach. First, Kennedy’s studies must receive full funding and be conducted with scientific rigor, free from industry influence. If specific toxins are identified—whether pesticides, food additives, or vaccine ingredients—immediate regulatory action should ensue, including bans on harmful substances and stricter safety standards for consumer products.

Public awareness campaigns can empower parents to minimize exposure to environmental toxins by selecting organic foods, filtering water, and advocating for cleaner air policies.

On a societal level, we must invest in support systems for autistic individuals and their families. This includes expanding access to affordable therapies, creating inclusive educational programs, and developing vocational training for adults with autism to maximize their independence.

For individuals with severe autism, long-term care options such as community-based group homes can alleviate the burden on families while ensuring dignity and quality of life.

Finally, we must confront the stigma surrounding autism. By promoting acceptance and understanding, we can foster a society where autistic individuals are valued for their unique contributions rather than being defined by their challenges.

The rise in autism prevalence serves as a wake-up call, signaling that our environment is out of balance. Under Kennedy’s leadership, we can uncover the truth, protect our children, and create a healthier, more inclusive future.

This is the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement. The time to take action is now.

