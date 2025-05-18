In the world of international diplomacy, communication is about more than just transmitting information—it’s about creating a connection, engaging the audience, and making a statement. During President Trump’s recent visit to the Middle East, while other U.S. embassies in the region shared standard diplomatic content, the U.S. Embassy in Qatar took a bold, creative approach to highlight the significance of the visit.

Under the leadership of Ambassador Timmy T. Davis, a former Marine and current African-American diplomat, the embassy showcased a series of engaging videos that not only informed but captured the energy, excitement, and personal investment of the embassy staff in a way that felt fresh and relatable.

One particularly memorable video, titled “He’s Coming,” presented a playful yet dynamic portrayal of the embassy’s readiness for the President’s arrival. The video shows various embassy staff members—including a worker at a computer, a woman reading a book, and a Marine soldier exercising—suddenly dropping everything they’re doing, running to their posts, and shouting, “He’s coming!” The urgency and enthusiasm in the video create an almost cinematic feel, making it clear that the embassy staff is fully engaged and ready for President Trump’s arrival. This wasn’t just about a formal visit; it was about embracing the importance of the moment with a sense of excitement and unity.

Additionally, the embassy released another image titled “The Man, The Myth, The Dealmaker in Chief is Coming to Doha,” which cleverly played off President Trump’s well-established persona as a negotiator and dealmaker. The image featured the President pulling a briefcase, with a plane flying overhead, symbolizing his role in global diplomacy while emphasizing the significance of the visit. It was a lighthearted but effective way to showcase President Trump’s leadership while underscoring the strong ties between the U.S. and Qatar.

What stood out in these efforts was the clear and unwavering embrace of President Trump and what he represents. The energy and excitement communicated by the U.S. Embassy in Qatar were more than just about the event—it was about showcasing a positive, unified front.

The embassy’s team didn’t just report on the visit; they showed that they were fully on board with the President’s message, values, and vision. The staff’s enthusiasm was not just a reflection of their professionalism but also a display of their commitment to supporting President Trump’s leadership and diplomatic efforts.

In contrast, when looking at the U.S. Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the U.S. Embassy in Riyadh, there was less enthusiasm. While both embassies did provide some standard content, there was a noticeable lack of the same level of enthusiasm or engagement that the U.S. Embassy in Qatar displayed.

The videos and posts from these embassies felt more reserved, and there was no clear sign that the embassy staff or leadership were embracing the visit in the same energetic or celebratory way. The excitement and commitment shown in Qatar were missing in Abu Dhabi and Riyadh, leaving one to wonder why these missions didn’t seem to convey the same positive energy or show as much love for the President during his visit.

Even the words of the staff at these embassies didn’t seem to match the tone of support we saw in Qatar. The U.S. Embassy in Doha, for example, sent a message with its content that made it clear they were completely committed to the visit and what President Trump stands for.

This commitment was reflected not only in the creative videos but also in the language used. Thus, words like “legend” and “dealmaker in chief” helped frame the President’s visit in a light that reinforced his leadership and global importance. It was a stark contrast to the more reserved and less enthusiastic tones we saw from the other embassies.

Ambassador Davis and his team’s efforts reflect a new standard for modern diplomacy—one that blends creativity, storytelling, and a genuine embrace of the visit’s significance. By embracing President Trump’s arrival with enthusiasm and innovative content, the embassy didn’t just communicate news—it connected with audiences on a deeper level.

These efforts by the U.S. Embassy in Qatar should set a new standard for how diplomatic missions should engage during high-profile visits. Whether it’s the Middle East, Europe, or elsewhere, diplomatic missions should make it a priority to actively embrace such visits and show support for the President in ways that are both creative and authentic.

After all, a diplomatic visit is more than just a formality; it’s an opportunity to connect with both the local population and the broader international community. The U.S. Embassy in Qatar didn’t merely report the event—it celebrated it, showing how powerful positive engagement can be in strengthening bilateral relations.

