A Legal Ft. Sumter?

It’s debatable whether the election of Cardinal Robert Prevost, (Leo XIV), as the first American pope has displaced Donald Trump as the most important American. MAGA supporters probably don’t think so. Certainly, Donald Trump isn’t likely to agree either. However, there is one thing leftist pot-stirrers such as David French at the New York Times and MAGAmericans might both agree on -- that White House Deputy Chief of Staff, Stephen Miller, is quickly becoming an important voice of the Trump Administration, a MAGA hero, and a Mainstream Media nemesis.

But it’s not what Miller has just done in his White House role that may rock the three branches of the United States government as we know them. It’s not his verbal retort destroying yet another media lie that may produce the kind of explosive reverberations that could have the potential of igniting the kind of inter-branch constitutional crisis rarely seen in America since the one that eventually sparked that fateful shot on Fort Sumter.

American First Legal, (AFL), the non-profit public law foundation co-founded by Stephen Miller in 2021 with a mission of “turning the legal tables on the radical activist left” and to “wage a forceful defense of our rights, our country, and our cherished American way of life,” has just “filed a bombshell lawsuit against Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr., in his capacity as Presiding Officer of the Judicial Conference of the United States, and Robert J. Conrad, Director of the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts.”

AFL wants information from the Judicial Conference and the U.S. Courts Administrative Office. John Roberts and Robert Conrad are accused of scoffing at the assertion by its Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request that AFL is entitled to it.

AFL calls the conference a “unconstitutional shadow agency …and its administrative arm -- both overseen by Chief Justice Roberts -- as rogue “executive agencies” that have collaborated with far-left lawmakers to wage lawfare against conservative Supreme Court justices,” reports the Gateway Pundit.

Additionally, it reports that the lawsuit not only takes aim at the Judicial Branch and Chief Justice Roberts, but it also targets the Legislative Branch and Democrats Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse and Representative Hank Johnson. It accuses them of a concerted effort, together with the Judicial Conference, and the mainstream media, to discredit Supreme Court justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, and Brett Kavanaugh.

The FOIA request for correspondence between these two lawmakers and the Judicial Conference is the key element of the lawsuit. The conference feels itself immune from FOIA. AFL maintains the conference is bound by FOIA when, like in this alleged instance, it “exercise[s] executive function[s].

If there is ever a case that may make its way to the Supreme Court, it is likely this one. It can easily be anticipated that the Federal District Court for District of Columbia, hearing the case, will conclude, and that the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeal will concur, that the Judicial Branch has immunity under FOIA.

What is less easily anticipated is how the Supreme Court, and Chief Justice Roberts, will respond when AFL brings their appeal. Such a case challenges not only the Judicial Branch’s independence, but also Roberts’ professional integrity.

To deny the appeal leaves the chief justice, the Court, and the Judicial Branch, subject to the appearance of impropriety and of having something to hide.

Taking up the case almost certainly would demand Robert’s recusal. Hearing the case risks the exposure of some very unfavorable details potentially implicating Robert’s, the Judicial Conference, and Democrats Whitehouse and Johnson. Lastly, any ruling by a reduced Court that agrees with the lower courts will risk the same unfavorable impressions by the public. An unlikely ruling that favors AFL will be no less damaging to the Democrats and Judicial Branch leadership.

Whether John Roberts can survive such an assault on his ethics and remain on the Court is questionable. Roberts will be forced to consider voluntary resignation or subjecting himself to a potential impeachment if it’s revealed he is deeply complicit in conspiring with the Democrat lawmakers. To be sure, the allegations against Roberts, if not disproved, will continue to hover over him and his legacy as a dark cloud without a silver lining.

For the Democrats, who have a love/hate relationship with Roberts, as he has shown himself all too willing to side with the Court’s liberal faction, giving President Trump a chance to nominate a new truly conservative chief justice under a GOP-controlled Senate will be too great to bear. Their only hope of avoiding the damning spectacle of impeachment proceedings, or the nomination process of a new chief justice, may be the retaking of the House and Senate in the upcoming mid-terms.

For Donald Trump, the prospect of AFL winning would be like a dream come true. For Stephen Miller, a win would likely catapult him higher in the Administration, perhaps into the position of National Security Advisor recently left vacant by Mike Waltz’s removal.

For the Republic, the Constitution, and the American People, the AFL lawsuit, however resolved, isn’t likely to set off a second U.S. Civil War as that shot on Fort Sumter. But it will leave all three deeply wounded by deafening crack of a single shot, in a manner rarely seen in American history, especially with the strong involvement of the “Weakest” and “Silent” Judicial Branch.

Image: America First Legal