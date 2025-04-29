It’s an obvious fact that we have individuals living amongst us (citizens and non-citizens) fomenting violence, undertaking seditious acts, breaking our laws, and knowingly furthering false narratives intended to harm us. They are led by people employed by foreign governments or groups whose actions intend to overthrow our way of life, sow discord, alter our essential narratives, and disrupt our economic and political systems. In effect, they are levying what amounts to war against us.

We’ve been here before. Before WWII, there were other anti-American groups and malicious narratives similar to what we are experiencing today. Then, as now, America faced an uncertain future with war warnings and economic calamity omnipresent. Americans in the 1930s were worried about Bolshevism, anarchists, unlawful immigration, and a rising fear of “fifth columnists“ perceived to be almost everywhere.

Communists and fascists commanded the national airwaves, trumpeting the evils of American-style democracy and its failed economic system that still hadn’t recovered from the Great Depression. Americans were looking for answers in all the wrong places. Unfortunately, then as now, there was no shortage of malcontents and bomb throwers who were ready to join in the mayhem.

Succumbing to this pressure, Congress passed the Alien Registration Act (aka the Smith Act) on June 28, 1940, which created

Criminal penalties for advocating the overthrow of the U.S. government by force or violence and requiring all non-citizen adult residents to register with the federal government

Although over 200 people have been tried under the Act, it’s been used with less frequency because it often ran afoul of the First Amendment. The question, always, is how we retain our liberties without allowing our enemies to use those same liberties against us?

Currently, enemies foreign and domestic are pressing against America’s systems and her values. NGOs facilitated millions of illegal aliens invading our country. Democrats’ money funded pro-Hamas protests on campuses, protests that used Civil Rights violations and violence to force the government to change its policies. Small groups push transgenderism on an unwilling America as a wedge issue promoting progressive causes. Soft money from foreign groups is used to influence key elections and to support organizations and individuals with money to continue organizing, leading, and directing “spontaneous“ demonstrations nationwide.

The evidence of foreign malign influence is readily visible

Meanwhile, undoubtedly with funding from foreign or foreign-aligned actors, President Trump’s administration faces over 200 lawsuits aimed at freezing his attempts to implement the policies that voters overwhelmingly support. In most cases, three issues are at play:

1. Immigration Policies: The divide between the due process obstructionists and the necessity to return millions of illegal aliens

2. Education and Funding: Lawsuits from institutions like Harvard University over federal funding cuts tied to diversity, equity, and inclusion programs

3. Civil Rights and Discrimination: mainly tied to issues of sexuality and transgenderism.

The facts are not in dispute. Progressives have corrupted our children, and corrupted concepts like fair play, patriotism, individualism, self-sufficiency, hard work, God, and even the central importance of morality and family.

It took a generation or two, but they’ve done it. Today, everyone’s opinion must be respected, no matter how absurd or in conflict with reason and facts—and, increasingly, no matter how blatantly illegal or downright seditious.

The issue of fake moral equivalencies on any number of subjects has tied us up in knots and left our system of democracy barely functioning. We must now defend absurd ideas like illegal immigrants having the right to full access to our legal systems, our educational systems being run like Stalinist retraining centers, the government growing faster than the private sector, and capitalism being blamed endlessly for every social ill the left can come up with. And all of this comes wearing the polite mask of cultural relativism.

In Slouching Towards Gomorrah, Robert Bork postulated that we face real enemies pushing false narratives. Change is coming at us fast and furious, with many of us not understanding how this is happening but frightened by what we observe.

The Smith Act correctly judged the mood of the country at the time, but failed in its intent to be a deterrent against the kind of activities we are railing against even to this day. Since then, the need has increased for an effective and, most importantly, quick legal process at the federal level to deal with mass illegal immigration and, more directly, how best to deal with anyone who, under the color of Free Speech, effectively operates with impunity working against our country’s other cherished traditions. Immigration was always intended to be a privilege, not the right that progressives now insist it is.

We must confront our legal systems, which have allowed reason to become corrupted by process, sacrificing justice and sanity. Activist judges have discovered a new right to the Constitution that allows them to substitute their morality for law and precedent. The resultant inability to control our borders and punish lawbreakers has left us in a continually tightening death spiral. Pushing back comes at a cost…most of us have too much to lose and fear the consequences of standing up against the mob.

If January 6 taught us anything, it’s that the government is ruthless in protecting itself, whether average Joe citizens, grandma, or simply principled individuals standing up to thugs and bullies. If we ever had the stomach for it, most of us have seen that we would likely face similar consequences if we did.

Two hundred fifty years after Concord and Lexington began our journey to independence, we’ve seen that traitors are now held high by progressives while patriots are criminalized. We’ve lost our way, and few are willing to risk it all.

In time, a match will be struck over something so terrible, pervasive, and detestable that out-of-proportion pushback is inevitable. Dems largely still can’t understand why they lost the last election. They promoted it as a messaging issue instead of the substance that is so evident to the rest of us.

Republicans, like them or hate them, are the only ones in a position to put forward laws and regulations that could possibly turn this sinking ship around. We must elect more conservative judges and presidents loyal to the Constitution who can be relied on to see the big picture that is determinate.

