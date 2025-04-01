Upheaval and Pushback

From Wikimedia Commons: Le Bataillon Carré (Julien Le Blant, 1880)

As pointed out by Victor Davis Hanson, Trumpism is not so much an expression of a revolution as a counter-revolution. However, the movement is truly in the nature of an insurrection. It is fueled by a fierce anger that has built up from coast to coast since the creeping attacks on national institutions — and identity — during the Obama years.

Another insurrection took place in France in the period 1793–96. At that time, the country was in turmoil as a result of the Parisian revolution which had dismantled constitutive rules and institutions of society, including the Catholic Church, and replaced them with an ideology-obsessed tyranny.

Led by conceited young men unversed in family responsibilities but seduced by romantic philosophy and metaphysical studies, the French Revolution became the prototype of a post-Enlightenment break with Judeo-Christian ethics and the introduction of equally far-fetched and deceptive promises of “universal equality”. The mere form of address “citizen”, which was to apply to everybody in the utopian thousand-year empire, whether they lived in the gutter or held a position in the tribunals sending people to the guillotine, was no less hypocritical than the “comrade” of later times.

Like all other revolutions that followed in Europe and beyond, the French one ended in a cannibalistic orgy, with fractioned revolutionaries conspiring against each other and losing themselves in a disillusioned mafia-like struggle for power.

The “War in the Vendée” is the historical term for the popular uprising that broke out in the western province of France as a reaction to the arbitrary dictates of the revolution. Local insurgents formed a “Catholic and Royal Army” that fought successfully against the Republican forces in the spring and summer of 1793. During the autumn of that year, however, the tide of war turned. Finally, the counter-revolutionary army was defeated before Christmas.

After the defeat on the battlefield, in the spring of 1794, the Committee of Public Safety took revenge on the people. An estimated 15,000 people were massacred in the cities. With a sadistic ingenuity that was later surpassed by Bolsheviks and Nazis, they were shot, drowned, or beheaded. In the countryside, between 20,000 and 50,000 civilians were massacred. As an inspiration to future generations of revolutionaries, the Republican forces adopted a tactic of burning towns and villages to the ground.

The brutality of the repression backfired. In the autumn of 1794 and the spring of 1795, scattered hostilities broke out despite peace negotiations. After the invasion of France by émigré counter-revolutionary forces on the Quiberon peninsula in June 1795, which failed despite great expectations, the remaining leaders of the Vendée insurrection were captured and executed. Historians estimate that as many as 200,000 people from Vendée (between 20 and 25% of the local population) sacrificed their lives fighting against the revolution.

As is well known, history does not repeat itself as if it were subject to mysterious, transcendental forces. However, man is the same from century to century. It is precisely the stability of human nature, the existence of common dispositions and impulses, that leads to hasty conclusions about the “cyclical phases” of history.

There are striking parallels between the events of the French Revolution and its Russian counterpart. In both cases, on the one hand, there were revolutionary forces trying to reshape an entire country, gripped by utopian fantasies, whatever the human cost, and on the other hand, counter-revolutionary forces fighting to roll back the revolution and restore order. In Russia, the “Whites” suffered the same tragic fate as the insurgents of Vendée.

What has attracted relatively little attention, considering the severity of the cultural impact in our society, is the struggle between the forces that have driven the “woke” revolution and the counter-revolutionary forces that fight for the values ​​that underpin Western civilization. Many imagine that “woke” simply stands for (ridiculously) exaggerated “humanism” and “tolerance”. However, that is a monumental fallacy. It denotes in reality one side — the dark one, to be sure — in a life-and-death struggle between totalitarianism and freedom.

Under the guise of humanism, Democrats have been working to reshape the United States ever since Lyndon B. Johnson’s immigration bill of 1965. Although with the resemblance of a bitter parody, in this case too, it is as if there is a fantasy of a thousand-year empire guaranteed, not by the presence of enlisted savages with bayonets in the streets, but by the steady influx of immigrants dependent on public benefits and with the prospective right to vote in general elections.

Under Biden, the development assumed almost apocalyptic proportions. However, that is usually the case under revolutionary excesses that have no other purpose than to secure the power of the political elite. — Somebody must ask themselves the pressing question: Who is truly willing to jeopardize the welfare and integrity of their nation — and, ultimately, the lives of their compatriots — in order to stay in power?

The reality is that the United States has had its own piecemeal revolution since Obama came to power in 2009. In a civilized society like the American one, where people generally trust legislators, judges, and executive authorities, many have long been reluctant to stand up to them. However, as absurdities and injustices have become increasingly obvious, not least the socially devastating mass immigration from the South, people across the country have begun to sense danger and fear for the future of their children.

Unfortunately, Marxism did not die with the Soviet Union in 1991, but lives on in disguise. Its goal, however, is the same as before: the destruction of Western civilization. In recent years, it has attacked its enemy in subtler ways than before, weaponizing ethnic and sexual minorities, and is constantly seeking new strategic alliances in political movements of importance, e.g. Islamism. At its core, therefore, it is as totalitarian, anti-human, and evil as ever. Revolution is a bloody affair. It begins with boundless dreams and promises, but invariably ends in “terror”. Justice, of course, has nothing to do with it.

In recent months, liberal American news media have finally found the time to reflect and ask themselves why they covered up obvious signs of cognitive decline in the Democratic president. However, the self-examination has not yet extended to critically questioning the coverage of the George Floyd affair and the unrest that followed in its wake.

While a majority of Americans watched in silence, entire cities were ravaged by politically motivated rioters and vandals. As the world later witnessed sadistic atrocities committed by Islamists against Jewish civilians in Israel, the opportunistic alliance of Marxists and Islamists entered the public eye. While taking over American universities, masked “protesters” joined the anti-Semitic tradition that once culminated in the Holocaust.

Since Obama, Americans have endured a revolution intended to dissolve any sense of national identity, cut it off from Western civilization, and drown it in multiculturalism, with invading masses of Third-World aliens acting as unwitting accomplices. The project has been truly revolutionary — all-encompassing and nihilistic.

It was not a given that Trump should win the November 2024 election. He did, however. And in doing so, he gave voice to all the decent people of the country who, for years on end, saw their national pride trampled and dishonored by hostile forces rooted in Marxism and other anti-Christian ideologies. Undoubtedly, he will unleash the righteous anger that has gripped the Americans, as it once gripped the brave counter-revolutionaries of the Vendée. Not to forget: It is a fight to the death!

Faced with a lurking, uncompromising enemy of everything we hold dear, we cannot take victory for granted because we have justice on our side, but must fight until victory is truly won. As Trump shouted to the crowd during the Pennsylvania campaign rally: “Fight, fight, fight!” Victory is the condition for the restoration of civilization.

American politics, not to mention European, has long been characterized by leaders who dared not stand up for Western civilization in an unequivocal way. At last, however, Americans may declare to the rest of the world where anti-Western forces are constantly on the lookout for signs of weakness:

“You shall know us by our resolve.”