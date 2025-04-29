Two Powerful, Creative Ideas to Help President Trump With Mass Deportation

Let’s start with one of my biggest hits. Way back around 15 years ago, I was the originator of the idea to ship illegal aliens to filthy-rich Democrat towns.

During the Biden administration, GOP Governors (in particular, DeSantis of Florida and Abbott of Texas) adopted my idea and shipped illegals to Democrat cities and filthy rich towns.

It worked like a charm.

Democrat big cities were overwhelmed. New York City Mayor Adams got so mad at the federal government that he was indicted, then pardoned by President Trump, and he has now left the Democrat Party.

In Martha’s Vineyard, the locals got so hysterical, they shipped the illegals out within 24 hours. The filthy rich liberals looked like hypocrites to average Americans. And that negative image led to President Trump’s electoral landslide and popular vote victory.

So, now I’m updating my original idea.

As liberal Democrat judges block Trump’s mass deportation, stall it, and try to ban it every step of the way, the deportation is losing ground.

I’d prefer if President Trump either completely ignores these judges’ rulings...or conducts forensic audits (because I know these “resistance judges” are on the payroll of our foreign enemies)...or indicts, arrests, and perp walks these judges right out of their courtrooms. Then try them for TREASON.

But in the event these ideas won’t fly, let’s start giving liberal judges a taste of their own medicine. Let’s send thousands of illegal aliens to the homes and courtrooms of these judges. If they like them so much, they can live with them. Good luck.

Image by Grok.

It’s like the policy of most retail stores—if you break it, you own it.

These judges are breaking our system, breaking our country, and breaking the rule of law. They are destroying our neighborhoods, schools, and healthcare system. They are busting our budgets—so there’s nothing left for American-born citizens.

So, we need to teach them a lesson they’ll never forget—by making them live with their own reckless and deadly decisions.

President Trump and his staff know the home addresses of the federal “resistance judges.” Now add in the Supreme Court judges who just voted to stop Trump’s deportations.

Make it personal—start shipping the illegal aliens by the thousands to the homes and neighborhoods of these judges who are protecting the illegal alien gangsters, gangbangers and terrorists.

If we can’t beat ‘em, make them live with them!

The same goes for Democrat leaders. If Democrat Congressmen, Senators, and Governors love illegals so much, let’s ship them to their homes, neighborhoods, and their children’s fancy all-white private schools. Let’s see how you, your wife, and your children feel about thousands of illegals camping out in your front yard.

When it affects the wives and children of the judges and politicians, their outrage and hypocrisy will be exposed to the whole nation.

And then idea #2…

Remember during Covid when liberals wanted vaccine passports and snitch hotlines? They wanted your personal health info in the hands of strangers…and they wanted neighbors, co-workers, and family members to snitch on each other.

Well, I propose that President Trump announce an “Illegal Alien Snitch Hotline.”

Since Democrats didn’t mind turning Americans into snitches during Covid, they shouldn’t mind this idea, right? If you see an illegal alien...if you suspect a home in your neighborhood is occupied by illegal aliens...if you suspect employees at your office are illegal aliens...report the addresses of the homes or offices to the “Illegal Alien Snitch Hotline.” ICE agents will take care of the rest.

It's the new “See Something, Say Something.”

These are foreign invaders and criminals in our midst. This gives Americans the power to report suspected criminals to our government. If it was good enough for Democrats during Covid...if it’s good enough to report suspected terrorism...if it’s good enough for “Neighborhood Watch,” it should be good enough to fight this massive foreign invasion.

Once reported to the snitch hotline, ICE agents will show up at these locations and demand proof of citizenship. What’s wrong with that? Isn’t that the same as “vaccine passports?” Democrats had no problem with strangers asking us for our private health records, all day, 24/7, at government buildings, colleges, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, gyms, and hair salons.

And we weren’t committing a federal crime. Illegal aliens are breaking the law. So, ICE has every right to demand proof of citizenship.

I believe these two ideas can go a long way to helping President Trump stop this foreign invasion and support the Trump mass deportation.

Wayne Allyn Root is a CEO, businessman, best-selling author, and national conservative TV and radio host, who has interviewed President Trump 16 times. Watch Wayne's TV show "America's Top Ten Countdown" on Real America's Voice TV Saturdays at Noon ET and his video podcast “Raw & Unfiltered” at UntamedNation.com and Rumble.com daily from 6 PM to 8 PM ET. His website is ROOTforAmerica.com. Read Wayne's latest fun book, "How Democrats Have Made America Great." It's 140 blank pages. The joke is on Democrats!