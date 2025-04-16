Trump’s National Security Emergency Investigation Into Election Fraud Is Ongoing

For this Nation to remain true to its principles, we cannot allow any American’s vote to be denied, diluted, or defiled. The right to vote is the crown jewel of American liberties, and we will not see its luster diminished.

—President Ronald Reagan, “Statement about the Extension of the Voting Rights Act,” November 6, 1981

With Tulsi Gabbard’s announcement last Friday that an ongoing intelligence agency investigation has evidence that election computers are vulnerable to cyberattack hackers, President Trump’s actions suggest he is moving quickly to declare an election fraud national security emergency.

On March 24, 2025, when Trump issued Executive Order (“EO”) “Preserving and Protecting the Integrity of American Elections,” he did so under the auspices of his Article II executive powers as commander-in-chief, placing it beyond judicial lawfare. Nevertheless, 19 Democrat state attorneys have already filed lawsuits charging that the EO violates the Constitution’s mandate delegating to state legislatures the power to determine how presidential elections are held.

Trump, however, is correct that election fraud coming from outside America is an overriding national security concern. On January 7, 2021, John Ratcliffe, then the Director of National Intelligence, wrote a memo entitled “Intelligence Community Assessment: Foreign Threats to the 2020 U.S. Elections.” In it, he stated explicitly “that the People’s Republic of China sought to influence the 2020 U.S. federal elections,” in a move that raised “the need for the Intelligence Community to address the underlying issues with China.”

Image by Pixlr AI.

Ratcliffe stressed that political bias, including from within the CIA under Obama, pressured analysts dissenting from “Russian collusion” narratives to downplay reporting that China’s efforts to influence U.S. elections were “undue influence or interference,” leading to “the false impression that Russia sought to influence the [2020] election but China did not.”

Unfortunately, Radcliffe’s memorandum was issued one day after Vice President Pence allowed Congress to proceed to certify the 2020 presidential election without challenge. If it had been delivered two days earlier, history could have been changed. Assuming Pence had integrity and the courage of his convictions, he might have challenged the 2020 election when he presided over the joint meeting of Congress for certification. Had Pence challenged the 2020 election, we might never have had the J6 protest march on Congress that led to the radical left’s “insurrection” prosecutions.

Since then, there’s been increasing evidence that Ratcliffe was correct about China’s attacks on America’s information systems. In November, the Washington Post reported that China-linked hackers penetrated Verizon, AT&T, and Lumen Technologies to collect audio calls of U.S. politicians and their staff in an operation Microsoft characterized as “Salt Typhoon.” One month later, during a secret meeting in Geneva with Biden officials, China admitted to hacking American infrastructure due to U.S. support of Taiwan.

Armed with this information, on April 4, 2025, Trump fired National Security Agency Director Timothy Haugh and the NSA Deputy Director Wendy Noble. Made vulnerable by these moves were John Brennan, Obama’s CIA Director, and Obama’s Director of National Intelligence James Clapper.

Nevertheless, despite evidence that China has hacked into America’s systems, the media have relentlessly insisted that there was no fraud in the 2020 election.

A recent example is the AP’s reporting about the lawsuit challenging Trump’s election integrity EO. “Election officials have said recent elections have been the most secure in U.S. history,” the AP reported. “There has been no indication of any widespread fraud, including when Trump, a Republican, lost to Joe Biden, a Democrat, in 2020.”

The AP referred to a much-repeated statement from Christopher Krebs, the former Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) director. However, the AP ignored entirely that Trump “terminated” Krebs on November 18, 2020, for making “highly inaccurate” remarks on vote integrity.

The mainstream media have also downplayed an April 9, 2025, presidential memo entitled “Addressing Risks from Chris Krebs and Government Censorship.” There, Trump revoked Krebs’s security clearance, stressing that “Krebs, through CISA, falsely and basely denied that the 2020 election was rigged and stolen, including by inappropriately and categorically dismissing widespread malfeasance and serious vulnerabilities with voting machines.”

In that same memo, Trump ordered Attorney General Pam Bondi and Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem to investigate CISA’s activities over the past six years to determine if CISA’s conduct was contrary to his January 20 Executive Order about “Restoring Freedom of Speech and Ending Federal Censorship.” (EO 14149.)

This was the prelude to Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard’s startling announcement on April 11 during a televised Cabinet meeting. “We have evidence of how these electronic voting systems have been vulnerable to hackers for a very long time and vulnerable to exploitation to manipulate the results of the votes being cast, which further drives forward your [i.e., President Trump’s] mandate to bring about paper ballots across the country so that voters can have faith in our elections.”

With this announcement, Gabbard made clear that the investigation into election fraud is now a national security investigation rather than one centered in the DOJ or the FBI. Her reference to manipulation of electronic voting systems was a nod to the work done by Dr. Andrew Paquette, who has found cryptographic algorithms embedded in State Board of Elections (“SBOE”) voter registration computer systems that allow bad actors to create duplicate voters, who then “vote” before being deleted. (See also GodsFiveStones.com.)

Gabbard’s statement was sufficiently broad to establish the truth of the work begun in 2020 by researchers such as Sidney Powell, Patrick Byrne, Mike Lindell, and many others, who have produced evidence that the electronic tabulation systems used to count votes in presidential elections are vulnerable to foreign interference.

With Gabbard’s statement, President Trump can declare that election fraud has created a national security emergency. He can then demand that the U.S. military secure all 50 state board election records, including impounding all computers and servers used to register voters and tabulate votes.

Centering the election fraud investigation in the office of the DNI allows Gabbard to probe all 17 U.S. intelligence agencies, including the CIA’s and the FBI’s counterintelligence powers. The NSA remains under the control of Secretary of Defense Hegseth.

A national security emergency declaration will also allow Trump to invoke 28 CFR Section 600.1 to demand that Attorney General Pam Bondi appoint a Special Prosecutor within the DOJ to organize and direct an FBI election integrity task force.

Thus, Gabbard’s announcement caps a series of events establishing that the Trump administration has already launched an election fraud investigation that focuses on foreign interference. All that remains to make this conclusion official is for Trump to issue a national security emergency declaration. With a national security investigation into election fraud already begun and a criminal investigation almost sure to follow, we can expect to see subpoenas issued, grand juries convened and, possibly, even charges of treason filed against those who held high positions of power and responsibility in both the Obama and Biden administrations.

We have reason to believe, from algorithms embedded in SBOE voter registration computer programs involving intelligence-grade complexity, that the CIA has hacked into SBOE computers. Therefore, it’s a reasonable investigative proposition that foreign nations have also done so. President Trump has repeatedly declared that he intends to prove election fraudsters stole the 2020 presidential election.

“President Trump understands that our state voter registration lists are corrupted and the computers that run our elections are not secure,” explained Peter Ticktin, the attorney to President Trump whose law firm in Deerfield Beach, Florida, has begun filing challenges in state court to down-ballot elections believed stolen in the 2024 election. “Given the cornerstone of the importance of voting rights to our freedoms, President Trump also understands that we cannot sit by idly while our existing election computer systems are vulnerable to cyberattack by foreign nationals.”

The brilliance of Trump’s second term, not yet 100 days old, is that Trump, even though stymied by apparent DOJ and FBI foot-dragging, is determined to expose the 2020 election fraud. Pivoting from a DOJ/FBI criminal investigation, Trump saw more fertile ground exploring whether the CIA expanded its long-established interference in foreign elections into a possibly treasonous CIA conspiracy to subvert our elections.

President Trump is right. A national security emergency exists if the CIA’s 1950s plan to intervene in foreign elections has morphed into an open door for foreign hackers to intervene in domestic elections. How can we continue to ignore that the Chinese Communist Party’s continued cyberattacks aimed at undermining vital U.S. infrastructure, including the computer technology with which we currently conduct our elections, constitute a national security emergency of the highest order?

Note: Dr. Corsi and GodsFiveStones.com are working directly with Peter Ticktin’s law firm, The Ticktin Law Firm, in Deerfield Beach, Florida, on election security. Peter Ticktin’s quotation in this article was given to the author for publication.

Lt. General Michael Flynn (Ret.) served under President Trump as the 24th U.S. National Security Advisor to the President. Flynn’s movie, Flynn: Deliver the Truth Whatever the Cost, is available on many platforms, both as a DVD for purchase and streaming on many platforms, as listed on FlynnMovie.com.

GodsFiveStones.com is a tax-deductible 501(c)3 foundation created by Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D., and Karladine Graves, M.D., managed by Capstone Legacy Foundation. As reported on GodsFiveStones.com, Andrew Paquette, Ph.D., has discovered cryptographic algorithms in the State Board of Elections voter registration databases in New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, Florida, New Jersey, and Oklahoma.