The Rioter Cell of the Democrat Party has been Activated

Since he entered politics, President Trump has been targeted with numerous Democrat powered “protests.” An entire Wikipedia page is dedicated to these "protests" in which Democrat-funded operatives rampage, resulting in harm to citizens and destruction of property. The Democrats provide legal support to the rioters, beginning with bailing them out if they are arrested. When Democrats riot, the mainstream media propagandists claim that they are exercising their rights as citizens, and even violence is whitewashed.

However, if Trump supporters protest against an unfair election, they are branded as insurrectionists, and the protestors are targeted by government agencies, the way that dissenters are targeted in totalitarian regimes.

There were no major protests or violence from the Democrats since Trump when re-elected last November.

In the Aeneid, set during the Trojan War, the Trojan priest, Laocoön, warns against the Trojan Horse gifted by the Greeks, with the famous words "Timeō Danaōs et dōna ferentēs", i.e., "I fear the Greeks even when they bear gifts."

The display of Democrat restraint is aimed at deceiving the public into thinking that they accepted the vox populi and are open-minded about President Trump. The plan is to claim that with the action, Trump went too far, hence they have no choice but to “protest.”

When DOGE began exposing government excesses, the Democrats thought they found their cause.

In February, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) led a 'protest' demanding the revocation of Musk's access to Treasury Department databases. The 'protest' was powered by left-wing extremist bodies such as MoveOn Civic Action, Indivisible, and the Working Families Party.

The Treasury Department responded that Musk has 'read-only' access to financial information, which is essential for DOGE's analysis and recommendations.

Compulsive attention seekers and 'socialists' Bernie Sanders and AOC launched their 'Fighting Oligarchy' tour the day Trump was elected, and they began 'rallies' in February.

Since March, Tesla dealerships have been targeted. The AP reported that the most violent attacks occurred in left-leaning cities such as Colorado, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle.

On April 5th, activists across the country protested during the Hands Off! movement that demanded the removal of Trump and Musk. This was powered by a consortium of left-wing groups, with MoveOn at the forefront.

A few days back, Joe Biden tried to attack President Trump, but as always, had problems mustering words. He was ridiculed for using an anachronistic racist term.

None of these had any impact; Trump's approval ratings soared to new heights.

The latest Democrat ploy is to have their insurgents invade town halls led by GOP lawmakers. ABC News reported the following:

"Many in Grassley's audience in Iowa expressed concerns over the Trump administration’s refusal to comply with court orders to facilitate the release of Kilmar Abrego Garcia from a prison in El Salvador, arguing Grassley and Congress haven’t adequately provided checks and balances on the Trump administration, allowing him to defy court orders. “You going to bring that guy back from El Salvador?” an audience member shouted. “That’s not a power of Congress,” Grassley responded. “El Salvador is an independent country… The president of that country is not subject to our U.S. Supreme Court,” he added later. You could hear a loud groan from a woman before a man yelled, “I’m pissed!” Another audience member asked, “We would like to know what you, as the people, the Congress, who are supposed to rein in this dictator, what are you going to do about these people who have been sentenced to life imprisonment in a foreign country with no due process?” Another attendee pressed Grassley on whether he would take action to ensure the United States better follows international law and upholds “the ideals of our country to be a place of hope for others.”

Bill O'Reilly revealed that the 'protestors' were organized by Lee County Democrat activists in Iowa.

Next was the town hall with Georgia representative Marjorie Taylor Greene in a county won by Kamala Harris, where matters were much worse. When Green took the stage, a man attempting to charge at her was restrained and dragged out by police officers. Within moments, another individual shouted at Greene. Greene ordered him to leave, and he exited, trailed by an officer. Moments later, another man was tackled and dragged out by police. When he attempted to reenter, officers tased him. Many others engaged in similar behavior.

The Acworth Police Department stated that the disruptors "created an imminent public safety threat for all in attendance."

Bill O'Reilly revealed that the insurgents were Democrat activists who were bailed out by the Cobb County Democrat committee.

So, how did the media report the Grassley and Green townhalls?

CNN covered it as "GOP Sen. Grassley faces frustrated Iowans at town hall." The NYT claimed that Grassley drew jeers from Iowans. Other Democrat propagandists such as the HuffPo, Newsweek, and NBC News also pushed the narrative of outraged Iowans confronting Grassley.

Taxpayer-funded NPR whitewashed the violence of Democrat insurgents and claimed that the protester who was stun-gunned. A few weeks back, during a hearing, Taylor Green had challenged public funding for NPR. The WSJ and the NYT also pushed the same narrative.

These Democrat-funded insurgents prevented genuine questions from voters at the town hall, which is ironic, since they claimed to be standing for Democracy.

So what does one make of this?

Georgians and Iowans must laud that their representatives are dedicating their Easter break to interact with voters.

If the Democrats were astute, they would flood the town hall with questions about issues that affect regular people, such as the short-term impact of Trump's tariffs on the economy and the potential impact on citizens due to mistakes made by DOGE.

Instead, they focused on international law, refugee rights, and an El Salvadoran national, once accused of domestic violence and deported for being a member of the deadly MS-13 gang. The disruptors also pushed the Democrat narratives of a constitutional crisis. Hence, they inadvertently revealed they were Democrat apparatchiks deployed to hijack the town halls.

The aim behind the display is to drive the perception that the public is rising against Trump and that Trump voters are suffering from buyer's remorse.

This is merely the beginning. The 50501 organization, funded by the Left, has scheduled nationwide 'protests' on April 19.

Perhaps the pro-Trump media journalist can embark on a perilous mission to interview and expose these 'protestors', who are likely to be clueless about the issues, but turn up for free marijuana.

In the coming weeks, matters could get uglier, and Trump supporters and administration officials could be targeted.

Law enforcement must be empowered to do their job and protect innocent civilians, while the DoJ must ensure that suitable punishment is meted out to the rioters.

There is a silver lining to this ghastly display. The Democrat-led "protests" are proof that the Trump administration is on the right course. Since being inaugurated, Donald Trump has renegotiated fair trade deals with other nations, secured the U.S. border, deported illegal aliens, protected children from gender-altering procedures, brought back hostages from abroad and astronauts stranded in space, targeted gratuitous DEI initiatives, controlled inflation, boosted American energy independence, secured commitments to bring back manufacturing jobs to the U.S., drained the swamp, pursued peace, embarrassed Democrat governors, and much more.

Trump is defending American interests, and this is what enrages Democrats.

