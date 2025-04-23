The Legacy of the Roberts Court

Chief Justice John Roberts is very concerned about his legacy, but he should already know what it is. He and his court will go down in history as increasingly unconstitutional as they emplace double standards on due process and free speech, lawfare, interference with Article II, and political campaign financing, to name a few. The wobbly court has gone so far off the rails that one of the two constitutionalists left, Samuel Alito, wrote of the last goofy ruling: “The Court issued unprecedented and legally questionable relief without giving the lower courts a chance to rule, without hearing from the opposing party, within eight hours of receiving the application, with dubious factual support for its order, and without providing any explanation for its order,”

Let’s take a few examples.

Due Process and Free Speech

In June 2024, the Roberts Court stepped in on the January 6 matter to say prosecutors improperly charged some J6 defendants. But this was four years after American citizens, mostly charged with misdemeanors, had been held in the worst of prisons. Not once did the Supreme Court even send a memo to the sentencing Washington judges to support the rights of the J6 prisoners. Conversely, in this period of massive illegal immigration, the court quickly put a temporary restraining order on Trump’s deportation of illegal and lethal gang members, claiming their right to free speech and due process has been violated.

In fact, though, the Roberts Court does not have the authority to dictate the specific measures the president takes to protect national security. SCOTUS can interpret laws and resolve legal disputes, but it cannot control security measures.

This decision comes on the heels of Roberts’ comments on the lower judiciary. District Judge James Boasberg interfered with national security in demanding the return of illegal gang members to the United States. The decision while the plane was in flight was so egregious that members of Congress even called for his impeachment and Alfonso Aquilar, former chief of the U.S. Office of Citizenship, declared, "It’s incredible that basically a rogue judge is putting our national security at risk when they block this enforcement action without any legal basis.”

However, Roberts intoned, “For more than two centuries, it has been established that impeachment is not an appropriate response to disagreement concerning a judicial decision. The normal appellate review process exists for that purpose.”

This position has spurred activist judges to block almost anything the president tries to do under Article II of the Constitution. As Aquilar also stated, "Swift enforcement of the law is essential to dissuade foreign actors from trying to engage in criminal behavior in our country." By defending Boasberg and allowing $2 billion of aid to be released while Trump was trying to determine how much of it was going to the terrorist group Hamas, the court has given the green light to other activists to interfere with the president’s calls on national security. One of these activist judges was a New Mexico jurist who was harboring an illegal gang member possessing weapons provided by the judge’s daughter. If ICE had not uncovered this situation, the judge would still be on the district court there.

How many other activist judges are engaged in this sort of activity?

Lawfare Against Trump

The Biden administration tried in vain to use criminal charges and lawsuits to force former President Donald Trump out of the race for a second term in the White House. The name for such an effort is “lawfare.”

This practice by the Biden Administration first materialized in May 2023 when court cases were brought against Trump, spanning Florida to New York. The Supreme Court failed to weigh in for over a year, finally siding with Trump as the lawfare cases began to unravel.

Beginning in February 2024 with a flurry of secret memos from the high court justices, the Roberts Court tried to slow down the obvious lawfare, but until June never intervened in a serious way.

Campaign Financing

Roberts is a 2005 appointee of Republican George W. Bush, who is a staunch globalist like his predecessor Bill Clinton and successor Barack Obama. It is no wonder, then, that Roberts declared regarding campaign financing that the overall limits “intrude without justification on a citizen’s ability to exercise `the most fundamental First Amendment activities.'” He selected Justice Anthony Kennedy to do his dirty work, and the obedient jurist obliged, stating, “The Government has muffled the voices that best represent the most significant segments of the economy… By suppressing the speech of manifold corporations, both for-profit and nonprofit, the Government prevents their voices and viewpoints from reaching the public and advising voters on which persons or entities are hostile to their interests.”

This opinion required that all corporations, for-profit and nonprofit alike, be allowed to spend as much as they wanted, anytime they wanted, in support of the candidates of their choosing. This decision has allowed the oligarch billionaire class to control political campaigns and elections. A mere 100 billionaires contributed over $2.6 billion to federal elections in 2024.

President Trump was elected largely on his promise to rid the country of the millions of illegal migrants who invaded the U.S. under a complicit Biden administration. When Biden deliberately opened the border floodgates to unvetted illegals, fentanyl, child molesters, murderers, and other criminals, the Supreme Court found nothing wrong with his actions or the vast amount of money it was costing American taxpayers.

But when it comes to ridding the country of these people, the Supreme Court is quick to prevent deportations from happening. Has Roberts forgotten that the triad of globalist presidents Bush, Clinton and Obama deported 28 million illegals without any injunctions. Trump has deported 100,000 with 30 injunctions. Why is that?

In short, the Roberts Court is a globalist operation geared to marginalizing the United States, a process of managed decline that has been happening since the end of World War II. In the past 20 years of Roberts’ term, U.S. debt has swelled from 5 trillion to 37 T, manufacturing has fallen from 25% of global production to 11%, the purchasing power of the 1972 dollar has dropped from $.24 to $.12, welfare has skyrocketed from 31 million people in 2006 to 67 million now and education against 77 other countries has plummeted from 3rd to 31st.

Chief Justice Roberts must be quite proud of being in the globalist clique and the legacy he leaves.

Image: Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff