The Danger of Nothing

I am chagrinned that it has taken me this long to understand the emptiness of Democrat dogma. I started realizing this some years ago when I began building a curriculum for the college logic class I was going to teach; I was searching for debates that were won by left-leaning apologists, thinking I should present examples from both sides of the social/economic/religious worldviews. But I began to suspect that such examples weren’t to be found. I found people -- mostly men -- who could slide around from one logical fallacy to another with slippery skill, but none did any convincing.

Then came the Biden administration, when we watched the Democrat hollowness reverberate around in poor Joe’s empty head. It became even more evident in the addled speech of Ms. Significance-of-Time.

Now here we are in the Trump administration, and the reveal is staggering: the Democrat/Leftist agenda just isn’t there. The evidence can be laid out in seven different points:

1. Every effort to implement leftist policies fails spectacularly. It’s as if these people don’t know they have to do more than attack Trump and promise goodies. Maybe their policies can’t be implemented. Maybe they’re all smoke and mirrors. For instance, the Los Angeles fires demonstrated that no one was watching the baby. The “re-imagining” of crime management and the defunding of the police did nothing but immeasurably damage our cities. And what about their siding with illegal aliens against American citizens, which has nearly capsized the ship of state? What exactly were they going to do about the national debt, illegal immigration, inflation, failing schools -- what? They haven’t demonstrated even a modicum of competence, so what did they want us to think would happen if they won?

2. Most prominent Democrats are psychologically pathetic and morally dislodged from reality. AOC as president?!? May heaven protect us yet again. I’ve never heard any politician say anything as corrupt and racist as Crockett’s “we done pickin’ cotton” remark. And what was Cory Booker trying to accomplish by yammering on about nothing for 25 hours? How can anyone think that grocery stores should be run by the government? Of course, I don’t know what I expected out of the party that champions abortion and the sexual alteration of minors -- even against the will of parents. These are the people who thought that drag queens would do a great job of reading to little kids.

3. The victory of Donald Trump brought on a lot of discussion about Democrat messaging, as if the advertising was at fault and not the product. The problem is the lack of product. What are their goals? What vision do they have for America? Imagine trying to run a successful car dealership, but you have no cars. You can try running ads online and hope you can scam some folks out of their money. You could put big cardboard cutouts in the display windows. You could run fast-talking TV ads. But you can’t really make any money because you have nothing to sell. That’s where the Democrats are now.

This country has dozens of serious problems that must be solved -- problems largely caused by Democrat policies. Problems like crime, inflation, failing schools, failing families, drugs, illegal immigration, and the national debt. We don’t have the luxury of pretending these problems don’t exist, yet the Left can’t produce a single viable remedy. Perhaps they want to threaten America’s existence, or maybe they just aren’t capable. They seem good at obstructing Trump’s efforts to repair the damage, but they have no solutions of their own.

4. James Carville said just the other day that the most important thing was just to win. He didn’t say why or what would be accomplished for America if they did just win. Not only did he not say why, he didn’t say how. The theft of the 2020 election demonstrated that they’re willing to say and do anything. Evidently, assassination is, for many, a reasonable modus operandi. Just win.

So, no soul-searching is required, no historical knowledge necessary, no “aha! moment” has happened for the Left. We see some individuals like Bill Maher, Joe Rogan, or Batya Unger-Sargon for whom the light has dawned. Those for whom being a Democrat was simply inherited, absorbed from the workplace or the neighborhood, have seen the light -- or Trump’s landslide wouldn’t have happened, but those who have sold their souls to the party are stuck in political purgatory.

5. The people the Democrats worship are bad people -- from Che Guevara to George Floyd to Abrego Garcia. At some point, the Democrats slipped from championing the underdog to admiring the rabid hyena. The Left doesn’t even seem interested in discerning what is demonstrably bad from what is truly admirable. How can they back anti-Semitic colleges and, at the same time, call Trump Hitler? Don’t they know that a swastika and a keffiyeh represent the same fascist thought? How confused can people be?

6. It’s not just that their emperor has no clothes -- they don’t even have an emperor. When you scan past the list of presidential wannabes, it’s like going to a zoo that features exotic animals. Tampon Tim? Kamala? AOC? Jasmine Crockett? Steven A. Smith? Gavin I-Ruined-California Newsom? Who? This time around, there’s no Obama charisma available, so not only do they not have an idea to sell, they have no one capable of selling one, nor do they have anyone who could implement an idea should one arrive.

7. One must notice the spiritual emptiness of the Left. They may throw the word “prayer” around casually, but their stance on abortion (late-term even), sexual deviancy, and dishonesty betrays them. Their anger, hatred, and envy stand in stark contrast to the “fruits of the Spirit” the Apostle Paul lists in Galatians 5:22 -- love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control. It is not those traits that drive a person to fire-bomb a car dealership or try to shoot a president.

I heard part of a Bernie Sanders speech recently, and it was filled with talk about how much money some people have and how little others have, as if that was something to be angry about, as if one’s effort and skill had nothing to do with success or failure. Has Bernie never heard the Tenth Commandment? Thou shalt not covet? It is not the fruits of God’s Spirit that drive the Left -- it is hatred of those who have done well in this life.

America began with a solid core of people who, though they varied in theological niceties, had the solid center of a biblical perspective. They were steeped in knowledge of who God is, what He expects of us, and what the rewards would be. They understood His grace.

It is no wonder that prominent Democrats sound hollow, confused, and like blindfolded children trying to pin the tail on a donkey that isn’t there. Most of the ideas the Left has ever tried to sell have been proven not only worthless but also dangerous; the storeroom is empty, and those holding power in the party haven’t admitted that to themselves, which is a pity since, to the rest of us, it’s become painfully obvious.

We must remember, though, that cornered rats will still bite. Satan himself has no hope of reaching his goal to become the “Most High.” He is doomed to eternity in Hell, but that’s not stopping him from doing as much damage as possible before he’s sent there. The bigwig Dems are operating on the same frequency. So we must fight on, support our leaders, and cement our win. Even nothing can be dangerous.

Deana Chadwell is an adjunct professor and department head at Pacific Bible College in southern Oregon. She teaches writing, logic, and literature. She can be contacted at 1window45@gmail.com

Image: AT via Magic Studio