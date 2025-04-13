Straight Talk Regarding Church and Society

Trying to change the church originated by Christ because of something disliked about it is, to say the least, enormously presumptuous. To my mind that is like trying to change the body because someone (a biologist perhaps) finds “something wrong with it.” In response I’d suggest “going back to the drawing board” — oh, not for the body but for the science aimed at seeking to correct an error in design that necessarily includes the brain. How, I must ask, does the brain improve its own design? That is a question the haters of God and His Creation can’t answer, assuming the thought even occurs to them.

The brain, thanks to the Creator, is designed to discover and interact with reality, not create it, as benighted intellects like Bill Gates seem to think. To continue my analogy, such mindless effort facilitates the dismantling of one’s own body, a worthy outcome for transhumanists.

I won’t waste time or words trying to explain the mania for altering fundamentals of human life among those with a grudge against life. I will say that the ongoing obsession among globalists to make religion generic and inclusive in order to bring all faith under one roof is insane, for it would inevitably have God agree with the wishes of those in power.

This would be a religion that ignores the need of uniting hearts, minds, and human spirit with truth and reality, as well as compassion for one another — basics of societal sanity in the teachings of Jesus Christ. The Gospel calls for a change of heart and mind that draws worshipers to our Creator and away from those who meddle with His Creation and His Word.

This change of heart is not the change we find in many mainstream churches.

Change is a word often used to hook people into supporting anything, regardless of benefit or value to those affected. I frequently ask: What will the proposed change do to improve the lives of the people it will affect? Are we to be so thoughtless as to allow “change” that enables degradation and harm to people because it is labeled “pro-choice,” “liberation,” and other alluring but deceptive buzzwords?

The church fails in its mission to improve life for everyone if it does not condemn killing children before they are born, killing the infirm and the unwanted, abusing the body with sexual acts that violate its design and disregard the first purpose of sex: children.

Begetting children is the primary function of sex, a function that is not eliminated by needs like mate-bonding, sexual gratification, therapy, name-the-alternative-purpose. Nothing regarding sex cancels becoming a parent and being part of a family, one that may include adopting children. Considering this natural human arrangement “retrograde” and therefore “outdated” endorses the lie that the pursuit of progress overrides even the basics of human life.

Left to their own devices or to the influence of benighted leaders, people can do insane things in the name of progress. It is easy to get hoodwinked by ideas that sound good but aren’t. The experience of many indicates that what sounds good may in fact be quite the opposite. Example: commercials for products with advertised side effects that can send you to the hospital. Example: drugs taken indiscriminately to feel good, only to end up feeling worse or even lead to tragedy. Example: the claim that medical science can change a male body into a female body, and vice versa, only to find (usually when it’s too late) that this is an enormous lie.

The great amount of nonsense, insanity, and uncertainty that we are made to face every day should make everyone think twice before buying ideas that sound good…such as the one from those angling for a “one-world order” that would fix the world’s problems and even include the role of religion. You can be sure that such a religion would end the relevance to the Creator and be hardly more than a global cult with places for worship where you could socialize and act as though you are in communion with God.

This is not the worship of God; it is the worship of man, the default position of abandoning the Word of God.

Granting the freedom of religion that we have yet to see in the world, each of us is free to follow or not follow Jesus Christ and live by the divine insights regarding life that he brought to the world. This freedom does not include the liberty, even of a pope, to change the teachings of Christ. That is apostasy in any age.

The Gospel of Christ is on the chopping block today because it insists on the love of people, the love of truth, and the love of justice: “Love your neighbor as yourself (Matthew 22:39); “I am the way and the truth and the life (John 14:6); “Do not pervert justice...but judge your neighbor fairly (Leviticus 15).

These are requirements of Christianity that may be mocked but never changed.

Image: Public domain.