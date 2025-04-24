Secretary Hegseth Threatens the Deep State

It’s been three months since Vice President Vance cast the tie-breaking vote to confirm Pete Hegseth as Defense secretary. The Deep State worked hard to scuttle Hegseth’s nomination in December and January with a steady drip of news stories calling his character into question, but President Trump and his trusted veep stood by their man and applied enough pressure on wayward Republican senators to secure his confirmation. Suddenly, corporate propagandists posing as reporters are back with fresh stories meant to undermine Secretary Hegseth and get him fired from the Pentagon’s top post.

It’s almost as if the Deep State tabled its sabotage campaign for a neat ninety days. Do you think there’s a section in some clandestine handbook on the dark arts of information warfare that recommends a three-month cooling-off period before ramping up operations against a given target? Our domestic spooks have gotten so tiresomely predictable!

Make no mistake: The silly attempts to create a public “narrative” that Secretary Hegseth threatens national security are part of the same Intelligence Community operation that targeted him last winter. It’s quite revealing how desperate the Deep State is to keep “outsiders” away from the levers of power, isn’t it?

If the CIA and its Establishment co-conspirators don’t “own” you, they don’t want you around sticking your nose in their business. And it is big business! They’ve got elections to rig (foreign and domestic!), governments to topple (for the right price), and trillions of dollars in war funding to spend! They can’t let the president of the United States and his secretary of Defense get in their way! Don’t Trump and Hegseth understand that they’re just here for cute photo ops while the permanently installed shadow government runs the global show? Heck, Defense secretary Lloyd Austin disappeared for days at a time, and nobody even noticed! The same information warfare specialists who continue to call Hegseth a “drunk” never said anything about Austin performing his duties while under sedation!

C’est la vie. MAGA Americans are well versed in the Deep State’s double-standards. If you burn down cities and loot stores in the name of “social justice,” the mockingbird media chirp about civil rights and the “summer of love.” If you show up in D.C. to protest election fraud, the same mockingbird media call you an “insurrectionist” and deny that you have any civil rights at all! Because Hegseth’s not part of the Deep State team, he gets the Orange Man Bad treatment from the press. Since the Gestapo-FBI effectively acts as a pimp for Politico and The New York Times, the presstitutes who work those rags’ street corners get slapped around when they don’t do the Intelligence Community’s bidding. In the corporate news world, that’s just life!

So after a ninety-day hiatus in the information war against Secretary Hegseth, the I.C.’s “journalistic” brothel is back to its old tricks. Despite vigorous denials from the White House, NPR is pumping out the following headline on car displays: “White House looking to replace Pete Hegseth at Defense.” Talk about modern “journalism” in a nutshell! Everybody at the White House says this story is bunk. President Trump says it’s horse pucky. Undaunted by overwhelming testimonial evidence to the contrary, NPR insists that some anonymous government official has assured its bordello of scribes that Trump is planning to fire Hegseth, even though the president is publicly saying the exact opposite! Could this unnamed “official” perhaps be related to the tubby Tweedle-Vindmans, a diminutive Ukrainian president, or some cash-strapped Nigerian prince? Holy moly, President Trump can’t defund fake-news NPR soon enough!

Last winter, when the Deep State’s “Operation: Sink Hegseth” was in full force, corporate news presstitutes nearly succeeded in giving RINO squishes enough cover to vote against his nomination. Celebrity “journalists” — whose profession remains a notorious breeding ground for alcoholism and sexual harassment — did their best to slander Pete Hegseth as a drunken womanizer and “Me Too” villain. Like monkeys flinging poo at the public, the nation’s trashiest gossip rags created a scene almost ugly enough to distract from Senate Republicans’ premeditated betrayal.

Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, Senator Joni Ernst withheld support for Trump’s pick, and rumors swirled that she hoped to secure the SecDef job herself. Two-Faced Thom Tillis was apparently working behind the scenes to tank Hegseth’s nomination at the last minute. Bitter and enfeebled Mitch McConnell, brain-dead Mainer Susan Collins, and dimwitted Democrat-in-all-but-name Lisa Murkowski (whom Alaskans have repeatedly tried to kick to the curb, while Establishment cheaters rig “elections” in her favor) scowled for the cameras, apparently hoping that their permanently dour visages would scare senatorial colleagues into submission. Much to the consternation of so many RINOs who have turned losing into an art form, Senate majority leader John Thune managed to avoid another spectacular Republican double-cross, reminiscent of John McCain’s infamous rescue of socialized medicine (AKA Obamacare).

One thing that regular people have learned well over the last several decades is that D.C.’s “ruling class” never gives up on failed plans. Americans repeatedly told politicians that marriage is a sacred institution that exists between one man and one woman. State and federal courts put their hands over their ears and chose to redefine a millennia-old tradition. Americans repeatedly told politicians to secure the nation’s borders. For fifty years, state and federal officials kept America’s borders wide open. Americans repeatedly told politicians to stop printing and spending money that they do not have. Congress not only created forty trillion dollars of debt and another couple hundred trillion dollars in future entitlement obligations, but also put us on the path of runaway inflation and currency collapse.

In the real world, “no” means “no.” In D.C., “no” just means “wait ninety days and try again.” That’s why the Deep State has circled back to scalp Hegseth.

Unfortunately for the compromised perverts running America’s shadow government, the American people have largely caught on to their little games. When they see the streetwalkers at The New York Times, Politico, and NPR all teasing customers with new salacious Hegseth stories, the first thing on most Americans’ minds is that whatever Trump’s Defense secretary has done to tick off the Fourth Estate’s pimps in the Intelligence Community can’t be that bad. After all, when was the last time some branch of the Deep State did something good for America?

In 2025, Americans have learned that only heroes become targets. You protest election fraud, you go to jail. You defend your children from public school sickos who want to castrate kids and saturate classrooms with pornography, you’re put on one of the Gestapo-FBI’s watchlists. You attend a traditional Latin Mass, you’re labeled an “extremist.” You humiliate Hillary Clinton, the I.C. frames you as a Russian spy. You refuse to yield to the Deep State, you get railroaded by corrupt prosecutors and even more corrupt judges willing to invent “crimes.”

So when the Deep State’s favorite journalistic courtesans are back to titillating the public with news of Hegseth’s imminent demise, discerning Americans assume that Trump’s secretary of Defense must be doing something right. Could the Deep State be mad that Hegseth is purging the military of discriminatory D-I-E initiatives that prioritize racial and sexual identities over competence, hard work, and merit? Is it mad that he’s successfully rebuilding a warrior culture that is attracting new recruits in record numbers? Is it mad that he’s prioritizing America’s hemispheric security over nuclear-tipped civil war in Ukraine? Is it mad that he follows President Trump’s orders and expects his subordinates to do the same? Is it mad that Secretary Hegseth puts America First?

Easy answer: Yes.

Image: Pete Hegseth. Credit: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.