Rust Belt Revival

In an era of vacuous soundbites and elitist groupthink, it is rare—almost disorienting—to hear a Treasury Secretary speak plainly about the real America—outside the bounds of Wall Street.

But last week, in an unvarnished interview with Tucker Carlson, Treasury Secretary Bessent did just that. And in doing so, he crystallized the emerging Trump economic doctrine—one rooted not in technocratic abstractions or investor panic but in the lived experiences of working Americans.

I believe that it’s going to work. And I know that what we were doing wasn’t working… I have a high confidence ratio it’s going to work.

This wasn’t bluster. It was long-needed clarity. Bessent wasn’t offering an academic experiment in post-Keynesian theory. He was endorsing a full-throated return to economic realism—backed by the empirical record of President Trump’s first term.

Everyone said none of this was going to work: ‘Oh, the China tariffs are going to cause inflation.’ They didn’t. ‘This is going to hurt working-class Americans.’ Well, guess what? Working-class Americans—hourly workers—did better than supervisory workers.

That sentence should be etched in granite outside the Marriner Eccles building. It is the rarest thing in Washington: truth backed by results.

Under Trump’s first term, the bottom 50% of American households saw their net worth rise faster than the top 10%.

That was not redistribution by entitlement. It was a recovery of dignity—through work, investment, and national policy aligned with the national interest.

This wasn’t the product of Fabian socialism. It was deliberate, unapologetic economic nationalism—tariffs, industrial policy, energy independence—used to re-anchor prosperity in American hands.

The left loves to cite inequality statistics—until the numbers show that only policies rooted in production, not redistribution, lift the working class. Reindustrialize America. Confront China. Prioritize labor over Wall Street. That’s the formula—and that’s why the left loses interest when it starts working.

For decades, leaders of both parties embraced a trade consensus that drained the industrial Midwest and laundered it through the false promise of “consumer benefit.” The factories vanished. The pensions followed. So did the towns. In exchange, we got cheap socks from Guangzhou and record profits in Manhattan.

The top 10% of Americans own 88% of equities… The bottom 50% has debt. They rent their homes. They have auto loans. We’ve got to give them some relief.

This is the kind of bread-and-butter analysis you won’t hear from the editors of The Atlantic or the suits on CNBC. They’re too busy lamenting minor market tremors to notice a tectonic shift in American economics—one that prioritizes producers over portfolio managers and wage growth over capital gains. Or worse, they’re actively trying to disrupt it.

You won’t hear it from Powell’s Fed either—too busy trying to preserve the globalist–New Keynesian construct that stamps out real wage growth while treating American labor as an inflationary nuisance.

And this marks a massive sea change from the Biden era, which gaslighted the public with inflated job stats and bogus “Bidenomics” slogans, even as grocery bills soared, homeownership collapsed, and food bank lines stretched longer by the week.

By contrast, Bessent offered a doctrine of productive nationalism, where prosperity flows from work, not speculation. Domestic manufacturing, strategic tariffs, and energy sovereignty are not relics but imperatives.

Conservative economics looks like this when it rediscovers its Hamiltonian, Jeffersonian, and Jacksonian roots: production over speculation, sovereignty over surrender, a republic that works for the many—not just the well-connected, well-heeled few.

This framework draws from three distinct schools of American founding thought—Federalist, Republican, and Populist—and is not just historically remarkable. It’s a searing indictment of how unmoored our current economic regime has become from anything authentically American.

Bessent gave perhaps the most devastating illustration in the form of a paradox:

Summer of 2024: Americans took more European vacations than ever before. Same summer: more Americans used food banks than ever before.

The juxtaposition is alarming and true. A bifurcated economy of leisure elites and desperate workers, united only by a collapsing dollar and a silent scream for something better. There are historical analogs for such a chasm—think St. Petersburg in 1917 or Paris in 1789. If left unaddressed, the gulf widens, and it does not end well.

No, we are not there yet, but if economic polarization continues unchecked, it will create fertile soil for cataclysmic disruption. Trump and Bessent are not reacting to that chaos—they are a clarion call to prevent it. Their agenda represents a rare act of economic statesmanship aimed at restoring national solidarity through production, wages, and sovereignty.

It is a revival of what Abraham Lincoln warned the nation must never forget: that “labor is prior to, and independent of, capital.”

Theirs is not a revolution—it is a reprieve—a final chance to restore equilibrium before history forces its own correction.

Bessent didn’t stop at theory. He went to food banks near his hometown—not for optics, but to hear the truth firsthand:

These were working families who could no longer afford $100 at the grocery store… They were coming to the food bank to top up.

No GDP figure or interest-rate model can explain that away. These weren’t “losers,” as the Democrats’ grotesque “compensate the loser” policy implies. These Americans played by the rules—while the system rigged the rules against them.

I don’t think the bottom 50% of Americans are losers. I think the system hasn’t worked for them. I think they are winners—it’s just a bad system.

This isn’t economic populism. It’s economic patriotism. And it should be a litmus test for anyone claiming to lead a party representing working Americans.

Bessent and Trump are not offering nostalgia. They’re offering a course correction—restoring national sovereignty over our economic destiny.

This is not a 1950s fantasy but a 21st-century doctrine that defends American capital, labor, and industry from a globalist orthodoxy that has produced only misery, dependence, and debt.

Critics, predictably, are clutching their pearls—and their portfolios. Editorials are already being drafted warning of “trade wars,” “market shocks,” and “isolationism.” But the real shock is that anyone still listens to the same people who presided over the dismantling of America’s industrial base.

As Bessent made clear, this administration isn’t afraid of the backlash. They have the receipts—and they have the will.

They want good jobs. They want their kids to do better than they do. They want to own a home. They want to pay down their debt. This isn’t hard.

No, it isn’t. What’s hard is having the courage to say it—and the spine to act on it.

For the first time in decades, we have a Treasury Secretary who understands the stakes—not just the numbers. He’s not here to manage decline. He’s here to reverse it.

And now the blueprint is on the table.

Charlton Allen is an attorney, former chief executive officer, and chief judicial officer of the North Carolina Industrial Commission. He is the founder of the Madison Center for Law & Liberty, Inc., editor of The American Salient, and the host of the Modern Federalist podcast. X: @CharltonAllenNC

Image: Free image, Pixabay license.