President Trump Can Snatch a Deep-Water Port in South America that China Covets

While the focus of the Trump administration has been on seizing control of the Panama Canal from China, another port on the Pacific Ocean side of South America, CopiaPort-E in Chile, billed as the “Rotterdam of the Pacific,” demands President Trump’s attention. The World Bank, UNESCO, and the Chinese Communist Party had long planned for CopiaPort-E’s 8-kilometer-long natural breakwater peninsula to be the landing pad for China’s “Belt and Road Initiative” (BRI) in South America. If the Trump administration acts fast, President Trump can block the final step in China’s BRI expansion plans in South America before China finalizes the deal.

A group of three holding companies and one operating company (three Chilean and one Panama organized) own approximately 850 square miles (220,000) hectares of real estate on which the port will be developed, including all rights to intellectual property, programs, contracts, use and regulatory licenses, and trade secrets. St. Matthew Assurance Ltd., a part of the Cotswold Group of Companies, has established a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Chinese Representatives to purchase equity and the rights to develop the CopiaPort-E Super Port project. St. Matthew Assurance Company, the ultimate owner, is an insurance company owned, organized, and operating under the laws of the Chiricahua Apache (CAMB) Nation and is benefiting from the CAMB Nation’s sovereign Indigenous status and protections provided by the U.S. domestic and international law, including the Declaration on Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

The planned Copiaport-E location. YouTube screen grab.

Since the trade war with the PRC began over the Panama Canal, an intensive effort has been underway for China to own, control, and establish trade routes across the Pacific to the West coast of South America to allow for direct access to their food, gas, and mineral supplies. The Cotswold Group of Companies, based in the Caribbean, also has ongoing talks with various influential people and decision-makers in the Trump Administration. Todd Callender, Esq. is the Chief Executive Officer of the Cotswold Group and lead author of my newest book, published on April 4, Disease X and Military Martial Law: Defeating the Globalist Plan to Depopulate the World and Enslave the Remnant.

Generative AI notes that the CopiaPort-E project is part of the larger Hacienda Castilla property, the largest private property in Chile, located in the Atacama Region, in northern Chile, near Copiapó. The Hacienda Castilla website, in turn, notes that CopiaPort-E envisions becoming the leading hub port of Pacific South America, offering world-class infrastructure and services that Unlock the full potential of the region’s agricultural and industrial production.”

CopiaPort-E is a 30-meter natural deep-water port with no dredging necessary to accommodate dockside Chinamax-sized vessels. These vessels can accommodate 800 percent more cargo than current shipping on the East Coast of South America. Designed to operate as a bi-oceanic port, Chinamax vessels will save an estimated 15 days of sailing time by departing CopiaPort-E directly for Asia, compared to transversing the Atlantic route, departing from the Rosario-Buenos Aires ports on the Atlantic Ocean side of South America, passing through the Panama Canal to reach Asia.

Access to CopiaPort-E also aims to draw Argentina’s growing agribusiness, which is transported by truck, through two low-gradient border passes between Chile and Argentina. CopiaPort-E has upside potential to be the perfect geographical position to serve as a liquid natural gas (LNG) terminal and provide supply and support missions to Antarctica. Todd Callender and the St. Matthew Assurance Team have produced two short videos: one on Hacienda Castilla and the other on the CopiaPort-E Project.

On his way to the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro in November 2024, Xi Jinping met with Peruvian President Dina Boluarte to officially open Chancay, a new $3.6 billion port in Peru in which China’s state-owned shipping giant China Ocean Shipping Group (Cosco) purchased a 60 percent stake for $1.6 billion, giving Cosco the company exclusive use of the port for 60 years. With the port located only 50 miles north of Lima, China plans to use it to ship the Peruvian and Chilean lithium and copper needed to build electric vehicles and data centers, furthering China’s ambitions to monopolize world rare earth minerals and metal supplies. China has acquired equity interests in 129 port projects around the globe, with a concentration in the “Global South” and at least one port in every continent except Antarctica.

Chile is currently the world’s largest producer and exporter of copper and boasts an enormous, newly discovered Lithium deposit in the same area as the port. On April 7, 2025, Reuters reported that as Chile revs up lithium plans, Indigenous people demand more control to ensure environmental concerns, including water supply safeguards, are respected. The involvement of the indigenous tribes in lithium production is another reason Chile can promote CopiaPort-E as an “ECO-port” designed to ensure the Atacama Region’s development respects international treaties on indigenous rights.

As Trump’s historic first 100 days in office are about to conclude, the administration must not let the opportunity to acquire the rights to CopiaPort-E fall through the cracks. With Secretary of Defense Hegseth in Panama and Secretary of State Rubio concerned about concluding negotiations with Russia over Ukraine, the chance for the U.S. to wrest a strategically important port opportunity from China in the Western Hemisphere must not be overlooked.

