Pam Bondi and the Genesis of Black Lives Matter

Pam Bondi’s ability to manage the Department of Justice has come under increased scrutiny from the right. File releases are delayed or mismanaged. No apparent action is taken against subversive government officials. And J6ers and other victims of a weaponized DoJ remain unsatisfied.

Many have raised the question of whether Pam Bondi was the right choice for MAGA attorney general. Many more, including President Trump, would be questioning her bona fides if they knew about Bondi’s role in the creation of Black Lives Matter.

How Trump handles the DoJ will be crucial to the success of his second term. His failure to take control of the Justice Department marred his first term. Uncertain of his powers, Trump bowed to the media and Democrats, who screamed for the DoJ to remain “independent.” He and his first attorney general, Jeff Sessions, watched impotently as the Deep State subverted his presidency with the Russiagate witch hunt and prosecuted key advisers such as Paul Manafort, Roger Stone, and Mike Flynn.

Pam Bondi is no Jeff Sessions, but her history raises questions about her willingness to fight an entrenched opposition. The case against her revolves around her mishandling of the prosecution of George Zimmerman in the shooting death of Trayvon Martin.

On that February night in 2012, Zimmerman was getting his brains beaten out by Trayvon Martin and screaming for help. Eyewitness Jonathon Good would testify that he saw Martin straddling Zimmerman and pummeling him “MMA style.” Choking on his own blood from a broken nose and fearing loss of consciousness, Zimmerman reached for his gun and fired a single shot. After a thorough police investigation, Zimmerman was exonerated, as the local authorities concluded that there was insufficient evidence to refute his claim of self-defense.

Enter Florida attorney general Pam Bondi. As protests starring the likes of Ben Crump and Al Sharpton grew in size and intensity, Bondi caved to the mob. She could have told the protesters and the media that she’d looked at the evidence and concluded, as the police had, that Zimmerman inarguably acted in self-defense. Instead, Bondi appointed state attorney Angela Corey as the special prosecutor to investigate. Yielding to mob pressure, Corey soon charged Zimmerman with second-degree murder.

As Florida attorney general, Pam Bondi publicly supported the investigation and offered her condolences to Trayvon Martin’s family. She called Travyon’s negligent parents “amazing people” and described the family attorneys, including Crump, as “friends of mine.”

“When I worked with Governor Scott to appoint State Attorney Angela Corey to the case involving Trayvon Martin, I did so with the full confidence that a swift and thorough investigation would be conducted,” Bondi said in a statement. “Today, State Attorney Corey’s decision to press charges against George Zimmerman for the shooting of Trayvon demonstrates Corey’s commitment to bringing justice to Trayvon’s family and allowing due process for Zimmerman.”

As I documented in my 2019 film, The Trayvon Hoax: Unmasking the Witness Fraud that Divided America, George Zimmerman was indicted by the State of Florida solely based on the deposition testimony of 19-year-old Rachel Jeantel. Jeantel told prosecutors she was on the phone with Trayvon in his final moments. She recounted an interaction that contradicted the physical evidence, the audio from the many 911 calls, and the testimony of eyewitness Jonathon Good. Despite the contrary evidence, and despite Jeantel’s admission that she really knew nothing about the case, Zimmerman was charged with murder, and the case was set for trial.

As I discovered, the girl who was really on the phone with Trayvon just prior to the shooting was a different girl, the beautiful 16-year-old Brittany “Diamond” Eugene. After meeting with Trayvon’s mother and Ben Crump, Eugene refused to lie to prosecutors. This prompted Crump’s recruitment of fake witness Rachel Jeantel to pretend to be “Diamond Eugene.”

Crump had told the media that Trayvon’s girlfriend was a “16-year-old minor child” and begged them not to contact her because she was underage. Then, suddenly, 19-year-old Rachel Jeantel appeared on the scene, claiming she was Trayvon’s girlfriend. The fact that she outweighed Trayvon by 150 or so pounds, and attended a different high school, apparently raised no alarm in the state attorney’s office.

However, sensing that something was amiss, the defense attorneys asked to depose Ben Crump and question him under oath about the minor girlfriend. After a judge ruled against them, they appealed. In April 2013, Pam Bondi put her thumb on the scale of justice. In a 41-page legal response, Bondi asked the appeals court to agree with the judge’s decision, arguing that the deposition of Crump was unnecessary and could infringe upon legal privileges. The defense request to question Crump was then denied by the court.

The Zimmerman case proceeded to trial. In June 2013, Jeantel took the stand and tried to relate the story that Crump had fed her. She failed miserably. The mentally challenged Jeantel, who was in fact a special needs student who had dropped out of high school, could not keep her story straight.

Zimmerman was acquitted on July 13, 2013. He should never have been arrested. He was a victim of a vicious, unprovoked assault. Had he not shot Martin, he likely would have been beaten to death.

Sensing an opportunity in the acquittal, three longtime Marxist community organizers — Alicia Garza, Patrisse Cullors, and Opal Tometi — launched the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement the following day.

The BLM movement would later lead riots in response to the death of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri and sparked global protests and riots in wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, in the process becoming one of the largest protest movements in U.S. history.

The Zimmerman case was a political prosecution. Obama was up for re-election in 2012 and needed black support for a second term. Against the woeful Obama economy as backdrop, the Democrats and media needed something to inflame the black community. Obama jumped on board: “My main message is to the parents of Trayvon — if I had a son, he would look like Trayvon.”

The BLM movement owes a lot to Pam Bondi. Without her caving to the mob, BLM would not exist. There would have been no Ferguson riots and likely no George Floyd riots. DIE would have just slogged along as an Ivy League campus sociology department phenomenon, right where it began.

Donald Trump campaigned on reforming a corrupt Department of Justice that had been weaponized against conservatives and himself. Rather than breaking up the DoJ, Trump chose the path of reform through new leadership. The question remains: Does Pam Bondi have the stones to achieve that reform? Time will tell. Keep an eye on her!

Joel Gilbert is a Los Angeles-based film producer and president of Highway 61 Entertainment. He is on Twitter: @JoelSGilbert.

Image: Pam Bondi. Credit: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.