Man's Best Friend or Environmental Villains?

As the proud owner of three incredible (crazy) dogs, nothing sends me into a tailspin quite like the recent accusation that dogs are “environmental villains.” According to a report from Mother Jones earlier this week, citing the Guardian, our beloved pets are allegedly wreaking havoc on wildlife, polluting waterways, and even contributing to carbon emissions. This claim is so outlandish it’s almost comical. As an unabashed dog lover, I can’t help but laugh at the absurdity of it all.

Let’s get one thing straight: dogs are not causing the end of the world. In fact, they’re one of the few things in life that consistently make the world a better place. While some folks are busy trying to make dogs the scapegoats for everything wrong with the environment, let’s remember all the incredible things they do for us -- and the world. Are we really going to blame the animals who bring so much joy and happiness for a bit of dog waste?

First, let’s talk about how dogs benefit human health. Studies have shown time and time again that owning a dog is good for you. Dogs get us moving. They encourage exercise by making us take daily walks, play fetch, or even just chase after them while they get into trouble. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported that dog owners tend to have lower blood pressure, lower cholesterol, and a reduced risk of heart disease. So, if you’re out there criticizing your dog for contributing to environmental harm, maybe take a moment to realize that your dog is actually helping you stay healthy.

Dogs also provide immense mental health benefits. If you’ve ever had a bad day, there’s nothing better than being greeted by your dog’s wagging tail and puppy eyes. Dogs are natural stress relievers. They’ve been shown to reduce anxiety, depression, and even PTSD. I’ll tell you this: no amount of climate change hysteria can compete with the joy my dogs bring me on a daily basis. Whether it's giving me a reason to get out of bed or just curling up beside me after a tough day, my dogs are the epitome of emotional support.

And let’s not forget the crucial work that dogs do beyond being adorable companions. Working dogs, like service dogs, bomb-sniffing dogs, and therapy dogs, save lives every day. They help people with disabilities, detect explosives, and provide critical assistance to law enforcement. If we’re really going to start pointing fingers at the environmental impact of animals, let’s not forget that these same dogs are working tirelessly to protect us. Do they not deserve a little credit?

Now, regarding the alleged environmental impact of dogs -- let’s take a step back and evaluate what’s really being argued here. Yes, dogs do produce waste, but the reality is that the vast majority of dog owners already clean up after their pets. In fact, the American Pet Products Association reports that a significant majority of dog owners (94%) make sure to clean up after their dogs, which reduces the environmental harm caused by pet waste. The impact of dog waste is minimal when compared to the other challenges we face in the world today.

We all know the importance of reducing pollution, and responsible dog ownership is already addressing many of these concerns. Most dog owners, including myself, make a concerted effort to clean up after our pets. The majority of us pick up after our dogs with biodegradable bags, ensuring that we are minimizing our impact on the environment. In addition, many communities have installed pet waste stations and encourage responsible disposal methods to further reduce the potential negative effects. This is not to say that the issue shouldn’t be taken seriously, but the impact of dog waste is small compared to the larger-scale environmental challenges we face every day.

The real problem isn’t the small environmental footprint of dogs -- it’s the misplaced focus on something so trivial. Dogs are a part of the solution, not the problem. The push to blame dogs for environmental damage is just another example of misplaced priorities. Why are we blaming pets for waste while ignoring much larger concerns in our society? Instead of focusing on the harmless environmental impact of dogs, shouldn’t we be addressing the much bigger issues we face?

For all the finger-pointing at dogs, let’s not forget that these animals offer unparalleled benefits. Dogs bring joy, companionship, and emotional support to millions of people. They help those with disabilities lead more independent lives and perform life-saving work in military and law enforcement operations. In times of crisis, dogs are there to search for survivors and offer comfort to those in need. These animals do more for society than any of the environmental scare tactics suggest.

Let’s stop buying into the myth that dogs are bad for the environment. Instead, let’s focus on the undeniable good they do. Dogs are not destroying the planet -- they are helping to build stronger, healthier, and more compassionate communities. They are essential partners in our daily lives, and we should celebrate them for the incredible beings they are. So, to those who would dare say our dogs are harming the planet -- consider this: sometimes, the love and companionship dogs offer are the antidotes to the real problems we face in the world today. And that’s something worth protecting.

Dogs may not be perfect, but they are far from the environmental disasters some want us to believe. It’s time to embrace their value, both as pets and as essential partners in our everyday lives. And frankly, that’s something we should all be grateful for.

Jessica Curtis is the Founder and Managing Editor of Think American News.

