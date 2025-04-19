Let’s (Not) Celebrate Psychology Week

According to the American Psychological Association’s (APA’s) website, psychologists will be celebrating something called “Psychology Week” from April 20–26, during which so-called mental health professionals will “honor the ways psychologists create meaningful change among individuals, communities, and society.”

Self-congratulatory and evidence-free psychobabble aside, how have psychologists created “meaningful change” (positive or negative) in society?

Woke institutional capture has not spared the profession of psychiatry. While real doctors (surgeons, oncologists) tend to be conservative, fake doctors with paper PhDs who memorized the pseudo-science contained in the engorged Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5-TR) tend to skew hard left in their sociopolitical beliefs.

Sometimes a cigar is just a cigar — if it’s being smoked by a leftist icon like Fidel Castro. But if a conservative like the late Rush Limbaugh enjoys a cigar, ah, then it represents something dark and sinister — maybe a repressed oral fixation, an Oedipal complex, or white supremacy coupled with heteronormative patriarchal violence. Or whatever the cringingly woke psychiatrist or social worker proclaims.

Echoing Friedrich Nietzsche (“God is dead”), Sigmund Freud is said to be the father of modern psychoanalysis. It is apropos that Freud came from the same country (Austria) as Adolf Hitler, the progressive socialist/megalomaniac and mass murderer. Freud died in September 1939, the same month Hitler’s Germany invaded Poland, launching World War II.

Since Freud’s time, psychiatrists and social workers have largely replaced pastors and priests taking confession from troubled souls. Moreover, these anointed “experts” are enlightened not by religion (which they view as dangerous superstition, unless the religion is Islam) but by science — just look at the size of the DSM-5, it’s far thicker than the New Testament.

Without ever examining Donald Trump, tens of thousands of mental health practitioners publicly diagnosed Trump as suffering from, among other things: Gross paranoid psychosis; Behavioral Variant Fronto-Temporal Dementia; severe cognitive impairment; severe memory loss; severe Alzheimer’s; malignant narcissism; Phonemic Paraphasia; Hitlerian delusions of grandeur; etc. — while also proclaiming there was no need for the obviously senile Joe Biden to take the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA) because Scranton Joe was exhibiting no cognitive decline whatsoever, no memory or speech issues, and suffered from, at most, a stutter.

To name but a few of these high profile mental health quacks who went public with their faux diagnoses: Dr. Justin Frank (Professor of Psychiatry, George Washington Medical School); Dr. Jonathan Reiner (CNN); Dr. Harry Segal (Cornell University); Dr. Geraldine Williams; Dr. Kevin O’Connor; Dr. John Gartner (psychologist and former professor at Johns Hopkins); Dr. Leo Gugerty (Professor Emeritus in Psychology, Clemson University); Dr. Lance Dodes (Harvard Medical School); Dr. Elisabeth Zoffman; Dr. Suzanne Lachmann; and of course Mary Trump (Trump’s niece).

The above list of credentialed crackpots is far from exhaustive. Indeed, a comically named Duty to Warn coalition of licensed mental health experts collected tens of thousands of signatures years before the 2024 election, jointly declaring: “From our years of training and experience, we are convinced that Donald Trump is showing unmistakable signs strongly suggesting dementia….”

Further, the online edition of Psychology Today magazine reported that by the year 2021, over 70,000 mental health exponents had signed the petition, declaring that Trump “manifests a serious mental illness….” While incapable of shame or honest introspection, every single signatory soiled him/her/zirself as an obsessed, attention-seeking BlueAnon-style conspiracy theorist.

Hardly a week goes by without a major news story about how all legacy Western countries, including America, are in the throes of a mental health crisis. Fatherlessness and broken families. Atomized lives leading to substance abuse, deaths from despair, and homelessness. A cratering birth rate, a loss of community, and a culture in thrall to self-indulgent narcissism (if it feels good, do it), nihilism, and immediate gratification.

In contemplating this wrecked landscape of broken human souls, what are these mental health professionals celebrating during “Psychology (Awareness) Week?”

As a collective, and by every metric conceivable, psychotherapists and their brethren have failed miserably at improving mental health or the human condition. The vast majority of them are frauds, contributing to and profiting from the carrion of mental despair, and lowering their profession into deserved disrepute. A great many of them could accurately be described as clinically psychotic.

Yet, when people feel depressed or overwhelmed by internal demons, many still choose to put their faith in these expensive charlatans with their cardboard diplomas prominently displayed, their obligatory couches, their eyes flitting to check the clock every few minutes, and their threadbare jargon used to bedazzle the trusting, vulnerable patient.

In the vast majority of cases, psychiatrists are like Dr. Jill Biden, and don’t truly warrant the term Physician (Doctor of Medicine). But they do make lots of money by prescribing large quantities of addictive and psychoactive drugs (Ritalin, et al.) that — some individual cases aside — arguably do far more harm than good (a clearcut violation of the Hippocratic oath).

Always eager to embrace new social fads or jump on the bandwagon of any mass formation psychosis, most psychiatrists have of course eagerly embraced transgenderism, and use their “professional, accredited” standing to champion the mutilation of children’s reproductive organs in a futile attempt to switch genders, even over the objections of the confused minor’s parents.

Most psychologists not only want to mainstream gender dysphoria and indulge fantasies like men giving birth or women having prostates, they also believe children rightly “belong” to the state, and parents/guardians have no say in the matter.

Many psychologists also seek to normalize and destigmatize adults – especially K-12 teachers and fellow academics – who engage in grooming and pedophilia, bestiality, rape, incest, and other antisocial behaviors by, for example, referring to pedophiles as Minor Attracted Persons (MAPs) or using other euphemistic language designed to conceal progressive depravity. All with the phony imprimatur of science. You don’t dare question the credentialed “experts.”

Consider all the gibberish vis-à-vis race relations force-fed to the public over the years (linear thinking, objectivity, goal-setting, punctuality, and a thousand other microaggressions are all said to be examples of white supremacy). All of it was dreamt up by psychologists and faculty in the humanities and sociology departments of America’s campuses.

Blithering racists whose polemics reveal a genocidal desire to see dead white bodies stacked up like cordwood (Elie Mystal, Ibram X. Kendi, Robin DeAngelo, Jasmine Crockett, et al.) are wildly celebrated and platformed by the “mental health community.”

And the vaunted DSM-5 famously links conservatives with mental illness, racism, and the embodiment of the totalitarian personality. (Progressive projection, anyone?)

Speaking of the totalitarian personality. Most psychologists broadly oppose free speech and favor government and social media censorship of conservatives; loudly advocate for forced vaccinations, euthanasia, and late-term — even postpartum — abortion/infanticide; and presume to understand and lecture others about the glories of Hamas or the murderous Palestinian cause.

Your typical shrink also makes evidence-free claims that conservatives are responsible for most violent crime because most conservatives are in favor of the 2nd amendment to the Constitution.

Others go even further, demanding that conservatives be interned in concentration camps for re-education or agree with the estimated 55% of (D) voters who say they would like to see Donald Trump and/or Elon Musk assassinated. Lacking any sense of irony or self-awareness, these same discredited shrinks insist they are models of moral rectitude while conservatives are the totalitarians.

Conservatives experiencing depression or having a mental health crisis are better off consulting a village shaman, or an affordable palmist or tarot card reader, where at least there’s an element of fun. There is nothing whatsoever to celebrate about modern psychiatry.

