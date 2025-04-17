Katy Perry, Astronautesse and Unifying Force

To call these times divisive is an understatement. Once upon a time, television, cinema, and sports presented a uniting experience. People gathered together for a sports event or a film and enjoyed themselves irrespective of their political differences. Special efforts were taken to ensure that politics didn't seep into entertainment or sports.

But times are different now. Sports stars take the knee during the national anthem while films and television shows sound like condescending lectures about politics.

Are there no issues that can unite the nation?

Before despondency takes over, hope of unity emerges in the form of pop star Katy Perry.

Perry's recent comeback album and tour were flops, ao she needed a major PR push to change the subject.

Hence, Perry 'led' an all-female mission to space along with activist Amanda Nguyen, journalist Gayle King, space engineer Aisha Bowe, film producer Kerianne Flynn, and former journalist and Jeff Bezos's partner, Lauren Sánchez.

The flight was set up by Blue Origin, a private spaceflight company started in 2000 by Amazon's founder and executive chairman, Jeff Bezos.

It was the first time since 1963 that an all-women crew went to space.

Onlookers included Gayle King's close friend Oprah Winfrey, Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, female astronauts, and Perry's daughter, Daisy.

Blue Origin hasn't revealed the exact cost of this civilian space mission; we do know that travellers have to pay $150,000, a "fully refundable deposit" to begin the booking process.

The all-women flight blasted off on April 14, 2025. It reached an altitude of 62 miles above Earth's surface to the Kármán line, the internationally recognized boundary of space.

This was Blue Origin's 11th human spaceflight mission, which lasted for 11 minutes. You read that correctly; the flight duration was 11 minutes. This is shorter than the attention span of a 10-year-old.

What is amazing is that this space mission didn't even breach space.

Media outlets from the BBC to NBC News, breathlessly covered the event, with Perry hogging a lion's share of of the limelight. Gayle King was a distant second in this race for publicity.

So what was the reaction beyond the bubble?

Katy Perry and Gayle King are Democrats; other passengers on the flight are also likely to be liberal. You would have hence expected the right to ridicule the space flight for the pathetic PR stunt it was. You would also expect liberals, particularly Hollywood feminists, to laud the event as pathbreaking and an important step for women.

Surprisingly, the latter didn't occur.

The mockery began when the fast food chain Wendy's X account reposted photos of the singer kissing the ground following her return from space with a comment, "I kissed the ground, and I liked it.” This is a reference to Perry’s hit 2008 track “I Kissed a Girl.”

When an X user pointed out that Perry and her crewmates had been in space for merely 10 minutes, Wendy's sarcastically replied, “Don’t shortchange her, it was 11 minutes.”

Wendy's responded to a post about Perry's space mission with the comment, "Can we send her back?"

Perry was also mocked for the speech upon returning to planet Earth.

Perry played the victim, claiming "'I think that we (she and Gayle King) have all felt that sometimes we weren't worthy or we didn't belong in certain ways, no matter all the accolades, no matter all the studying, no matter anything" and continued "I think today we all said it, like, we belong here. This is where we belong, and we feel very sure of that."

You would be forgiven for thinking that Perry had been the victim of myriad injustices, but now she had not only liberated herself from tyranny but also served humanity.

In an Elle magazine joint interview with the passengers, Lauren Sánchez showed off the spacesuits she’d personally commissioned, inquiring rhetorically: “Who would not get glam before the flight... Space is going to finally be glam.” Perry responded. “If I could take glam up with me, I would do that. We are going to put the ‘ass’ in astronaut.”

Perry wasn't engaging in self-deprecating humor, the 'ass' she referred to isn't from the animal kingdom.

Numerous other funny reactions appeared on social media, running the political and social gamut.

Even liberal outfits mocked Perry. Marina Hyde wrote the following in the leading left-wing UK outlet the Guardian:

"Amid extremely stiff competition, the most hardcore gibberish emanated from Perry, who served up an entire word salad bar involving the “feminine divine” and being “super-connected to love. “It’s about making space for future women,” she explained. “It’s about taking up space.” Imagine going to actual space and talking instead about therapy-speak “space”

The NYT called it “Blue Origin’s First All-Female Spaceflight Stunt.”

MSNBC's Marcie Bianco wrote, "I’m all for women’s progress and liberation. But calling this a win for women feels outright delusional."

HuffPo covered the roasting Katy Perry received for the over-the-top reaction following her 11-minute adventure.

Conservative outlets such as Breitbart and Townhall also mocked Perry's display, as did right-leaning commentators such as Megyn Kelly and Greg Gutfeld.

Model and Bernie Sanders supporter Emily Ratajkowski said she was “disgusted” by the 11-minute space flight, which featured Perry serenading her fellow passengers with a cover of “What a Wonderful World” and advertising her upcoming tour setlist in brief zero gravity. “That’s end time shit,” Ratajkowski said. “Like, this is beyond parody.”

Liberal 'comedienne' Amy Schumer proved she had nothing to do with comedy. Chuck Schumer's second cousin mocked the flight on Instagram, posting a sarcastic video in which she claimed to have received a last-minute invitation for the mission. “Guys, last second they added me to space and I’m going to space,” the comedian joked while holding up a Black Panther toy. “I’m bringing this thing. It has no meaning to me, but it was in my bag and I was on the subway, and I got the text and they were like, ‘Do you want to go to space?’ so I’m going to space.”

Liberal actress Olivia Wilde also mocked the event by posting an Instagram story of a tweet with the image of Perry dramatically kissing the ground after returning to Earth, and captioned “Getting off a commercial flight in 2025.”

While Perry and her companions deserve the mockery for their pompous, tone-deaf, sanctimonious, and hypocritical display, they are perfectly entitled to do as they please. The ladies either paid for the trip, or Jeff Bezos funded the trip to publicize his firm. This is a transaction between private individuals. In a free country, individuals are free to be obnoxious. Perry is not a public servant and hopefully, she isn't traveling on a USAID-funded, i.e., taxpayer-funded mission.

After returning to Mother Earth, Katy Perry said that she hoped her space mission would be a reason for Unity. Surprisingly, this was the only pompous claim she made that turned out to be factual. There are almost no issues that Breitbart, MSNBC, the HuffPo, the NYT, and the Guardian agree about. There are almost no issues that Megyn Kelly, Gutfeld, and liberal Hollywood starlets agree about.

It's unusual for Democrat cultists to openly mock each other. Perry has done something to irk them all. No, they are not bothered by her hypocrisy; they are all hypocrites.

But Katy Perry managed to achieve the impossible and united them in revulsion.

The Guardian's Zoe Williams summarized it well: "It may be one small step for some women; it does not feel like a giant leap for womankind."

Image: AT via Magic Studio