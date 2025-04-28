Karma Comes for CAIR

This is what the true Jew-hating face looks like of an alleged “civil rights” group.

Noora Shalash let her mask slip as a former leader in CAIR (Council on American Islamic Relations). She was caught on camera committing a hate crime. Screaming “f**k the Jews” was merely a prelude to her recent foul-mouthed rant in a midtown Manhattan building. She suggested “ISIS” should “kill them all,” aiming most of her vitriol at an innocent passerby, a Hasidic Jew.

The incident made global headlines, but that was barely a blip on CAIR’s radar screen. Active members know better than to have anti-Semitic meltdowns in public. They get plenty of training and grooming in the more than 30 chapters spread throughout the U.S. and Canada: They must present themselves as “civil rights” leaders, “advancing justice for all.”

Apparently, Shalash was a former member of CAIR who hadn’t been associated with the Kentucky chapter for more than five years. That was most useful for CAIR leaders to distance themselves from the public spectacle. “Unacceptable” was the word used by CAIR -- which must protect its image of “defending the oppressed.” (No matter how many shared her sentiments.) She was on her own to confront criminal charges of aggravated harassment and second-degree hate crime.

If only all of CAIR’s public relations debacles could be swept under the “non-profit” rug like Shalash. Silencing the opposition is one thing (especially those “Islamophobes”), but now they are confronting ugly allegations, from their own rank-and-file in several chapters.

Now CAIR is facing the unthinkable prospect of a former CAIR leader turning the lawfare tables on them.

Lori Saroya was a former leader in CAIR who proved to be more than a troublesome former employee. She had the temerity to accuse the group of “taking money from foreign governments and having ties to terror” groups. She alleged the group was routinely “dishonest” about its use of funds.

Pulling back the curtain on CAIR’s misappropriation of funds qualifies as an unexploded bomb among the highest ranks of the Muslim controlled group.

The knee-jerk reaction of CAIR was to do what the leaders always do. They filed a lawsuit. This time, the group settled on suing Saroya for “defamation” alleging she had caused tremendous harm to the organization’s reputation. There was only one way to determine whether Saroya was telling the truth or defaming the group.

She sought “discovery in the case” meaning force the organization to turn over its financial records. Apparently, she knew more than CAIR wanted her to know and requested the civil-rights group “reveal its donors.”

U.S. magistrate judge David Schultz agreed with the defendant in the case. Judge Schultz ruled the organization must “open its books” to determine the validity of Saroya’s allegations -- which proved to be very specific. She claimed CAIR accepted “international funds through their Washington Trust Foundation.”

Saroya’s attorney, Jeffrey Robbins, aptly described the judge’s ruling as “the mother of all legal boomerangs.” Now CAIR’s top leaders (mostly Muslim men) had a great deal more to concern themselves with than the typical pile-up of complaints from former employees alleging the group fostered a “culture of misogyny” and failed to address rampant “sexual harassment.” Such claims were also among Saroya’s numerous allegations.

Most of the cases against CAIR disappear from the headlines as quickly as they initially surface. “CAIR is very adept at silencing the opposition,” says Debbie Weiss, an attorney and was involved in the publication of Council on American Islamic Relations: Its Use of Lawfare and Intimidation. They are well known for “filing frivolous lawsuits and using other intimidation tactics to discredit the opposition,” she added. Using lawfare to shut down discourse, she says, is simply one strategy.

Relying on the media as a cudgel against its opponents has been an effective weapon, as well.

Their ability to manipulate a sympathetic media has been extraordinarily successful -- until now: They have been known to make Fortune 500 corporations acquiesce to their demands over alleged insults to the Islamic world. (CAIR’s sensitivities over Muslim issues were made known to companies including: Nike, Disney, Liz Claiborne, etc.)

In one particularly absurd case, Nike agreed to CAIR’s demand to suspend use of one of its logos, “Air Nike.” Apparently, the logo’s artistic design with swirling letters -- appeared similar to the word “Allah” (written in Arabic) which would prove insulting to Muslim followers. Nike threw the logo on the corporate trash heap and absorbed the revenue loss in the process.

It's unlikely CAIR could throw around such absurdist claims today and have a Fortune 500 company cave into its ludicrous demands. Too many times, the organization has been exposed for the ultimate irony of masquerading as a civil rights group -- all the while trampling on the civil rights of their employees and American citizens.

The ugly secrets taking place in the hallways of their offices are now a matter of a public record in the pile-up of lawsuits. If CAIR is forced to “open its books,” the group will have a great deal more to answer for than allegedly fostering a “culture of misogyny” and allowing “sexual harassment.”

Nike may wish to take note of the changing political winds and revisit the issue of using the “Nike Air” logo. It is preposterous to think a powerful corporation would surrender a basic -- sacrosanct -- freedom owing to the perverse claims of an Islamic group masquerading as a “civil rights” organization.

Image: CAIR