Is the Jihadist Trojan Horse Winning?

Thirteen years ago, Daniel Greenfield pointed out that

Murfreesboro, a city in the heart of Tennessee, and, Marseille, France’s second-largest city and its largest city on the Mediterranean coast, have few things in common. The two cities are separated by nearly 5,000 miles, and by equally wide divisions of language and culture. And yet Murfreesboro and Marseille are connected by a common challenge. Both cities have struggled against the creeping rise of the mega mosques. The mega mosque business is booming around the world. The Marseille mega mosque has a proposed capacity of 7,000 seats which would make it the largest mosque in France, overshadowing the Ervy mosque which has a mere 5,000 seats. Both of these French mega mosques would have been dwarfed by a proposed London mega mosque with 12,000 seats and usability targets as high as 40,000. If the London mosque is ever built, it will dominate the Mosque of Rome, currently the most mega of all the mega mosques of Western Europe.

At that time, Eric Allen Bell questioned why it was such a big deal “that a Muslim community [was] simply trying to build a house of worship.” But Bell did wonder “why ... a 53,000 square foot mega mosque” was needed for 250-plus Muslim families living in the area at that time. And, he asked, “where is all this money coming from?”

Most puzzling, why is it that after the horrific 9-11 attacks, mosque construction in America has nearly doubled?

A bit of history is important to answer the previous question. Amy Mek explains that

for those unfamiliar with the term, Hijrah refers to Islamic migration meant to spread Islam into new territories — a strategy as old as Muhammad himself. This is how Islam has expanded for 1,400 years, and it’s happening right now in Texas. Hijrah remains the model to this day for jihadists who seek to populate and dominate new lands. To emigrate in the cause of Allah is considered in Islam to be a highly meritorious act. The Qur’an makes this clear.

Moreover, as far back as 2012, the question was asked: “Is Hamas building a 53,000 square foot facility in America?” Given that Hamas has engaged in countless acts of Islamic terrorism, it was a logical question.

The process of settlement is a “Civilization-Jihadist Process.” The Muslim Brotherhood [believes] that their work in America is a kind of grand Jihad in eliminating and destroying the Western civilization from within and “sabotaging” its miserable house by their hands and the hands of the believers so that it is eliminated and Allah’s religion is made victorious over all other religions.

The Islamic takeover of America has been steadily proceeding. It is now accelerating in Texas. EPIC City in Plano, Texas is, in essence, America’s “No-Go Zone.” In fact, “it is an already-functioning Sharia-based parallel society inside Texas. Sharia-based finance and governance are at the core of the site.”

Consequently,

the developments surrounding EPIC City mirror patterns observed in parts of Europe. Such initiatives resemble those seen in areas like France, particularly around Paris, where the lack of assimilation has led to societal fracture lines Europe is now collapsing under.

Moreover,

newly surfaced promotional videos reveal that a Christian church in the Dallas suburb of Rowlett has been converted into a mosque by the Islamic Center of Rowlett. The building, purchased for $2.2 million, is now being repurposed into a full-scale Islamic center and madrasa. To raise funds for the purchase, the mosque enlisted Siraj Wahhaj, a controversial imam who was named an unindicted co-conspirator in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing.

Moreover, “Muslim leaders themselves now identify Texas as one of the most desirable destinations for Hijrah—the religious migration commanded by Islamic tradition to spread Islam and establish its influence. And they’re not hiding that ambition. On social media, in fundraising campaigns, and in mosque programming, they openly describe Texas as fertile ground for Islamic growth.” See also here.

All this is being done quite deliberately. “This is not about religious freedom — it is about strategic replacement.” There is a “calculated precision often under the guise of a moderate intellectual façade.” But the ulterior motive is to mobilize the Muslim community for territorial and ideological expansion. America must become sharia-compliant. Coupled with this is election jihad, which shows how “thoroughly Islamists have infiltrated our political system and the threat that they pose.”

Why, for example, would Pakistani Texans be recognizing “Pakistan Day” when Pakistan is sentencing Christian citizens to death for blasphemy and Muslims are abducting young Christian girls and coercing them into converting to Islam?

This Islamic takeover is certainly not limited to America. After all, “British Muslims, led by notorious Islamic terrorist-supporter, Anjem Choudary, are threatening to file a lawsuit before the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg. They allege that Spain’s traditional Holy Week processions are an ‘offense to Islam’ and to the Prophet Muhammad, demanding their immediate ban.”

No one can claim innocence anymore concerning the intentions of these mega-mosques and the infiltration of stealth jihad into our country.

It always follows that antisemitism increases, given that antisemitic attitudes are much more prevalent among Muslims.

And the First Amendment of the Constitution is not “an invitation to demolish ... rights in an effort to accommodate and placate an ideology bent on destruction.”

As Bruce Bawer has asserted,

It’s happened all over Western Europe. In Amsterdam, several neighborhoods, including the Oud-West, De Pijp, and De Baarsjes, are now heavily Muslim. So are Molenbeek, a Brussels suburb, and Gruddalen, the vast valley that forms much of the eastern half of Oslo. Four out of ten people in Tower Hamlets, London, are Muslims, as is nearly thirty-five percent of the population of Luton. Several of the banlieues, or suburbs, of Paris are no-go zones; Marseille is about one-third Islam. The Rinkeby district of Stockholm is heavily Muslim, as are parts of Malmö, not to mention the Nørrebro neighborhood of Copenhagen. Many of these areas can fairly be described as Muslim enclaves. Regular police stay out of some of them, leaving it to the Islamic moral police to patrol the streets, as in Iran, keeping their eyes out for Muslim girls or women who are violating sharia law. In these areas, many women are as tightly controlled by their fathers or husbands as they would be in their home villages back in the old country. Yes, there are non-Muslim residents in these neighborhoods, but their numbers are steadily dwindling. They live in an ever-intensifying state of siege. It’s dangerous for them to come home at night. At school, their sons are beaten up and their daughters are sexually harassed. Which is why we should all be worried about EPIC City.

In fact,

one survey of Western Muslims after another has shown that an unsettling majority of them want to live under sharia law — and expect to be living under it before too long. The goal of broadening ... sharia law, after all, is a major reason why millions of Muslims moved from their native lands to the West in the first place.

And lying about it to infidels is called taqiyya.

As Pamela Geller notes,

Islam’s modus operandi is as follows: when Muslims are in a minority in countries to which they have migrated they claim Islam is a religion of peace. Once their numbers increase they start to agitate for considerations unavailable to non-Muslims in those countries under the guise of obtaining civil liberties. When they gain power it’s, “Do as we say or we will kill you.” That is how a country loses its culture, its values and its traditions.

Will we have to wait another decade to decry what the jihadists have accomplished, or will we stop their depredations once and for all?

Eileen can be reached at middlemarch18@gmail.com.

Image: Robert Couse-Baker via Flickr, CC BY 2.0.