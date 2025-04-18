Here is the One Thing Trump Needs to Do That Changes EVERYTHING: Prove the 2020 Election was Stolen

President Trump is the G.O.A.T. - the greatest president of my lifetime, and by the end of his 2nd term, I’m betting he will be seen as the greatest president of all time.

So far, what he has accomplished in only 2 1/2 months is amazing, unimaginable, and breathtaking. In 2 1/2 months, he has already achieved more great things than my hero Ronald Reagan did in eight years!

But there is one thing Trump should be focused on above all else. One thing he should be aiming all the cannons at. One thing he should be aiming all the government security agencies at. One thing that changes EVERYTHING…

President Trump must prove the 2020 election was stolen, bring the hard evidence to the American people, and charge the Democrat party with RICO.

Because if he can prove 2020 was stolen, that is the one thing that changes the course of America.

That is the one thing that officially makes Trump the most popular president in history, when everyone acknowledges he won three elections with the most combined votes in history—214 million votes.

That is the one thing that changes hardened hearts and minds and will bring this divided nation together.

That is the one thing that destroys the Democrat brand.

That is the one thing that allows Trump’s DOJ to charge RICO and end the Democrat Party forever.

That is the one thing that proves our entire country, government, and multi-trillion-dollar national budget was hijacked and stolen, and therefore everything done in the past four years by Biden and Democrats was unconstitutional and fraudulent, and is now null and void.

That is the one thing that also allows Trump to prove dozens of Senate and House seats have been stolen as well.

That is the one thing that proves America really is a sea of Republican red, and not only did the GOP win the past three presidential elections, but it would have huge majorities in the Senate and House, to pass anything and everything Trump wants, if it weren’t for the biggest scam in world history.

That is the one thing that allows President Trump to say, “I told you so,” and once and for all prove the mainstream media is a fake news fraud. So, how does Trump make it happen?

All roads lead to Elon.

Yes, Trump has other weapons at his disposal, like the DOJ, FBI, NSA, and forensic auditors at the Treasury and the IRS. Trump should assign all of them 24/7 to study, analyze, investigate, and audit the 2020 election.

And don’t forget the 2018 and 2022 midterms. And the 2024 election. Yes, even in those three elections, dozens of Senate and House seats were stolen. That changed the balance of power. That changed what should have been landslide GOP majorities in both Houses of Congress to ultra-tight margins that are almost impossible to get Trump’s agenda passed.

These stolen elections have changed everything.

But in the end, if we want to prove Democrats have stolen multiple elections, including 2020, Elon is the key to making it happen.

Elon was born for this role.

The same guy who runs DOGE and is proving our tax dollars are being wasted and looted…and millions of names on the social Security rolls are frauds…and millions of names on the voting rolls are illegal aliens…and hundreds of thousands of government credit cards are being used for fraud and theft…

That same genius and his team of MIT geniuses who have cracked the government waste and fraud code…

Are the perfect team to prove the 2020 election…and multiple Congressional elections before and since…were stolen. If Elon and DOGE can’t prove it, no one can.

But there is another important role that Elon was born for…

Elon is filthy rich. The richest man on earth. Even with heavy stock losses, Elon is today worth $370 billion.

To Elon, $500 million is like me taking a $1 bill out of my wallet. $500 million means nothing to Elon. It’s one half of $1 billion, and Elon has $370 billion to spare!

I pitched this idea in a commentary in late November 2020. It would have worked then. It will work now. But the big difference is that Elon is now on our team. That makes all the difference in the world!

My idea back in November 2020 was a $500 million reward fund for proof of the stolen 2020 election.

Money makes rats talk. Money is the only way to get the rats who stole the election…or witnessed it…to come forward and testify.

To prove the election was stolen, we need WITNESSES.

Elon is the man to put up the $500 million reward. Offer a piece of that $500 million reward pot to anyone who comes forward who participated in stealing the 2020 and other elections.

Also, offer amnesty. So, if you come forward and testify, you won’t go to prison.

You stay a free man, or woman, and you get to live the rest of your life on a Caribbean island with $10 million, or $20 million, or $50 million.

You want to prove 2020 was stolen? You want to bring hard evidence to the American people? Offer $500 million, and they will come.” The rats will abandon the sinking Democrat ship.

Elon Musk can make it all happen.

And this is the one thing that changes EVERYTHING!

