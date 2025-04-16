Globalist Conquistadors Are Here to Colonize Us

In the midst of so much technological and social change this century, it is strange to remember that there are a couple hundred ancient tribes on Earth that have maintained unique cultures by isolating from the rest of the world. They know nothing of President Trump, European war, McDonald’s, or K-pop. They aren’t arguing over digital IDs, carbon rationing, personal pronouns, tariffs, China’s intellectual property theft, or Ukraine’s borders. To the best that we can tell, their societies operate as they have for hundreds, if not thousands, of years.

For much of the last five hundred years, explorers and settlers did not particularly worry about preserving the indigenous cultures with which they came into contact. On the contrary, most felt they had a moral duty to spread their own civilizational values around the world. It was only after we had assimilated nearly every hidden tribe on the planet that we began to ask questions and pull back. Over the last forty years, prevailing opinion has held that by forcing “modernity” upon isolated peoples, we not only risk deleting distinct cultures, but also risk deleting valuable parts of our shared human story.

Needless to say, nobody is advocating today that multiculturalism should take precedence over these ancient tribes’ self-determination. In fact, nations go to great lengths to respect hidden peoples’ sovereignty. Every once in a while, some “outsider” is killed after getting too close to one of these groups, yet no punitive measures are undertaken in response. Authorities in Brazil, Bolivia, India, and Indonesia use such incidents as stark warnings to keep misguided visitors away.

For decades, proponents of globalism have torn down national borders, mocked the moral tenets of certain religions, and dismissed the concerns of communities that would rather maintain their own traditional values. Many of the same international institutions that protect Amazonian tribes from outside contact are outright hostile to the special cultures that bind citizens of unique nation-states. The European Union imposes its values upon Hungarian, Polish, and Italian natives. In many parts of the West, prosecutors target Christians who work to save unborn children from abortion procedures. When Democrats control the federal government, they relocate huge numbers of foreign migrants into small towns throughout the United States. Government agents do not attempt to understand local beliefs, and they certainly do not ask permission from local residents before upending their lives. “Outsiders” who see themselves as wise and all-knowing marginalize anyone who gets in their way.

Kind of makes you wonder whether one of Klaus Schwab’s regal successors in the World Economic Forum’s expanding technocratic dynasty will decree a few centuries from now that some small tribe in Kansas, Missouri, or Tennessee should be protected from outside influence in an effort to safeguard the otherwise lost knowledge of Plato, Augustine, Aquinas, Shakespeare, Locke, or Jefferson. Maybe Christians will continue to be persecuted and killed around the world until some future do-gooding globalist convinces the aristocrats at the United Nations that a small tribe of Christ’s followers should be “allowed” to continue practicing their “exotic” faith. Perhaps Western civilization must first be demolished before cynical globalists take an anthropological interest in its numerous achievements. Maybe adventurous explorers a half-millennium from now will hike to the outskirts of American “free zones” where the natives are rumored to have original ideas, write new books, and question A.I.-generated beliefs. Perhaps those free peoples will have the good sense to raise their weapons and chase colonizing globalists far away.

Language is a sneaky beast. It allows us to categorize every detail we see, yet it reduces the infinitude of our observations to mere words. Phrases can be beautiful or ugly. Sentences can quicken heartbeats or steal breaths. Speeches can move listeners to their feet or reduce them to tears. The duality of language — its capacity to unleash great and terrible things — makes it both a blessing and a curse.

Globalism is a secular religion that specializes in the manipulation of language. It does not seek to explain the world truthfully, but rather to condition people to believe whatever its ecumenical priests need them to believe. It does not persuade, but conquers. It oppresses. And because its allegiance is not to truth, but to power, it revels in inconsistency.

The globalists have lectured us about the contradictory threats of “global cooling” and “global warming” for half a century — never humbled by their false predictions but always certain that new regulations and taxes are the answer. The globalists told us that the Soviet Union’s empire was bad and that national self-determination was good; now they tell us that the European Union’s empire is good and that national self-determination is bad. The globalists argued that WWII was necessary to preserve Western civilization and defend Europe from foreign invaders; now they argue that Western civilization should be destroyed and that native Europeans should be replaced with foreigners. When we started fighting wars on “terror” decades ago, all our enemies were overseas; now globalists insist that homegrown “terrorists” are the real “threat.” Globalists told us that the U.S.-backed ousting of Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych in 2014 was not a violent insurrection against a legitimately elected government but rather a “Revolution of Dignity.” Those same globalists told us that unarmed Americans protesting election fraud at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, were part of an “insurrection” attempting to “overthrow” the federal government!

Globalism is not a coherent worldview. It is the malleable sludge of incompatible priorities that change from one decade to the next — depending upon where the most power can be accrued and where the most money can be made. Its chief quality is hypocrisy. It stands for no greater principle than the preservation and enrichment of its most ardent defenders.

Globalism is a religion of buzzwords. It claims to protect free speech — so long as that speech is free of “mis-,” “mal-,” or “dis-information.” It claims to protect public debate and political dissent — so long as citizens say nothing that globalists deem “hateful.” It claims to protect freedom of thought and freedom of religion — so long as those thoughts and prayers aren’t too “extreme.” It claims to protect women — so long as delusional men wearing lipstick are considered “women,” too. It claims to protect democracy — so long as “democracy” is understood as the permanent E.U., U.K., and U.S. bureaucracies doing whatever they want with total disregard for the will of the voters they purportedly “serve.”

Globalists are excellent at defending “freedom” because they have simply redefined the word to mean, “the public’s right to do exactly what government agents demand.” What Western globalists learned from WWII is straightforward: if you want to expand the power of government and reduce the people to timid serfs, fighting a war is unnecessary and expensive. It is much cheaper just to relabel totalitarianism as “democracy.” With the right buzzword and enough propagandists in the press, globalists can con the people into demanding their own oppression. As I said, language is a sneaky beast!

It certainly is ironic that the same “woke” globalists who love to denounce imperialism are busy turning towns, states, and entire nations into obedient colonies. Globalist conquistadors arrive under the guise of peace. They offer paper fiat currencies in exchange for real gold. They promise military protection so long as citizens hand over weapons for self-defense. They encourage local populations to take down their national flags and replace them with “gay pride,” NATO, Ukraine, or “Black Lives Matter” flags instead. They send out “climate change” missionaries to evangelize those who don’t yet fear “fossil fuels.”

Our surviving indigenous friends learned an important lesson: when globalists arrive, toss their glass beads, burn their ships, run away, and never look back. Perhaps we should follow their example.

Image via Pexels.