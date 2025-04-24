Donald Trump: Right Man, Right Moment

Reality: A world reinvented via a Trump victory where DEI, (Diversity/Equity/Inclusion) came to D.I.E. -- call it a mercy-killing or assisted suicide -- either way, this fever-dream was morally terminal and intellectually dead from the onset: a man-made plague like COVID, both eager to infect as many human hosts as possible.

The fog lifted as the truth slowly emerged and with it, a great but gradual awakening took place. The scuffed outlines of the shoe-shaped decals, faded images six feet apart on the grocery store floor. What happened to our nation during COVID set the table for accepting all that happened next.

Relying heavily on the notion that if a segment of a nation could be cowed and hobbled by the repeated lies about the China virus, those same lemmings might just be suffering with enough brain-fog to sell them on DEI. However, the bright light of reason exposed DEI for what it is: a philosophy that demands accepting the premise that we are all racists, apologetically self-loathing and unworthy. The self-immolation of reality was a requirement.

Just as DEI found the doors of fear and tolerance slightly ajar, simultaneously in slithered the mental illness variety-pack of men in women’s sports/bathrooms/showers, the gender bending and high-minded board game of choosing one's pronouns and the sickening child abuse of subjecting kindergartners to drag-queen shows, all of which depended upon the same madness of acceptance legitimizing them all; morality, reason and logic all smothered by emotional illness and a disdain for God.

And even as the truth was getting harder and harder to hide, our leaders total lack of humility, reflective self-analysis, confession, or apology was completely missing, not because it wasn’t warranted, but because what had happened was purposeful. Some in positions of power and influence were attempting to replace the model of our historical governance with the much more easily understood concept of simply herding us, no different than a flock of sheep. Turns out they were partially successful. A significant segment of society happily ran into the corral to form the flock more commonly known as "liberal Democrats." What those “sheeple” didn’t realize was that their “leaders” weren’t in that corral with them, they were and are, outside of that fence, literally on their high horses looking down.

The attempted hostile takeover of our minds was underway. And then came the Trump/Biden debate and the scales fell quickly from the eyes of even the most ardent of the president’s supporters. It confirmed for some and reaffirmed for many the reality of a modern-day replay of Hans Christian Anderson’s famous folktale declaring, “The Emperor Has No Clothes” as the beleaguered and bewildered Biden proclaimed that we had, “finally beaten Medicare.” “Yes,” declared Trump, “You beat it to death” and along with it any hope of continuing the two-plus year cover-up of an incapacitated President.

And so the final Hail Mary play was the last-minute substitution of Kamala Harris, a proven loser at the highest levels of politics. Having peaked years ago on her knees in California, she ushered in a Trump second term with a landslide. The spell had finally been broken. And as this truth continues unfolding, a collision of cultures, liars, patriots, despots, heroes, and their clashing philosophies are in a showdown and Donald J. Trump is proving to be the right man at the right moment in time, a reoccurring historical theme in American Exceptionalism. Executive order after executive order will rain down on all the silly, profane, extreme, and ridiculous, signaling the era of the adults back in charge. Addressing the real issues of WFA, (Waste/Fraud/Abuse) i.e. ($55B and counting, how about $1.5M for teaching DEI in the Serbian workplace?) As we begin to see the incredible scope and expense of these outrageous programs, Americans sense that they have been had.

Exposing and stopping such nonsense charts the beginning of a new American course of our modern Manifest Destiny 2.0. Addressing the real issues of today by honest assessments along with modernizing and rethinking our problems and challenges with the smartest people will ensure our system of governance for the next 250 years.

Where the Greek and Romans failed by resting on their laurels, the United States of American will flourish into the future by first looking inward and reconsulting with our Founders, embracing our core values and making a recommitment to the concepts of true individual freedom. Individuals are paramount, not the state, and we need to recommit to our founding principles by rooting out the filth and treachery that has accumulated in our institutions, along with those who traffic in those evils.

We do well to remind ourselves of the words of James Madison, who told us, "If men were angels, no government would be necessary. If angels were to govern men, neither external nor internal controls on government would be necessary. In framing a government which is to be administered by men over men, the great difficulty lies in this: you must first enable the government to control the governed; and the next place, oblige it to control itself."

While none of us can claim angelic status, we can aspire to the highest ideals and at least point ourselves towards the heavens, even if we cannot reach them. God Almighty formed and blessed this nation and if we are to endure the next 250 years as the Land of the Free and the Home of the Brave, it is freedom that will reinforce bravery, through the Grace of God.

See more of bob’s writing at bobkingsley.com

Image: White House