Canada’s Free Ride Is Finally Over

President Trump’s tariffs on Canadian imports triggered the usual response from Ottawa. First under Justin Trudeau and now under his successor, Mark Carney, Canada’s political class didn’t just protest—they retaliated, slapping on symbolic countermeasures and accusing the United States of economic aggression.

Outrage as policy—the Canadian default setting when Washington asserts leverage. But beneath the indignation lies a more straightforward truth: Canada had it coming.

Canada has basked in American economic and military protection for years while shirking its responsibilities.

Regarding trade, defense, energy, and foreign policy, successive Liberal governments have treated the U.S.-Canada relationship as a one-way arrangement—Washington provides the muscle, and Ottawa collects the perks. That indulgence is over.

The Tariffs Are Long Overdue

The 25% tariffs on Canadian exports to the U.S. are no longer hypothetical—they're real and biting. Trudeau’s last-minute border pledges bought a brief reprieve, but Mark Carney now inherits the fallout.

These tariffs aren’t a response to one slight—they’re the compound interest on years of strategic freeloading by Canadian leaders, made worse by Washington’s past reluctance to demand accountability.

Canada has dodged NATO spending commitments, neglected Arctic defense, appeased Beijing, and let its military atrophy into a paper force. The Canadian Armed Forces are in such disrepair they can barely police their airspace—much less contribute meaningfully to allied operations abroad.

This is the legacy Carney inherits: a hollowed-out defense posture, a strained trade relationship, and a shrinking diplomatic profile. And now, with tariffs active and patience exhausted, the burden is his to reverse—for now.

Canada’s sudden gestures of cooperation earlier this year weren’t born of an alliance. They were squeezed out by economic pressure.

That’s the lesson: U.S. leverage works.

Strategic Friction, Not Spite

Trump’s tariff strategy isn’t some fit of pique—it is deliberate. He uses economic pressure not just to check rivals but to realign allies. The message is clear: You cannot enjoy American protection while freeloading off the American taxpayer.

Canada remains among NATO’s worst defense underperformers. The alliance’s 2% GDP defense spending benchmark has become a punchline in Ottawa, where defense outlays hover near 1.3% despite repeated warnings.

Carney may talk about reform, but his party authored the neglect—and it will soon fall to the Canadian people to decide whether he represents change or merely Trudeauism in a tailored suit.

The rot goes deeper than defense. Chinese influence permeates Canadian politics, universities, and critical infrastructure. Intelligence services have confirmed Beijing’s election interference. Huawei lingered long after other democracies cut ties. Yet, Canada’s government has pledged to advance relations with Beijing rather than confront the CCP’s malign reach.

Some U.S. policymakers continue to misplace their outrage. Senator Tim Kaine, for example, recently lamented, “There’s no reason to treat an ally and neighbor and friend like they’re an enemy”—failing to grasp that Canada’s chronic strategic dereliction, not diplomatic tone, is the problem.

Canada stopped acting like a reliable partner long ago. Trump has ended decades of unreciprocated American subsidization—military, economic, and diplomatic.

Arctic Absenteeism, Maritime Neglect, and Pacific Indifference

Geography is destiny, and Canada is uniquely situated: an Arctic, Pacific, and Atlantic nation with enormous strategic potential. But good fortune has become a liability.

Canada’s leaders squandered every Arctic advantage, and the country is now vulnerable to exploitation—posing not only sovereignty risks but direct threats to U.S. security.

This decline was not inevitable. The Royal Canadian Navy—once a credible force and symbol of national resolve—has withered into a ceremonial fleet. Aging hulls, recruitment shortfalls, and procurement debacles have left Canada incapable of patrolling its coastline, much less projecting power abroad.

This is not the Canada of Juno Beach. In 1944, Canadian troops were entrusted with one of five assault sectors during the D-Day invasion—a testament to their value and martial competence.

That legacy has since crumbled beneath the weight of a failing welfare state and a political class more eager to draft climate pledges than confront the complex demands of modern defense doctrine. The decline has been slow, deliberate, and entirely self-inflicted.

As Arctic sea lanes open and Russian militarization intensifies, Canada has failed to meet the moment. The Kremlin has reactivated Soviet-era military bases and expanded its icebreaker fleet. China, declaring itself a “near-Arctic state,” has poured resources into research outposts and economic beachheads.

Canada’s response? Hesitation, hollow rhetoric, and empty gestures. Instead of asserting Arctic leadership, Ottawa has chosen dependency—outsourcing its defense to the United States while posturing for a tighter alliance with continental Europe, itself a patchwork of military dependents propped up by the very American power the Canadian government seeks to snub.

Even NATO has sounded the alarm. Yet Ottawa continues to delay, dither, and deflect.

Under Trudeau, Canada even balked at allowing NATO military exercises on its own Arctic territory. According to CBC reporting, Trudeau was noncommittal when then–Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg requested Canadian participation in critical Arctic drills.

That kind of indecision doesn’t just erode Canada’s credibility—it reveals the strategic incoherence of its leadership while jeopardizing both North American and European collective security.

The Indo-Pacific tells the same story. As the U.S., Japan, Australia, and India deepen cooperation to counter Beijing, Canada is nowhere to be found. Like Trudeau before him, Mark Carney treats the region as a rounding error—an afterthought of little strategic or logistical consequence.

A Different Relationship? Canada Chose It

After an emergency cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Carney announced the end of “deepening integration” and the birth of a “fundamentally different relationship” with the United States. “It’s clear the U.S. is no longer a reliable partner,” he claimed.

But that gets the causality backward. The relationship didn’t change because Washington stopped being reliable—it changed because Ottawa stopped being serious.

Carney even floated the idea of a new “like-minded” world order that would exclude the United States. “The 80-year period when the United States embraced global economic leadership… is over,” he declared, lamenting that Canada would now have to “lead” this new alignment.

That’s not a strategy—it’s a delusion.

No “like-minded club” can patrol 151,000 miles of Canadian coastline. Brussels cannot defend four million square miles of North American airspace. And Europe’s hollowed-out militaries cannot replace the American security umbrella Ottawa has relied on for generations. Carney’s statement is not a vision for Canadian leadership.

It’s an abdication masquerading as aspiration—proof that Canada’s failed political class and institutional hauteur have drifted into strategic hallucination.

What Washington Should Demand

The tariffs now in place are not punitive—they are overdue leverage. They should remain until Canada:

Commits 2% of GDP to NATO-aligned defense spending.

Launches a real Arctic security initiative aligned with American interests—including U.S. basing cooperation if necessary.

Dismantles Chinese political and technological influence in national institutions.

Reengages the Indo-Pacific with meaningful military and diplomatic investment.

Recognizes that American protection is not—and never was—unconditional.

Hardens its borders and ports of entry to stem the flow of fentanyl, transnational crime, and foreign subversion.

The Free Ride Ends Here

Mark Carney may speak with a banker’s composure, but his government inherits Trudeau’s failures—and the runway is nearly gone.

Canada has failed in trade, defense, and alliance credibility. Now, it is being held to account for the first time in decades.

That’s the new reality in U.S.-Canadian relations. And it’s long overdue.

Real allies don’t ride for free.

It’s time for Canada to pull its weight—or be treated not as the partner it once was, but as the liability it has become.

Charlton Allen is an attorney, former chief executive officer, and chief judicial officer of the North Carolina Industrial Commission. He is the founder of the Madison Center for Law & Liberty, Inc., editor of The American Salient, and the host of the Modern Federalist podcast. X: @CharltonAllenNC

