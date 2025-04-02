'Battle at the Border' Documentary is an Insightful Look at Immigration

David Scarlett's The Battle at the Border documentary is an insightful and impactful look into one of the most contentious and critical issues facing the United States today: immigration and the security of our southern border. Through a blend of first-hand accounts, historical context, and eye-opening visuals, Scarlett delves into the complexities of the U.S.-Mexico border, highlighting the human and political struggles that occur daily in this often misunderstood region.

Not only that, but it delves deeply into the failures of the Biden administration, and how senators and other members of Congress attempt to pick apart the argument that his team was “doing the right thing” when it came to controlling the border situation. In reality, what occurred is far from control, creating an unsafe and devastating horrifying look at illegal immigrants -- and dangerous criminals, such as the Tren de Aragua gang -- managed to “set up shop,” as it were, within our country.

The documentary effectively balances the perspectives of many different types of people. These include co-producer Christie Hutcherson, former police chief Jessup, rancher John Ladd, Sheriff Mark Lamb and several others, all of whom give a comprehensive view of the challenges faced on both sides of the border.

The Battle at the Border’s unflinching look at its material serves as one of its greatest strengths, while also making it a harder-hitting documentary than one might expect. His team actually visits the border, compared to certain people that won’t be named, to take a first-hand look at what’s happening. In fact, in this clip, Scarlett and Hutcherson discuss the conditions involved, and see how everything unfolds in terms of the migrants occupying the area.

David Scarlett’s direction is measured and thoughtful, avoiding the tendency to oversimplify the situation. He avoids sensationalism, instead focusing on a more nuanced portrayal of the border conflict. Not only does he talk with those directly involved in what was happening at our nation’s border, but he also includes archival footage that breaks down just where Biden’s administration failed its very own people.

One particular clip that stands out features Texas senator Ted Cruz, who uses a chart to break down the specific point when the border crisis actually began. To hardly anyone’s surprise, it was exactly when President Biden opted to relax border policies, literally allowing anyone to come in. And it wasn’t a slow fluctuation, for that matter -- it spiked rapidly, and, though the footage didn’t show it, showed no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

The approach taken by Scarlett and Hutcherson make the documentary particularly compelling, as it steers clear of extremist behavior and instead, through footage and interviews, presents the issue straightforward without any filter. The cinematography is striking, especially in the shots of the landscape and the people within it, emphasizing the enormity of the challenge while also reflecting the isolation and desolation firsthand.

The film also offers a critical examination of where Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris truly failed, showing how various administrations’ approaches to border control have impacted not only the lives of certain migrants, but also the American people who were affected by them. While the documentary does lean toward an advocacy for reform, it does not fail to acknowledge the legitimate concerns surrounding border security, making it a balanced and thought-provoking work.

One of the more compelling elements of The Battle at the Border is its timing, releasing as immigration debates continue to dominate political discourse in the U.S. As you’re aware, President Donald Trump is attempting to “clean up the mess” left behind by Biden, with several ICE officers and border czar Tom Homan doing what they can to deport as many back as possible.

As you might guess, this has been met with some bizarre opposition, with many Democratic governors and senators believing that a more humane approach should be taken. Little are they accepting, however, just how many U.S. lives have been impacted by this ongoing border crisis. The Battle at the Border has no trouble taking a closer look at that, and showing just what kind of devastation has been caused. (Maybe this documentary could even open their eyes a little, and give them an idea of just what they might be pushing forward.)

In conclusion, David Scarlett’s The Battle at the Border is a powerful and poignant documentary that challenges viewers to think critically about the complexities of what’s taken place at the borders. It is an eye-opening film that will likely resonate with anyone interested in the intersection of politics, policy, and human experiences at the U.S.-Mexico border. It doesn’t hold back on its messaging and, more importantly, who’s truly at fault when it comes to how everything has collapsed.

It's definitely a must-watch, a dark note in American history that, thankfully, is no longer being followed.

The Battle at the Border is available here on HisGlory.TV, in both physical and digital formats.

Dan Perkins is a master storyteller and author of the Brotherhood of the Red Nile trilogy, which centers on Islamic nuclear terrorism against the USA.

Image: US Customs and Border Protection