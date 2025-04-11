A Third Possible Trump Term?

If Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, and Mitch McConnell can stay in Congress until they wheel them out on a gurney, like they did Joe Biden, then why can’t Trump stay in office?

Over 77 million Americans voted to put President Donald Trump and his policies into office in the 2024 election, giving Trump a mandate to fulfill. Since his inauguration on January 20, 2025, there has been an amazing amount of action and razzle-dazzle with the flurry of executive orders in everything from defining the common sense understanding of who is a boy and who is a girl, to removing illegal immigrants who broke U.S. law, to dismantling illegal alien criminal gangs, to exposing all the government waste fraud and abuse of tax payer’s money, to slashing spending and charging tariffs due to humongous trade imbalances with foreign countries abusing America, all with the goal of reducing the dangerously high $37 trillion dollar U.S. deficit.

Even with all the good common sense policies — to try to help our nation’s survival — unelected judicial minions of the Democrat party tried to usurp the power of the president of the United States, which is very serious for it is impeding the will of the majority of Americans who gave President Trump the mandate by electing him and his policies into office.

With this judicial lawfare attack on the Trump policies, the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) has intervened, overruling an improper federal district court ruling, with the SCOTUS allowing Trump to deport illegal immigrant criminal terrorist groups from the United States. Strike one for the Democrat party. Again, the SCOTUS had to intervene concerning tens of thousands of fired probationary federal workers, also overruling an improper ruling, with the SCOTUS stating that Trump had the right to remove these employees. Strike two for the Democrat party. Then the SCOTUS had again to intervene concerning the firing of two federal board members, because another federal judge made an improper ruling, and the SCOTUS sided with Trump that the firings were under the power of the executive branch of the government. Strike three, out one for the Democrat party.

Then of course the Democrats came back with a new batter, and this time the SCOTUS did side with the Associated Press, allowing them access to the White House after Trump kicked them out for refusing to acknowledge the change in the name of the Gulf of Mexico, which is now the Gulf of America. So, ball one for the Democrat party.

Then even with the SCOTUS ruling, two other federal judges have reared their ugly heads to again block Trump’s deportations. Maybe these judges haven’t heard of the SCOTUS?

At least the GOP Congress is trying to move to help push forward the mandate given to the president by the will of the people, by passing the “No Rogue Rulings Act,” which limits the ability of federal judge rulings to affect executive branch policies on a national scale. I say the GOP Congress helped, all except Rep. Michael Turner, R-Ohio, who decided to be a RINO and side with the Democrat party and vote against the bill. Voters in Ohio, please take note to vote in the primary and remove this man from the ballot in 2026. Why would a Republican vote against the will of the people siding with rogue DNC-controlled activist judges? Should D.O.G.E. investigate if he is getting money from a taxpayer funded NGO that is purchasing influence? Elon Musk has even questioned if Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. has his hand in the government fraud honey pot, which wouldn’t be surprising for Democrat politicians, who retire from office as multi-millionaires.

So why in the world would there be so much pushback against Trump’s common-sense policies through which he is trying to preserve the country? It is because leftists view Trump as a lame-duck president in his second term, and all they have to do is use lawfare to tie up his policies in court until the 2026 or the 2028 election. So that’s their plan.

Instead of being a lame-duck, CNN’s chief data analyst, Harry Enten, compared Trump to a “soaring eagle,” stating that Trump had signed the most executive orders at this point in his presidency (April 8, 2025) than any other president in 100 years. It’s great! In fact, Trump is “Making America Great Again.” Now where have I heard that? It is amazing when even CNN is calling Trump a “soaring eagle.” Enten stated,

The bottom line is, whether you like Trump or you don’t like him, you can’t say that he’s come in and not try to deliver on what he at least believes were his promises on the campaign trail. And he’s doing so in historic fashion.

From their statistics, Enten stated that,

53% …[of people] do not say that Trump has too much power. …the majority of folks …believe Trump is doing something completely differently [from former presidents] and they don’t believe he has too much power.

What’s fun is watching all the leftist rantings on NBC, CNN, Newsweek, the New York Times, USA Today, NPR, AP, the BBC, and The Guardian, and others, who are all worried about Trump’s statements concerning a “third term.” The Guardian even mentions “Mbasogo of Equatorial Guinea has been in power for 46 years, Biya of Cameroon has been serving for 43 years, Museveni has ruled Uganda for close to four decades, …[and] Nguesso has served as leader of Republic of the Congo for 39 years.” Just imagine what fun!

Greg Gutfeld says, “forget about the third term, it’s Trump. Now you gotta think about the fourth term.” Tyrus says that he is going to run for president with Trump as vice president and “after signing the executive order that he is tax free for the rest of his life,” Tyrus is going to step down and allow Trump to become president. Then after four years he is going to run for president again with Trump as vice president and after signing an executive order that says, “Tyrus can do whatever he wants,” he is going to step down and Trump is president again for the fourth term.

It’s fun to give leftists and the Democrat party… nightmares.

Image generated by AI.