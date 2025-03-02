Zelensky’s Terrible, Horrible, Very Bad, No Good Day

It was an eventful week, with the SDNY FBI office apparently defying Attorney General Pam Bondi’s demand that it turn over all its Epstein files to her. Newly confirmed FBI director Kash Patel headed over there to search the premises and interview staff to find out where they are or even if they still exist. The week ended with a blowup of what was supposed to be the signing of an agreement between the Ukraine and the U.S., a preliminary step for opening negotiations with Russia to end the war. How you view the consequences of the blowup seems like an inkblot test: If you see the U.S. abandoning a faithful ally, you probably are a Democrat. If you see Volodymyr Zelensky as an arrogant grifter who overplayed his hand you probably aren’t.

Luckily the entire meeting is available on video so you can see for yourself the context in which the last few minutes occurred. Those few minutes being the only thing most viewers saw.

Not without basis, President Trump believes that China, not Russia, is a bigger threat to this country and disengaging Russia from this fight will further our chances of drawing Putin away from alliances with China. Not without reason, the President believes the war is a meat grinder, an ongoing stalemate which could well lead to World War III if Ukraine is admitted to NATO and more weaponry and manpower from elsewhere is poured into the conflict. Not without reason, the President thinks both Russia and Ukraine have suffered substantial human and economic losses which will only continue unless both sides make some concessions and none of the suggested concessions he has hinted at supporting jeopardize either country’s vital interests. Not without reason, the President wants to know to what use Ukraine put all the billions of dollars we gave them to defend itself from Russia.

Zelensky has three times indicated a willingness to sign an agreement with us, granting us mineral rights. The president thinks that once we establish that we have these interests in Ukraine, Putin will not further attack. Zelensky, doubtless egged on by those who wish the war to continue, wants a promise of more concrete security guarantees -- i.e., NATO troops on the ground and more military equipment -- but he nevertheless agreed to sign on to this, once in a meeting with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant when he said he’d sign at Munich, again in a second meeting at Munich when he said he'd sign at Washington, and a third time when he was invited to do so in the Oval Office. Having pledged three times to do so, in a public meeting in the White House (in which disrespectfully he appeared in some kind of athleisure wear) he regularly interrupted the president, insisted once again on a firm security pledge, not only the mineral rights agreement. He rolled his eyes, shook his head, and brought his country’s ambassador to tears with his performance. Finally, he was escorted out of the White House without an opportunity to enjoy the luncheon planned for him. The post-signing press conference which had been scheduled was cancelled. Zelensky clearly misjudged his bargaining strength or the consequences of this stunt.

I’m quite sure his fanciful overestimation of his strength and the U.S. support for him was due to people like Antony Blinken, Victoria Nuland, and Alexander Vindman, who reportedly encouraged this intransigence to come to terms, and equally toothless and discredited EU officials and members.

Shortly after the contretemps Alexander Dubinsky, a member of the Ukrainian parliament, presently a prisoner of the regime, posted that this outburst marked “the final act of the regime’s collapse.”

I was thrown into prison not for a crime, but for speaking the truth. The very truth that Trump has now stated: Zelensky has lost. He has no cards left to play, he is running out of soldiers, and the country has reached a dead end due to his stubbornness. I demand the immediate convening of an emergency session of the Parliament, where Parliament must initiate impeachment proceedings against Zelensky for: - the failure of foreign policy, which has led to Ukraine's international isolation and the loss of allied support. - a lost war, which is the result of incompetent leadership and catastrophic decisions. - violations of citizens' rights and the usurpation of power, manifested in the suppression of the opposition, persecution of dissenters, and authoritarian rule. I appeal to all Members of the Ukrainian Parliament: stop wasting time, stop waiting! Zelensky is bankrupt. Zelensky is not Ukraine! It is time to put him on trial. If he cannot offer a real way out of the crisis, then it is up to us to make fateful decisions. Zelensky thought he could rule Ukraine through force. Now he has lost. Ukraine must decide - will it continue its freefall into the abyss, or will it begin the fight for true independence?

Cooler heads than those who advised him to “stand tall” and be tough, obviously got Zelensky’s ear because he quickly asked to come back to the White House but Trump refused, saying he couldn’t do that. Instead, he officially halted all weapon shipments to Ukraine. Secretary of State Marco Rubio terminated U.S. support for the restoration of Ukraine’s energy grid. Certainly, the audit of the over $175 billion dollars Trump’s presidential predecessor sent to Ukraine will be expedited and strengthened. The EU, whose position had been “why don’t you (the U.S.) fight Russia to save Europe” is suggesting they’ll step into the breach, but they’ve neither the military might nor funds and weaponry to contribute. Statements of support aren’t like, you know, actual support. No one seems to wants to die for the EU in the muddy fields of Ukraine (not even Ukrainians who are being forcibly conscripted on the streets).

The President’s final words on the matter:

Much was learned that could never be understood without conversation under such fire and pressure. It’s amazing what comes out through emotion, and I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for Peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations. I don’t want advantage, I want PEACE. He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for Peace.

Here’s my take: A clear-eyed, masterful negotiator looked at the field, came up with what he believes is the best available deal for his client (us) and the world and a posturing midget egged on by arrogant armchair warriors failed to grab it. Instead, Zelensky used this opportunity to insult his strongest benefactor and seems stunned to learn that was a stupid move. If this administration had a coat of arms, it would be encircled by a motto reading “FAFO.”