Who Is Andrew Tate and Why Is The President Trying to Protect Him?

Andrew Tate is a social media figure with a large audience, estimated in the millions. He is an experienced boxer and mixed martial arts fighter. His audience includes many disaffected men and Muslims. His messaging is misogynist and endorses violent death for nonbelievers. In other words, traditional Islam.

Recently, President Trump interceded on his behalf with Romanian authorities who were holding Tate and his brother, Tristan, on human/sex trafficking allegations. This has been an ongoing matter since 2022. Andrew Tate holds dual British and American citizenship. President Trump asked that restrictions against Andrew and Tristan Tate be lifted.

It’s unclear why our president would involve himself in a foreign civil matter involving a sovereign absent extraordinary circumstances. I certainly would not want a foreign government attempting to interfere with our legal system. Nevertheless, Romania yielded to the Trump administration’s demands, and Tate has been returned to the U.S. (although he is not in good odor in Florida).

To appreciate why Trump’s intercession is strange, it helps to understand just how unsavory Tate is. According to the Middle Eastern Media Research Institute, writing in 2022:

Controversial British-American online influencer Andrew Tate, who recently converted to Islam, said in a now-deleted viral TikTok video that “ISIS are the real Muslims.” The TikTok video was shared on October 25 by a pro-ISIS media outlet on Telegram, which praised Tate for his statements. Later, on October 29, Tate discussed his conversion and beliefs in an October 29 podcast with British Muslim podcaster Mohammad Hijab, saying that elites in Western cultures promote feminism so that women are forced to work outside the home while their children are indoctrinated through schools, the internet, and “the matrix.” A former professional boxer, Tate gained notoriety for his provocative remarks on social media, many of which have been widely condemned as sexist and misogynistic. Several social media platforms – including Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube – consequently banned Tate’s accounts, yet he retains a presence and following online, with both his supporters and detractors continuing to widely circulate his video clips. [End note omitted.]

Tate seemed to take his conversion seriously, posting (again from MEMRI):

Any Christian who believes in good and understands the true battle against evil must convert. “So be patient, indeed the promise of Allah is TRUTH.”

MEMRI also shares Tate’s praise for ISIS in a since-deleted video from 2022 that he’d posted on his TikTok account:

ISIS are the real Muslims because ISIS do exactly what the book says. Kill everyone who’s not a Muslim and chop people’s heads off and set them on fire and be fucking raging lunatics. But all the other Muslims go: ‘they’re not real Muslims because I read the book and ignore those parts.’ Well then, you’re not f**king Muslim, because you’re ignoring the f**king book.

Although Tate deleted the video, he has not walked back the sentiments.

There are two take-aways from this. First, this is a vile human being for whom President Trump has gone to bat. Second, Tate is correct that those who call Islam a religion of peace are delusional or liars. What Tate described is what was done on 10/7 by Hamas, who, according to him, were following the dictates of Islam.

So why did our President become his advocate? The simple answer is President Trump has no idea who Tate is. I believe this error in judgment is due to his relationship with Tucker Carlson, a relationship I hope he reexamines in the very near future.

Tate has been on Carlson’s show several times, before and after Fox canceled Carlson’s in April 2023. His appearances drew large audiences, because he was careful to focus on the seemingly virtuous idea of man regaining their manliness from the femininity the left demands of them. Some suspect that, because Carlson’s son, Buckley, works for JD Vance, this gives Carlson himself a White House connection, and may explain the administration reaching out on Tate’s behalf.

Becoming president and maintaining the power of the office is no simple task. It is at times a difficult balancing act. For that reason, when it comes to some of President Trump’s “friends,” these relationships bear review.

Sadly, that’s true for Tucker Carlson, who has recently been exposed and recognized as someone who has serious and disturbing issues with Jews and Israel. His position on the Jewish community, and Israel is something that goes beyond mere isolationism. This is no longer a secret. Here are three examples from previous American Thinker pieces:

Other sites have noticed too:

This last link is the most powerful condemnation of Tucker Carlson when you consider the source. Laurie Cardoza-Moore has an audience that reaches billions globally through “Focus on Israel.” While she affirms President Trump’s support for the Jewish state, she argues that Carlson should be nowhere near the White House after seeing him pictured with the President and Elon Musk,

How sad is it that President Trump’s supporters have to make excuses for him.

If Carlson was aware of Tate’s background, this only reinforces why the President should part ways with him. As I said earlier, I hope our President reexamines his actions as it concerns Tate and his relationship with Carlson.