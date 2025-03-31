What is going on with the latest fashion for educated Democratic voters to key the DOGE-adjacent Tesla in the Whole Foods parking lot? As Elon Musk asks: who is pushing this propaganda to teach people to firebomb Teslas? What is it all about?

I will tell you what it’s all about. There is no politics without an enemy.

And why is Nancy Pelosi, grande dame of the Democratic Party for the last 20 years, silent about the armed insurrection against Tesla EVs and dealers, according to Fox News ?

I will tell you. Nancy Pelosi, along with the rest of the Democratic Party nobility, needs to keep the Democratic Party peasantry angry and engaged. There is no politics without an enemy.

Why are Bernie Sanders and AOC traveling across the nation holding “Fight Oligarchy” rallies in packed stadiums? It’s because of the difference between “our democracy” and “their oligarchy.” Where democracy is the rule of us and oligarchy is the rule of them.

Only, of course, experts from Gaetano Mosca in The Ruling Class to Joseph Schumpeter in Capitalism, Socialism, and Democracy agree that the people cannot rule. Best they can do is elect the people that will rule over them.

So, members of the current ruling class -- or oligarchy -- like Bernie and Sandy are not really calling for democracy. They are just riling up their supporters. There is no politics without an enemy.

Then there are the racist nooses. You know, what every Southern racist in the segregationist Jim Crow South kept on hand to lynch uppity blacks. From 1888 to 1968, there were 4,743 lynchings of blacks in the U.S., according to the NAACP . Do not compare the year 2019, activists insist, when according to the FBI there were 2,574 black-on-black murders in the U.S. Then there was the tragic case of Jussie Smollett, who reported a fake hate crime after having accidentally placed a noose around his neck. Then there is the noose incident at an elementary school in super liberal Evanston, Illinois, home of Northwestern University, in May 2022. I think we are all shocked to learn that elementary schools in super-liberal cities are now the center of racist would-be lynchings.

What’s all this nooseology about? I will tell you. There is no politics without an enemy.

Then there is Signalgate and the shocking, shocking inclusion of legacy-media hotshot Jeffrey Goldberg in a top-secret high-level Trump administration discussion of a super-secret attack on the helpless Houthis. Obviously, hundreds of Trump administration nominees should be fired and probably waterboarded for this flagrant violation of national security protocols in order to find out whether President Trump should be impeached for encouraging an armed insurrection.

You know what I wonder. I wonder whether Goldberg, who served in the IDF before returning to the U.S. to work at the Washington Post, is IC-adjacent. And so I wonder if Signalgate is an IC operation. The sooner that the Trump administration is cut down to size the less likely it will have the power to damage the vital work of our irreplaceable Intelligence Community.

What is going on here? President Trump and his minions are enemies of the ruling class. There is no politics without an enemy.

Had enough? Of course, you know who came up with “there is no politics without an enemy.” It’s right there in Google Search. Far-right, monarchist, and reactionary blogger Curtis Yarvin wrote it. And Yarvin got it from Nazi jurist Carl Schmitt who wrote in The Concept of the Political:

The specific political distinction to which political actions and motives can be traced is the distinction between friend and enemy.

But wait! That’s from my copy, translated by C.J. Miller. Whatabout the translation by George Schwab on the Internet Archive?

The specific political distinction to which political actions and motives can be reduced is that between friend and enemy.

Okay. Let’s get serious. How was it written in the original German?

Die spezifisch politische Unterscheidung, auf welche sich die politischen Handlungen und Motive zurückführen lassen, ist die Unterscheidung von Freund und Feind.

Now you educated liberals will note that, in German, friend and enemy are alliterative: Freund und Feind. Literally Hitler. Also, my German dictionary says that Unterscheidung means both “distinction” and “discrimination.” And that’s appropriate, because every one of you educated liberals peacefully protesting outside a Tesla dealer today will insist that “discrimination” is the worst thing in the world unless it is discriminating in favor of an oppressed people against a white oppressor. Or between a Tesla EV before November 5, 2024 and a Tesla EV on April 1, 2025.

But really, all this fuss about Freund und Feind is too complicated for you and me and dear old Sen. John Yerkes Iselin. We just want it Real Simple.

And the Real Simple thing about politics is this: “there is no politics without an enemy.”

Thanks, Curtis Yarvin. I needed that.

