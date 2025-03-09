The Law v. The Church

In contrast to cultural issues like abortion, homosexuality, and same-sex marriage, leftists are once again in league with their longstanding Christian allies on immigration: The Catholic Church.

Pope Francis has rejected what he calls “hatred, discrimination or exclusion” in Trump’s immigration policies, and even denounced Trump’s migrant deportation plan as a “disgrace.”

Meanwhile, relief agencies like Catholic Charities USA have long been accused of helping facilitate illegal immigration to this country.

In my 2017 article, “Christian goodwill was exploited to ‘globalize’ America,” I examined how the Catholic relief agency Caritas and their “Share the Journey” campaign became part of Catholic social teaching. Schools taught that Jesus Christ was a refugee. More recently, Pope Francis outlined how protecting a country’s borders can stain the soul. This is summed up best in his conclusion that “there are those who work systematically and with every means possible to repel migrants,” and when this is done with “awareness and responsibility” it’s a “grave sin.”

It’s a message the church has hammered home over the years – that migrants and refugees are “forced like Jesus Christ to flee” – thus every decent Christian is obligated to take them in – apparently regardless of the laws of their country.

Recently, two self-professed Catholics — Laura Ingraham and Vice President J.D. Vance — finally addressed the fact that the Catholic church is leading the way with NGOs that have been enabling illegal immigration for decades.

Vance spoke truth to power on CBS’s Face the Nation when he said,

I think that the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops needs to actually look in the mirror a little bit and recognize that when they receive over $100 million to help resettle illegal immigrants, are they worried about humanitarian concerns? Or are they actually worried about their bottom line?

In his coverage of the issue, the Manhattan Institute’s Steven Malanga wrote,

The Catholic Church has indeed emerged as one of the largest government contractors of immigration services. In the process, it has not only rapidly expanded its role as a taxpayer-supported nonprofit [emphasis added] but also became one of the chief facilitators of the Biden administration’s loose borders policy.

This past Sunday, author and conservative influencer Jack Posobiec posted this to X:

Texas Catholic Conference of Bishops have a noticia up in the cathedral advising criminals to avoid law enforcement pic.twitter.com/Gh6L5czskU — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) March 2, 2025

The notice advises illegals that they have rights too. Despite the fact that these rights could have only been created in a sovereign country with secure borders, the notice advises illegals that they have legal rights to circumvent the law.

If stopped by law enforcement, they are told of their right to remain silent and advised to call their “licensed immigration attorney.” Also, a solid “family emergency plan” is recommended when you’re on the lam.

It’s likely there are comparable postings across the country, as this falls in line with similar advice from organizations like the ACLU and the National Immigration Law Center.

Reactions to Posobiec’s post include X user “The Art of Purpose,” who responded, “If they are Catholic, they shouldn’t get deported.”

Another user posting as “Downgraded” wrote, “Somehow the church got mixed up in NGO fashion to assist aliens in breaking the American law....that’s shameful.”

Since it seems that last statement is true, are we not obligated to examine the slippery slope regarding separation of church and state when it comes to Catholic Charities USA, and other NGOs that have seemingly exploited their own mission? And is their motivation genuinely spiritual or theological, or are they driven by the lucrative payments they receive, which some might view as kickbacks?

While the Catholic church once again finds itself accused of running a travel agency for illegals, let’s not forget there are other guilty culprits such as Church World Service, Episcopal Migration Ministries, and the Lutheran’s Global Refuge program — an NGO Elon Musk recently highlighted.

I’ve even heard of some evangelical churches in my own area that are instructing their employees to thwart ICE agents by hiding illegals in church offices.

The Reformed Church of Highland Park in New Jersey is dually affiliated with the Reformed Church in America (RCA) and the United Church of Christ (UCC). They were recently in the news for receiving $18 million from USAID to support their migrant resettlement programs which aid migrants in finding jobs across the state.

The problem is the “ID” in USAID stands for “international development” — so why was it operating in Jersey? Because it was common for funds to be channeled through domestic NGOs and firms.

Almost comically, the reverend of the Reformed Church was quoted as saying, ““For the past 3.5 years, we have experienced that refugees and immigrants are a blessing … Since January 20th, everything has collapsed.”

Following the Trump administration’s decision to cut off funding, the Reformed Church laid off 195 workers and is now struggling to maintain its programs, relying on donations and volunteers to continue its efforts. And maybe that’s the way it should be.

The best part is the Trump White House came prepared. On day one they rescinded a Biden era policy against Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents entering churches, schools and hospitals — a crucial move that empowered officers who had hitherto been constrained by red tape.

The administration knew their promises of deportations would be impeded by the now-rescinded 2021 memorandum crafted by DHS Secretary Mayorkas. In addition to churches, the memo designated “protected areas” to be colleges and universities, social services establishments, and demonstrations or rallies — just to name a few. In short, you practically had to call and make an appointment to arrest an illegal alien.

Thanks to the Trump administration, agents have finally been liberated to enforce the laws without playing “Don’t cross that line.”

Why is it that some churches don’t understand that we have laws in place to allow immigrants to come to this country legally, but if you break those laws you are a criminal?

Leftists are once again tapping Christian goodwill to be used as a political weapon. It’s a bleeding hearts for hire campaign that needs to be roundly defeated.

So when that campaign intensifies — and it will — we should be prepared to give an account of the immense suffering endured by Americans, which has been partly caused by certain groups acting against the interests of their own nation: roughly 750,000 fentanyl deaths in the country in the last ten years; drug cartels, crime, violence, and human trafficking. We need to remember Debrina Kawam, Laken Riley, Kate Steinle, Mollie Tibbetts, Rachel Morin, Jocelyn Nungaray, and so many others.

We need to stand in the gap for our fellow Americans — alive and dead. Then and only then will we be on the right side of heaven.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license.