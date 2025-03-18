The FBI Must Investigate Itself And, Once Cleaned, Several Other Political Crimes

The American voters gave President Trump an unprecedented mandate to change the status quo of our federal government. One of Trump’s key campaign promises was to root out the corruption and the immense waste, fraud, and abuse of power in our government. President Trump nominated and secured the appointment of outstanding cabinet secretaries, i.e., Marco Rubio (DoS), Pam Bondi (AG), Tulsi Gabbard (DNI), Kristi Noem (DHS), and agency directors Kash Patel (FBI), John Radcliffe (CIA), and Elon Musk (DOGE).

The FBI’s rat-holing of the Epstein documents and Seth Rich’s computer are just the tell-tale sign and tip of the iceberg of a massive ongoing RICO criminal conspiracy extending back to Benghazi.

The Epstein and Rich cases give AG Bondi and FBI Patel a unique opportunity to wage war against the Deep State. AG Bondi and FBI Patel have the strong backing of the American People to restore the trust, integrity, impartiality, and the rule of law and the fundamental principle of equal justice for all in our federal criminal justice system, law enforcement, and intelligence agencies:

Organized crime cannot exist without corrupt law enforcement. Our LE Sheepdogs went rogue, allowing the wolves to prey on the sheep (LTC Dave Grossman).

The two main mandates for transparency in the Justice Department are the Epstein case and the Seth Rich case.

The Epstein case

Jeffrey Epstein was a high school math teacher who became a supposed Wall Street wizard with rumored substantial personal wealth. Epstein, it is alleged, was sex trafficking young women to business and political associates. His story is well known and is the subject of many articles in tabloids and the legacy media. Town and Country concisely summarizes Epstein’s life and legal woes.

Epstein received a sweetheart deal in a federal sexual abuse case that was dropped down to a Florida state court in a plea deal in 2008. A party to the negotiations was the then-US Attorney, Alexander Acosta. Acosta later served as Labor Secretary in President Trump’s first term but later resigned because of the controversy about the plea deal that arose when Epstein was arrested again in 2019.

Acosta brokered a lenient deal, according to him, because he had been ordered by higher government officials, who told him that Epstein was an individual of importance to the government.

There are many, including me, who believe Epstein was or became an asset for one or more intel agencies by running a honey pot operation– one being the Israeli Mossad.

Epstein died in custody while awaiting trial for the indictment in 2019. There are very unusual circumstances surrounding his death, which was labeled a suicide. For further information, see Epstein’s Wikipedia page.

President Trump promised that he would declassify and release the Epstein files, and AG Bondi was following through on that order. The old guard at the FBI was trying to pull the wool over AG Bondi’s eyes and released minimal records. AG Bondi is sharp and wasn’t going to play that game. AG Bondi issued a direct order to the FBI to immediately release all Epstein documents to her. A truckload of documents arrived at the FBI headquarters in DC from the NY FBI Field Office. A source tipped AG Bondi that there were thousands of documents there.

The FBI Asst. Director, James Dennehy, who oversaw the FBI NY Office, was forced to retire or face firing. Dennehy was given a hero’s send-off as he left the building. AG Bondi and her team are sorting through the materials and will release them in groups after they redact victim personal identification information, grand jury information, and national security information.

The Seth Rich case

This information is gleaned from my reporting and from Jack Cashill’s reporting at the American Thinker:

Seth Rich, a DNC staffer, was murdered on July 10, 2016. The DC Metro Police attributed his death to a botched robbery. As I wrote,

That’s tragic but straightforward. So, why is the FBI refusing to release the information from Rich’s laptop? Perhaps it’s because Rich is the key to understanding the Russian collusion narrative that the Democrats and Deep State used to such savage effect against Trump, up to and including the 2020 campaign, when operatives lied about Hunter Biden’s laptop. Anyone questioning the official narrative was immediately labeled a conspiracy theorist and canceled.

Rich’s parents later sued FOX News for reporting this story. FOX “intentionally exploited their son’s death by promoting conspiracy theories about it.” Following the suit, legacy media reporting on the case soon ceased. In 2020, the case was eventually settled in the parents’ favor without going to trial.

Attorney Ty Clevenger has followed this case and filed multiple FOIA suits against the FBI for failure to comply. FBI denied having Rich’s laptop but eventually admitted it did have it.

Over several years, the FBI stonewalled releasing the information, including subverting a federal district court’s order twice, by claiming it was an ongoing investigation or for other spurious reasons. Read more of Clevenger’s dogged pursuit of the FBI at The Gateway Pundit. See my investigative reporting at the American Thinker.

Just recently, the FBI once again refused to release Rich’s information. And again, one must ask why they are so adamant.

Analysis

Corruption permeates our government, whether among those in elective office or those who occupy the unelected administrative bureaucracy, the Deep State. It flows beyond that to and beyond what I call the Cabal. All this is due to the total lack of accountability. The federal law enforcement agencies have gone full Stasi in support.

The preeminent priority must be to restore accountability to the people. AG Bondi and FBI Patel must regain the people’s trust in the integrity and impartiality of our criminal justice system and federal law enforcement agencies by holding accountable those who flagrantly violated the civil rights of citizens and crimes against the United States. The Marxist left will argue that Trump is seeking revenge, but they’ll have gotten it wrong: Trump is restoring the rule of law and prosecuting those who violate the law with due process.

To solve this problem, I highly recommend that Trump’s administration continue to investigate and prosecute members of the Deep State and the Cabal as organized crime or criminal enterprises using the tools given to the administration under the Federal RICO Act. The investigation must follow the evidence, both foreign and domestic, wherever it leads.

There is substantial probable cause to initiate an investigation based on coordinated criminal acts that extend as far back as Benghazi and subsequent actions to aid or abet the conspiracy or to conceal its existence. The investigations will extend to the Office of the President, Congress, DOJ, DoS, DHS, CIA, NSA, USSS, and other entities (Here)(Here)(Here)(Here) (Here)(Here) (Here)(Here)(Here).

Recommendations

If I were leading the investigation, I would be ruthless within the extent of the law regarding the crimes committed, especially considering the national security ramifications. Under the guise of classified information, the FBI and others withheld evidence to conceal the criminal acts of the conspiracy.

I would sweat the lower tier over their knowledge about Seth Rich’s death, Benghazi, Clinton’s pay-to-play scheme, the reverse targeting of a sham counterterrorism investigation to spy on President Trump, lying on FISA warrant affidavits, Trump’s sham impeachment, election fraud and interference, FBI entrapment issues surrounding J6 to get President Trump, the raid on Mar-A-Lago, assassination attempts on President Trump, and more.

As in the X Files, Trust No One! Assume the FBI and other agencies are compromised. Use exclusively vetted retired agents as investigators who are experienced with organized crime, counterterrorism, and internal affairs, et al.

Agency System digital files must be immediately locked from deletion or modification. Digital files should include text, email, call information, etc. Don’t overlook agency desktops, laptops, personal computers, and paper files (See Lt. General Flynn’s treasure map). Use DOGE assets and/or certified ethical hackers with TCS clearances to lock system files and perform computer forensics.

Ron Wright is a retired detective, having served thirty-five years with Riverside PD, Calif. Ron earned a BA in political science from Cal State University, Fullerton, and a Master of Administration from the University of California, Riverside. X @RonTcop