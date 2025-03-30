The Fall and Fall of the Associated Press

The 'About Us' section on the Associated Press (AP) website declares the following:

"Since 1846, we have been breaking news and covering the world’s biggest stories, always committed to the highest standards of accurate, unbiased journalism. We were founded as an independent news cooperative whose members are U.S. newspapers and broadcasters, steadfast in our mission to inform the world. To this day, AP remains independent, beholden only to the facts. "From delivering the news via pony express in 1846 to working with artificial intelligence today, we are always innovating to provide fast and factual news and information."

As always, there is a chasm of difference between what is proclaimed and what is done.

The AP recently carried a story titled “Gabbard Says Trump and Putin Are ‘Very Good Friends’ Focused On Strengthening Ties.” This is a continuation of the Trump-Russia collusion hoax and a spurious claim made by Hillary Clinton that U.S. National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard is a Russian asset.

It gives the mainstream media ammunition to claim that Trump is compromised.

Roughly a day after the article was published, the AP added an editor's note at the base of the article with the following text:

"This story was updated on Mar. 17, 2025, to delete erroneous reporting that U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin “are very good friends.” Gabbard was talking about Trump and Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi."

Gabbard's actual statement during an interview with the Indian news outlet NDTV is as follows:

“With President Trump’s leadership in the United States, of course, Prime Minister Modi’s longstanding leadership here in India, we have two leaders of our two great countries who are very good friends and who are very focused on how we can strengthen those shared objectives and those shared interests.”

The AP is a wire service, which means other outlets, particularly smaller news outlets that cannot afford to send reporters to a location or hire experts to write op-eds, use articles from the AP. Consequently, despite the AP's correction and admission, sites such as MSN are still carrying the story with the erroneous headline of "Trump and Putin are 'very good friends' focused on strengthening ties" more than a week after the source article was corrected.

The falsehood continues to fly around the world while the truth is getting its boots on. This is usually how the cycle of fake news works.

First, a major outlet such as the AP publishes a lie. Then, the lie is amplified by the mainstream media. Next, the article is carried in print, which means the correction is reflected in the next day, which few may read. There are also op-eds and panel discussions about the lie. The major outlet may correct the lie by adding a small note to their article and amending the content, but the amplifiers of the lie from other outlets don't bother. They are hoping to influence casual consumers of news. They already have their brainwashed liberal consumers believing all they claim.

To err once is regarded as a mistake, to err twice looks like carelessness, but to err more than 40 times is proof of pure and unrepentant maliciousness.

Brietbart's John Nolte highlighted 41 other occasions when the AP was caught blatantly fabricating stories about President Trump and his allies. Among them we find:

The AP also carried the stories with the following headlines

“Liberal bias” or “Democrat bias” are deeply inadequate to describe the attitude among members of the mainstream media. Bias means a preference or inclination toward a particular group, but it doesn't imply loathing toward other groups.

The current mainstream media, of which the AP is a leading exemplar, doesn't have a Democrat bias; they are the Democrats. Their LinkedIn profiles may have the AP, NYT, WaPo, MSNBC, NBC News, or ABC News as their current organization, but their real place of work is the Democrat party.

This explains why they not only have similar opinions, epithets, and buzzwords for any given occurrence, but identical ones. The late great Rush Limbaugh frequently presented a montage of pundits from various news outlets using the identical keywords for any given occurrence.

The term used usually isn't part of common parlance; hence, it's unlikely that it gained momentum naturally.

An adept wordsmith in the Democrat party provided it to push a narrative. The propagandists and Democrat politicians assiduously repeated them till even Trump officials used them while defending themselves. The usage of the word places the individual on the defensive. It means that they are accepting the premise set up by the Democrats.

The word 'collusion' became the de facto term to describe the Trump-Russia hoax, painting a picture of shady criminals plotting covertly and hatching a sinister plot.

The word 'insurrection' became the de facto term to describe the January 6th protests that went overboard, painting a picture of violent and armed thugs taking over the capital and seizing power by force.

It wasn't coincidental that pundits across organizations and Democrat politicians repeatedly used the “collusion” or “insurrection.”

The mainstream news media is the equivalent of a department within the Democrat party, existing to promote the party's agenda. At times, the media leads, and the Democrats follow; at times, the opposite occurs. But there is perfect synchronicity.

The only time the media cover a Democrat factually is when they favor a different Democrat. Biden was covered fairly only when the Democrats wanted to dethrone him from the 2024 Democrat nomination.

The good news is that these outlets don't have the regard or the trust among the public they once had. Despite the mainstream media waging a war against President Trump since 2017, he won the electoral college, the popular vote, all the swing states, and 2,552 out of 3144 counties.

However, the fact that Biden's giggling, bumbling word salad chef received around 75 million votes proves they still manage to deceive people.

This is why the propagandists must always be exposed.

Consumers have two choices:

The first and easiest choice is total abandonment of propagandists. This may not be such a bad idea; it's better to be uninformed than misinformed.

The second choice is to presume all that you consume is false until proven factual, hence, to consume news from myriad outlets and then decide what is factual.

Trump was right, again, when he called these propagandists the enemy of the people.

Image: AP