The Democrat Party: The Enemy Within?

The Democrat party is not simply irrelevant. Rather, it is America’s greatest adversary, driven by globalist priorities and divisive policies — a decaying shell scheming to undermine the nation that Donald Trump revived. From the Rio Grande to the Rust Belt, patriots see the truth: This is a radical mob set on tearing apart our borders, our jobs, and our freedoms. Republicans — especially in Texas, where the battle feels personal — must defeat this threat before it drags the whole country down. This is war — for America, not just Austin.

Once a cornerstone of American political life, the Democrat party has morphed into something unrecognizable — a force that now threatens the fabric of the nation. Historically a party of working-class advocacy and progressive reform, it has abandoned its roots in recent years to embrace a radical, anti-American agenda. This transformation demands scrutiny.

The Democrats once waved the blue-collar flag — FDR, JFK, all that jazz. Now? They’ve betrayed the working man. Newsweek nailed it post-2024: They lost the heartland — Pennsylvania, Michigan, and even Texas saw ranchers and oilmen switch to red. Why? Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) pushed her “Jobs for All” bill in January 2025, promising jobs but delivering billions to green-energy fat cats while rig workers in Odessa barely get by. Trump’s tariffs rebuilt steel towns; Democrats promote solar panels that nobody asked for. America First means jobs, not handouts.

The Democrats’ border policy hits hard, especially in Texas, where illegal crossings overwhelm towns like Del Rio. Since 2021, Biden’s administration has allowed in over 10 million, according to Politico, flooding the streets with drugs and crime. Kamala Harris, the laughable “border czar,” smirked on CNN in 2024, cooing, “We’re a nation of immigrants.” Tell that to the ranchers dodging cartel bullets. Now, in 2025, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) is pushing through his “Pathway to Citizenship Act,” a February amnesty bill aimed at securing blue votes nationwide. Trump’s wall helps stop the bleeding; Democrats tear it wide open.

Foreign policy is in disarray under the Democrats. They’ve aligned themselves with the Islamic Republic of Iran since the 2015 nuclear deal; Trump terminated it because it funded terrorism. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) tweeted in 2023, “Sanctions are economic warfare,” advocating for leniency toward Tehran while it attacks Israel. In contrast, Trump’s Abraham Accords advanced peace through strength. In 2025, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt., essentially a Democrat) criticized Trump’s China tariffs in a March speech, calling them “regressive” while Beijing continues dismantling American factories. From Houston to Harrisburg, Democrats betray us to tyrants.

Democrats oppose law and order — end of story. San Francisco’s Chesa Boudin, regarded as a puppet of George Soros, released felons until voters pushed back in 2022. That’s their playbook: defund the police and embrace criminals. ABC News revealed GOP ads in 2024 criticizing blue cities for it — think Chicago, not just Dallas. Now Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) promotes her 2025 “Community Safety Act,” which cuts police budgets for “restorative justice” rhetoric — because feelings can prevent carjackings. Trump’s firm approach succeeds; Democrats encourage chaos.

The Democrats cater to globalists, not to Americans. Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act funneled $369 billion into climate initiatives, according to The Guardian, while Texas drillers and Ohio miners received nothing. In February 2025, House speaker Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) promoted the “Global Climate Partnership,” tying U.S. energy to U.N. authorities. Forget that — we’ve got oil in Midland. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) criticized Trump’s China tariffs in a March op-ed, lamenting that they “hurt consumers,” oblivious to the fact that they preserved jobs from Laredo to Lansing. It’s always elites over workers, every single time.

Democracy? They rig it!

Don’t fall for their “save democracy” tears. The Journal of Democracy reported that 20% of Democrats supported violence in 2021 — less than the GOP’s 30%, but still despicable. They cheered the riots of 2020. Harris tweeted support for bail funds — then cried when Trump defeated them in 2024. Now Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) proposes his Electoral College “reform” bill in 2025, a blatant power-grab aimed at eliminating red states like Texas. Trump won big; they can’t stand it.

The 2024 election proved one thing: Trump flipped Nevada, according to Newsweek, as voters nationwide turned away from Harris’s woke rhetoric. Pew Research reported Democrats at 31% approval in 2023 — lower than a snake’s belly. From Schumer’s amnesty to AOC’s disdain for law enforcement, their actions reflect contempt for America.

Texas feels the strain at the border, but this is a battle for every patriot — our kids, our flag, our future. Trump is draining the swamp again; Republicans must leave these traitors behind. No mercy, no retreat.

