Way back in 1858, Nongqause, a prophetess of the Xhosa Tribe in South Africa, had a vision telling her that all cattle of the tribe would have to be slaughtered, having been reared by contaminated hands. She said she had met the spirits of three of her ancestors, who had told her that the Xhosa people should destroy their crops and kill their cattle. In return, the spirits would sweep the British settlers into the sea. Then their granaries would fill again, and their kraals would have more and better cattle.

In the frenzy that followed, they killed between 300,000 and 400,000 head of cattle. In the resulting famine, the population of the province dropped from 105,000 to fewer than 27,000.

Neither the cattle nor the Xhosa tribe recovered from this deadly cure.

Every species has its lurking danger waiting to pounce — Hendra virus for horses, Johne’s disease in sheep, veroa mites attacking bees, bird flu, swine fever, mad cow disease, monkeypox, wooden tongue, myxomatosis. Even the plant kingdom has its rusts and blights.

The spirit of Nongqause lives on in today’s bureaucracy. The bureaucratic instinct is to kill every member in any threatened herd to ensure that all the sick ones die.

There is one fatal flaw in the scorched-earth disease control so loved by the bureaucracy: It fails to encourage the survival and multiplication of resistant individuals. Those individuals who survive, showing that they are resistant to the disease, are also slaughtered. There is no survival of the fittest, no evolution of a resistant strain, under the Nongqause remedy.

For example, a disease was detected in Australian beehives, and it is being managed by a scorched-earth policy of isolating and exterminating all nearby bees. Naturally, honey supplies are dwindling, and there are fears for the pollination of fruit trees and crops.

In our local Woolworths, the long shelves usually devoted to eggs were empty last week. Why? Followers of Nongqause found some sick hens on some farms and then murdered every hen in every flock where “bird flu” was detected. Entire flocks are culled when even one bird tests positive.

They are forever seeking more efficient ways to select the flocks to slaughter.

In the sad and moving Australian film Rams, modern flock exterminators go after sheep, killing every sheep in the district to eliminate a few with ovine Johne’s disease. But one cunning old sheepman, distraught that they planned to destroy his life’s work in breeding better sheep, refused to accept their Nongqause solution. He hid a few ewes and his top-class ram in his cellar, sprouting grass for them in his bathroom. He let them out onto the grass at night. But a diligent visiting inspector noticed fresh sheep poo on his lawn. When discovery threatened, he fled to the hills with his remnant sheep. They all survived. (In real life, the bureaucrats would probably have pursued the refugees with drones and marksmen in helicopters.)

“Foot and Mouth” is used by politicians everywhere with hidden agendas to crush live exports or local meat consumption.

And in America now, an outbreak of measles is being used to bludgeon Amish people into vaccinations they normally refuse. One recalcitrant Amish parent was fined $118,000.

We need to learn from wild populations. They get diseases, too. The weakest die, but the herd survives and becomes stronger.

Look at wildlife crowded around the shrinking, polluted water holes at the end of a dry season in the Serengeti grasslands in southern Africa. There can be hundreds of animals and many species all drinking from contaminated puddles of water and all adding their germs to the muddy soup via their solid and liquid wastes. All “germs” get well spread around. The weak may die, but the fittest survive and pass their genes to the next generation. Herd immunity is strengthened without the pain of a single vaccine needle or the scorched-earth policy of the bureaucrats. (They would surround the waterhole, shoot every animal, and then have a huge bonfire.)

Our grandparents understood the value of natural vaccination. Long before we had artificial vaccines, chickenpox parties were valued as a way to get a child protected from chickenpox at an age when the infection is ordinarily less severe.

There are some who believe that the human population needs a Nongqause solution. Prince Phillip of England said, “In the event that I am reincarnated, I would like to return as a deadly virus, in order to contribute something to solve overpopulation.”

To facilitate their population control, they need to herd us into “smart cities”; keep electronic track of us via smartphones; reduce our food supplies; and limit our access to land, energy, and water. Their latest abomination? Using mosquitoes to vaccinate humans.

The spirit of Nongqause was rediscovered by China’s Deng Xiaoping, who introduced that country’s one-child policy. It was strictly enforced, with fines for violators and often forced abortions. People risked losing their jobs if they were found to have had more than one child. But, as always, there were unintended consequences: Chinese parents made sure that their one child was a boy to look after them in their old age. Suddenly, China had a generation of angry, lonely young men unable to find a wife. So that policy was scrapped.

Britain’s King Charles probably supports Deng and Nongqause. He said once, “Population growth must be halted if the world is to live within ‘nature’s benevolence and bounty.’”

The bureaucracy is forever seeking ways to identify, keep track of, and vaccinate every one of us and our animals. They love electronic tracking — electronic ear tags are already compulsory for Australian cattle, and from now on, all new sheep and goat offspring must also get their electronic tag.

COVID tracking and vaccination were a test run to see how far they could go. Soon they will use 4G to tag and track every human, and electronic car controls will limit travel. Only the privileged will be allowed to travel outside their zone. Smart meters will ration energy, and controls on food and water will soon follow.

Nongqause dreamed a dream, and most of her tribe died.

“Net Zero” is today’s apocalyptic dream, articulated by Al Gore (today’s disciple of Nongqause) and his loyal Australian disciple Chris Bowen. Their impossible dream is to power the modern world with green energy. How many people need to die before they are content?

Disclosure: Viv Forbes is a scientist and pastoralist. He and his wife have spent a lifetime learning how to raise healthy cattle, sheep, goats, poultry, and pastures.

